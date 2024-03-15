Cara Delevingne’s L.A. Home Caught Fire

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

A massive fire broke out at Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home early Friday morning, “Page Six” reports. Per the tabloid, the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at around 3:57 a.m. and firefighters arriving at the scene found a “heavy fire” that had “consumed one of the rooms.” The LAFD said that the blaze took 94 firefighters over two hours to put out.

Photos published by “Page Six” show extensive damage done to the home. According to KTLA, the fire spread to the attic, and the roof eventually collapsed. The L.A. news channel reports that one firefighter was taken to the hospital in fair condition, while one occupant of the house dealt with minor injuries from smoke inhalation. According to “Page Six,” Delevingne is currently in London, where she’s starring as Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret.

On Friday afternoon, Delevingne acknowledged the fire on her Instagram story. The model shared a photo of her two cats, writing, “My heart is broken today… I cannot believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.” The model also thanked “all the firefighters and people that showed up to help.” A few hours after that post, the model shared another photo of her cats, presumably because the first one made people think they had been victims of the fire. “They are alive,” she wrote. “Thank you to the firefighters.”

If you are a fan of Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series, you’ve seen Delevingne’s home before. She showed off her “adult playhouse” for the magazine back in 2021, and garnered a lot of attention for her maximalist design choices. I’m glad that no one was seriously injured in the fire, and am praying that the vagina tunnel was untouched by flames.

This post has been updated.