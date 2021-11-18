An Encyclopedia of Celebrity Beauty Brands

Photo-Illustration: The Cut; Photos: Fenty Beauty, Getty, Humanrace, Keys Soulcare, KKW, Pattern Beauty, Rare Beauty,

If there’s one thing you can count on in these chaotic times, it’s that celebrities will launch beauty brands. As famous people shift away from simply being the faces of brands to becoming their founders, it’s hard to keep track of all of them. Below is an exhaustive and ongoing A-to-Z index of which celebrities have entered the increasingly cluttered beauty space. Check back for updates.

.

TikTok star Addison Rae created Item Beauty with her makeup-artist mother, Sheri Easterling. She used her teenage dance performances as inspiration for the cruelty-free, vegan range, which includes skin-care products and makeup. The line focuses on cosmetics for the newbie with rhyming names like the Lip Quip Clean Moisturizing Lip Gloss ($14) and the Brow Chow Clean Smudge-Proof Eyebrow Pencil ($15). The lip gloss is particularly well reviewed on Sephora with 200-plus comments.

.

Alicia Keys, the Grammy winner known for her “no makeup” look, created Keys Soulcare, a skin-care line that combines tried-and-true traditional ingredients like malachite, manuka honey, and hojicha powder with modern faves like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. The range includes a $22 powder exfoliator and a $30 moisturizer infused with “nature’s retinol.” Oat-milk candles and stone face rollers are also on offer, promoting self-care as a holistic ritual.

.

Not to be confused with Ariana Grande’s perfumes, of which there are many (the internet has deemed her Cloud a dupe for Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540), the singer’s R.E.M. Beauty made its way into the world this month. The first drop primarily focuses on the eyes: “Our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything,” Grande told Allure. The line includes plumping lip glosses, matte lipsticks, and highlighters. Everything is priced between $15 and $24.

.

Singer, actress, and former face of CoverGirl Becky G founded Treslúce Beauty, a makeup line inspired by watching her mom and grandmother experiment with their own eye shadows. At the center of the collection is the “I Am” Shadow Palette ($30), in which every shade is infused with blue agave sourced from Jalisco, Mexico, her grandparents’ home region. She told People, “I love tequila, so I thought, How can I put it in makeup? It makes the shadow’s consistency smoother, buttery, and hydrating.”

.

Billie Eilish’s Eilish Fragrances launched in November 2021. Her first offering, aptly named Eilish ($68), is a sweet but woodsy and musky scent that the singer describes as “mentally sexy” and like a “sexy marshmallow.” She told Cosmopolitan, “I was chasing this idea of this ambery color, this dark-brown caramelized thing. I wanted it to feel cozy, almost like the word November. This brown word and month — almost like tree bark.” The bottle highlights an anonymous bust shrouded in gold.

.

Britney Spears is at the helm of a 33-scent fragrance empire. Her first, Circus, created in 2004, was an immediate hit and remains one on Amazon with close to 1,000 five-star reviews. Her Midnight Fantasy scent was reviewed by the New York Times perfume critic Chandler Burr, who described it as “excellent technical work” and as if “Chanel No.5 were a Jolly Rancher flavor.” Spears’s latest perfume is Electric Fantasy, currently going for $63 on eBay.

.

In 1993, Carmen Electra released the single “Gogo Dancer,” produced by Prince. Her unisex, cruelty-free, vegan beauty line, launched in 2020, is inspired by that song and focuses on simplicity with three products and packaging that reminded Electra of water. You can buy a hyaluronic-acid serum, a vitamin C eye serum, and a moisturizer as a set for $150.

.

Cindy Crawford was in her 30s when she started seeing Paris-based dermatologist Jean-Louis Sebagh, known as Europe’s “King of Botox.” Travel became more difficult once she got married and started raising the next generation of supermodels, Presley and Kaia, so she asked Sebagh to “bottle” his products. They ended up doing it together, creating the Meaningful Beauty skin-care line in 2004. Its hero ingredient comes from antioxidants found in melons. Her serum is featured in her Vogue video, and the brand recently released hair-care products.

BACK TO TOP ^

.

DJ Khaled created Blesswell, a CBD-infused men’s grooming line that features products like a beard oil ($20) and moisturizer ($20). Each one has 300 mg of hemp and a minty-fresh scent and comes with a three-part meditation voiced by Khaled.

.

Drake created Better World Fragrance House, a line of scented candles, with perfumer Michael Carby in 2020. The range includes five candles (one allegedly smells like Drake himself), each priced at $48 — except for the Drizzy-scented one, Carby Musk, which will set you back $80.

.

Drew Barrymore was early to play celebrity beauty bingo in 2013 when she founded Flower Beauty. Everything in the makeup line is priced under $20. Standout products include the Lash Warrior Mascara, whose Spiked Warrior brush is made of bendy plastic to easily pull up lashes. The spoolie is curved to give even the straightest of lashes a curl.

.

