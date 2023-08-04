It’s a Great Summer to Break Up

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Something is in the air. Sure, the weather is never not wreaking havoc on our love lives — there is the animalistic horniness that strikes us all at the first sign of spring and the frantic hunt for a committed sex buddy that suddenly sets in come late fall, which is to say nothing of the erratic astrological calendar — Venus is in retrograde right now, maybe you’ve heard of it? But this summer, during the sweatiest months of the year, a new seasonal phenomenon has developed. Everyone is breaking the hell up.

The first spasms of breakup season made themselves known in early spring, which saw the end of some relationships many of us thought were a forever kind of love. Taylor Swift parted ways with her long-time lover and muse Joe Alwyn, immediately rebounding with a widely disliked musician who shall not be named (thankfully, they too have reportedly since called it quits). Reese Witherspoon announced a Big Divorce from her husband, Jim Toth, for some reason setting off false rumors that she was suddenly dating the most divorced quarterback in the NFL. And then, of course, there was Tom Sandoval’s ratings-shattering affair with Raquel Leviss, rendering his breakup with Ariana Madix all but inevitable. They weren’t the only Bravo couple on the chopping block: Beverly Hills Housewife Kyle Richards has spent the past month denying rumors that she and her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, have separated.

Not that we need to believe Richards’s breakup to dub our current moment the summer of splits. We have Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner for that. Perhaps feeling inspired by all these famous men and women falling out of love, a whole slew of other celebrities have promptly followed suit, and now the floors of our mind palaces are littered with dead relationships. While we mourn their passing, we also celebrate the arrival of good things to take their place: an unusually active celebrity rumor mill, endless possibilities for new unexpected duos, and the all-too-rare reminder that, actually, being single is fun.

Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray

New York’s former mayor and his wife are on a trial separation, did you hear? They broke the news in a deeply weird New York Times profile that reads like a couple’s therapy session transcript, in which they also revealed that they’re still living together and asked their interviewer to publicize their info for prospective dates. I wonder how their setup is panning out?

Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Shortly after de Blasio’s announcement, Billy Porter separated from his husband of six years, swimsuit designer Adam Smith. Representatives for Porter confirmed that the former couple planned to “end their marriage,” telling People that “the decision was an amicable and mutual one made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.” It’s not clear if they’ve officially filed.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

In mid-July, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced via “Page Six” that they’d “made the difficult decision to divorce” after seven years of marriage. Two days later, Manganiello officially filed the documents, and since then the former couple has allegedly been debating who gets to keep their dog, Bubbles, who is for some reason not included in the prenup. Even more concerning than sweet Bubbles’s nonexistent custody arrangement: “Page Six” claims that Tom Cruise is “ready to pounce” now that Vergara is available. They dated in 2005 but broke up, reportedly because Vergara was “fundamentally terrified” of Scientology, which is correct.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly took Dalton Gomez on “several” double dates with Ethan Slater and estranged wife Lilly Jay.



🔗: https://t.co/NTk7fopKUR pic.twitter.com/3w4wesvMZK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2023

Strap in, this one is messy. It started, as chaos rarely does, at Wimbledon, where Grande was spotted taking in a tennis match without her wedding ring or her real-estate husband, Dalton Gomez. Also gone: the wedding photos that used to live on her Instagram page. Since then, a wave of confusing rumors and statements indicated Grande is dating one of her Wicked co-stars, Ethan Slater, a.k.a. SpongeBob SquarePants from SpongeBob SquarePants (the musical). Slater very recently (like, very recently) had a child with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, who called Grande “not a girl’s girl” in “Page Six” in the wake of rumors that Grande and Slater had an affair. More rumors emerged, including the Daily Mail’s claim that everyone on set knew they were hooking up, and they were “all over each other at Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar party.” Rude!! Anyway, it feels safe to say Grande and Gomez are most definitely broken up. Rumor has it the ponytail is in escrow.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro

The hottest couple you’ve ever laid eyes on recently become the hottest exes you’ve ever laid eyes on. Things seemed to be on the up and up for these two, who got engaged in March after dating for two years. They got matching tattoos and recorded a sexy album together. But in late July, People claimed their marriage plans had been called off, along with their general plans to stay together, life-wise. I will miss walking around with the knowledge that, somewhere out there, these two beautiful faces are smooching. RIP.

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

Irreconcilable differences abound. At the end of July, the most talented matriarch in the world filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, actor Richard Lawson. You know when you celebrate your divorce by going to your daughter’s sold-out MetLife concert with Gayle and Oprah? No? That’s what Tina did, at least. Cheers to her.

Justin and Sophie Trudeau

Earlier this month, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Instagram that “after many meaningful and difficult conversations,” he and his wife, Sophie, a retired television host, “made the decision to separate.” He also posted a French translation, because Canada. Still, per Trudeau’s office, they are about to embark on vacation with their three kids. How do you say “conscious uncoupling” in Quebecois?

