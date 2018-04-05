What Cassandra Grey Can’t Live Without

Photo: Getty Images

If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair, but the hand sanitizer and the electric toothbrush. We asked Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey about the bronzer, thousand-layer cake, and natural anxiety relief she can’t live without.

$82, Neiman Marcus Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate This is simply the best bronzer. According to the Strategist editors, I am not allowed to tell you about more than one thing that Violet Grey stocks. So we will link to Neiman Marcus so you really trust me, and I’m guessing you want to know about the beauty products I can’t live without since my job is to curate beauty products you can’t live without. $82 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$30, Shopbop Hanes x Karla The Classic Tee Karla Welch is my favorite stylist apart from Elizabeth Sulcer and my goddaughter, Jamie Schneider. Karla spent a year and a half developing the perfect T-shirts with Hanes. I buy these by the yard. $30 at Shopbop Buy

$85, Lady M Lady M Signature Mille Crêpes - 9 inches Cake is like a side piece. I cheat on my One and Only with cake. I might love cake almost as much as Ice Loves Coco. I’m fairly certain I’ve tried over 100,000 cakes in my lifetime. My favorite cake is this layer cake, which I’ll often send as a gift if I really want to tell someone how much I love them — or if I’m trying to win them over. $85 at Lady M Buy

$6, Jet Diet Coke, 12-pack I am a sober alcoholic. As a result, Diet Coke is my cocktail of choice. I am particularly fond of the packaging. I like the way it looks on me. I drink it with a chic straw which makes the aesthetic even more alluring. $6 at Jet Buy

$1, Amazon Ocean Park Standoff — If You Were Mine (ft. Lil Yachty) I am in love with a girl who wrote this song and she says one of the verses is about me. Naturally, I can’t live without it on repeat. $1 at Amazon Buy $1 at Amazon Buy

$29, Violet Grey Hanacure All-in-One Facial Starter Kit This product is Violet Code–approved, which means it’s been deemed best-in-class by our committee of Hollywood authorities that we believe have the clout to deem products best in class. I call it the face-lift mask. While it’s a chore to put it on, it makes you look years younger for two to three to four days, which conveniently is just long enough to make someone fall in love with you before they realize you didn’t wake up that way. [Editor’s note: Our beauty writer has tried and raved about this mask, too.] $29 at Violet Grey Buy

