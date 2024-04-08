Which Celebrities Remembered to Buy Eclipse Glasses?

Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

On Monday afternoon, the moon passed between the Earth and sun, casting a shadow over areas of the Northeast, Midwest, and Texas. This was the last total solar eclipse until 2024, and as such it has been billed by scientists and astronomy enthusiasts as a pretty big deal. (When Bill Nye dons a Versace vest, you know things are really about to pop off.) Throughout the U.S., people celebrated appropriately — many traveled to the path of totality to experience the full intensity of the moon’s shadow, while others simply armed their retinas with the coveted Warby Parker eclipse glasses.

In New York, people packed the parks and swapped glasses outside bodegas. Nye spent the day in Texas, hosting Eclipse-o-Rama for the Planetary Society. And then there’s Drew Barrymore, who seized an opportunity to pray to the eclipse gods for … better electrical-cord organization. Here’s what other celebrities did.

Are these Eclipse glasses necessary? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 8, 2024

Taylor Swift teases lyrics from ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’:



“Crowd goes wild at her fingertips

Half moonshine,

Full eclipse” pic.twitter.com/Ncerj9Tc4r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2024

Mayor Eric Adams watching the solar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/iLjqUXx0BO — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2024

