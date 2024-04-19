Celebrating 100 Days Until the Olympics With Omega

Photo: Omega

It’s been a big week for women’s sports, and even Olympians are taking note. “I’ve been really into women’s basketball lately,” says Gabby Thomas, one of the two Olympic Ambassadors for Omega. The excitement comes at a good time: Wednesday marked 100 days until the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Omega — the official time partner of the games since 1932 — wanted to celebrate.

Alongside Thomas, Paralympic Ambassador Jessica Long, and the company’s U.S. president, Arnaud Michon, the time-telling brand hosted a panel discussion and cocktail hour to unveil its two latest Speedmaster watches and talk about the upcoming competition.

(L-R) Long, Michon, Thomas. Photo: Omega

Thomas — a track-and-field athlete whose first games were the Tokyo Olympics — is heading to Paris excited not only for the experience of a full games but for the food. “My publicist told me about this cookie croissant I can’t wait to try,” she says, as Long nodded along. Long is a paralympic swimmer who has been competing since the 2012 Olympics, with 16 gold medals to her name. When asked about her partnership with Omega, she notes the importance of time, both in her and Thomas’s sport. “We’re racing the clock. I’ve won races by a 100th of a second and I’ve lost races by a 100th of a second. Details matter,” she says. “That’s why I’m going to have really long nails in Paris.” I, for one, am excited to see them.

Photo: Omega

As partners with the brand, the athletes don’t have to look toward the shared clock for their time. They get their very own watch to compete in. Long has yet to pick hers out, but Thomas quickly shares that her White Side of the Moon Speedmaster is her favorite to wear and race in. And Michon teases that Omega has something special up its sleeve when it comes to innovation for the games. No details, though; we’ll just have to wait and see.

