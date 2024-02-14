What Did the Celebrities Get Up to on Valentine’s Day?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Happy Valentine’s Day! There is so much to celebrate — romance, heart-shaped candy, the fact that Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski did not do another naked photo shoot. Still, other celebrities are engaging in tamer, more palatable expressions of love this year. Here are the most notable dispatches so far.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

… Celebrated with an entire romance-themed week and a very special overshare on the day of: Under photos of their last Valentine’s Day that were captioned “One year ago today,” Barker commented, “We made baby Rocky,” referring to their 3-month-old son.

Ina Garten

… Got roses and curated a playlist of romantic bangers.

Hari Nef

… Did a relationship reveal with filmmaker and model Ludwig Hurtado.

Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

… Are not dating, but they honored romance’s biggest day with a joint announcement: Mariah has hopped on “yes, and?” for a remix.

Pamela Anderson

… Sent a little handwritten note out into the world, and her sons wished her a Happy Valentine’s Day via the comments section.

Victoria and David Beckham

… Celebrated with a requisite flood of posts dedicated to each other, one of which suggested Victoria had bought David a poultry trade magazine for the special day.

Elle Fanning

… Dedicated a Valentine’s Day post to her magazine heir boyfriend, Gus Wenner.

