Pookie Takes Manhattan

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch

The stars are out at New York Fashion Week. We are talking, of course, about TikTokers Jett and Campbell “Pookie” Puckett. The Atlanta influencers have parlayed their viral fit checks into actual fashion cache, popping up at shows all over the city in the past few days.

“’Bout to head to lunch at Gramercy Tavern, then going to some fashion shows today, and Pookie is in peak princess mode,” Jett said in TikTok over the weekend, in case you forgot that these two have Gramercy Tavern money.

“We just came from Alice + Olivia; it was sheer madness in there,” Jett said in a different video. That night, according to him, “Princess Pookie” upgraded to “Queen Pookie” by wearing a PatBO dress. When Pookie said that she accentuated the pearls on the dress with a necklace of her own, Jett said that he loved “the accentuating pearls.”

So far, it seems that Pookie and Jett have been to shows for PatBO, Alice + Olivia, and Tory Burch. But how will these Georgia peaches fair in Tuesday’s snowstorm? We can only hope that Pookie is looking absolutely bundled up today.

