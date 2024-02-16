Cardi B and Offset Spent Valentine’s Day Together

Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Cardi B and Offset can’t seem to quit each other. TMZ reports that despite separating in December, the rappers were spotted on a Valentine’s Day date at Carbone in Miami, raising eyebrows about their relationship status.

In December, Cardi revealed that she and Offset had broken up again after six years of marriage. Two weeks later, the couple spent Christmas together with their two children, Kulture and Wave, sparking rumors that they had reunited. Then, just a few days later — after they rang in the New Year by hooking up in Miami — Cardi denied that they were back together. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter Live), she said: “I just wanted you to hear it from the horse’s mouth. Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got dicked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby.” She went on, “I need some dick on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday — we had a good time.”

In the seven years Cardi and Offset have been married, they have repeatedly accused each other of cheating and broken up. Cardi filed for divorce in 2018, but ultimately decided against the split. Their relationship has also been filled with over-the-top displays of affection, including gifting each other lavish presents like a mansion and a Lamborghini. Last year, Offset described why he and Cardi work well when they’re together, telling Variety, “We are a great team. We’re a powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.