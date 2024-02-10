CaSandra Diggs Resigns as CFDA President

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In the midst of fashion week, CaSandra Diggs, president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, has stepped down.

Diggs, who initially joined the CFDA in 2001, was appointed to the post in August 2020 during a pinnacle time in both the Covid-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. Steven Kolb, the CEO of the CFDA, called Diggs an “innovative thinker” and the “right person with the right ideas to help lead CFDA into the future,” whose appointment would “meet the needs of the membership in a broad and diverse way.”

At that time and in tandem with her appointment, the CFDA announced measures to combat systemic issues regarding diversity, equity and inclusion in the fashion industry, including a program to amplify Black talent in the industry and plans for an internship and mentorship program specifically for Black students.

Little is known at the moment as to why Diggs left her post, but in a statement to WWD, a representative from the CFDA said the organization “and CaSandra Diggs have parted ways. We appreciate her service and wish her the best in future pursuits. The organization’s continued focus is on our mission to support and strengthen American fashion by amplifying creative excellence, business longevity, and positive impact. We have no additional comment at this time.”