Ellen DeGeneres launched her “age-positive skin care” brand Kind Science in October 2021. The line ranges from $22 for a cleanser (featuring chamomile to soothe and Kakadu plum to brighten) to $48 for a serum meant to firm and smooth the skin (with bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid). DeGeneres especially likes the Micro Exfoliant+, a physical and chemical exfoliating mask that uses volcanic sand and a fruit-acid blend. In addition to the face, it can be used on hands, elbows, and dry patches.

.

Elle Macpherson created Welleco, a line of supplement and protein powders ($135) focusing on greens, with nutritionist Dr. Simone Laubscher. Add water to transform the powder into a drink containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics.

.

Influencer and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain’s skin-care line features cleansers, face masks, and moisturizers with plenty of buzzy ingredients: matcha, adaptogens, and hyaluronic acid. The hand cream ($18) especially leaves hands soft and moisturized without any greasiness.

.

Gabrielle Union launched Flawless, a hair-care line, in 2017 after experiencing severe hair loss from rounds of IVF. In the summer of 2020, Union teamed up with her longtime friend and hairstylist Larry Sims to completely revamp the brand by becoming more than just its face. “I quickly realized that not being a Black-owned company was a problem, not being a Black-led company was a problem, not being a Black-marketed company was a problem, not having Black publicists was a problem,” Union told the Cut. The now majority-Black-owned company features 12 products designed for textured hair, protective styles, and wigs with a new emphasis on natural ingredients and accessible prices that don’t exceed $10.

.

In a surprise to no one, Gwyneth Paltrow, the éminence grise of celebrity beauty brands, launched a skin-care line of her own in 2015. And much like her cookbooks, some may be surprised to find it’s actually pretty good. Her product range is focused on “clean” skin care and includes a dry brush ($20), toner ($75), and bath soak ($45). Her best-reviewed product, with close to 2,000 five-star reviews, is the $125 GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, which gives microdermabrasion-like skin smoothness with five kinds of exfoliation.

BACK TO TOP ^

.

Paramore singer Hayley Williams started her line of semi-permanent hair dyes, Good Dye Young, with her longtime hairstylist, Brian O’Connor. The dyes ($18) come in unexpected colors like Narwhal Teal and Cowabunga Blue and were recently launched at Sephora. Williams did an ASMR video with her newest product, Poser Paste, a temporary hair dye and gel, earlier this year, featuring crunching, whispering, and unboxing.

.

Halsey’s About Face makeup line launched in the first week of 2021 with over 40 products, a mix of lip glosses, highlighters, powders, eye paints, eye pencils, and liquid lipsticks — all in striking colors like neon green and aqua. It has since grown to include glitter eye paints and pigmented eyebrow gels in shades of magenta and mermaid green, which are beloved for their vibrancy and smoothness. Prices range from $12 (for a mini cosmetic bag) to $80 (for a holiday bundle of Halsey’s favorites).

.

We knew Harry Styles was getting ready to launch something after a Twitter fan account discovered the singer had registered a new business under the name Pleased As Holdings Limited in May 2021. After much speculation about what the line would be, we finally know that the launch — which goes live November 29 — will include an illuminating serum (the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum), a two-in-one eye gel and matte lip-oil pen (the Pleasing Pen), and a nail-polish set with four colors (the Perfect Polish Set): Perfect Pearl (pearlized white), Pearly Tops (clear), Inky Pearl (pearlescent black), and Granny’s Pink Pearls (pearlescent pink). P-P-P-perfect.

.

In the fall of 2020, Issa Rae not only became the face of textured-hair-care brand Sienna Naturals but acquired it, too, joining CEO Hannah Diop as co-owner. “We get coerced into manipulating our hair into styles not right for us or using damaging products,” Rae said in a statement. Unlike styling products designed to tame or control textured hair, Sienna Naturals avoids synthetics, chemicals, and heavy oils and focuses on hair and scalp health, likening itself to a clean skin-care regimen for textured hair. The brand’s Salon in a Box contains all the essentials you need for a wash day. Vox Media staffers took it for a spin.

.

Jada Pinkett Smith created her accessible, ecoconscious line Hey Humans in 2021. The brand launched with 18 products ranging from bodywash to toothpaste, all designed with sustainable packaging to reduce plastic pollution and none costing more than $6. “My body is my temple, and I love to take care of my body inside and out,” Pinkett Smith told Us Weekly. “But I also realize that the planet needs care as well.”

.

Jennifer Aniston, the woman who launched more than 11 million “Rachel” haircuts in the ’90s, created her own hair-care line in early September. Branded with her own nickname, Lola, LolaVie’s first offering is the Glossing Detangler ($25), which promises to, yes, detangle and prime, smooth, and protect hair with a “vegan thermal shield,” lemon extract, chia seeds, and vegetable ceramides. Her next product is a leave-in conditioner.

.

Jennifer Lopez created JLo Beauty in 2020. The secret to her skin and her products? “Olive oil,” she says. “My mom, grandmother, and aunts all used it when they needed a little extra hydration on their face, hair, and body, so the line began with that little family secret,” Lopez said ahead of the launch. Standout products include That JLo Glow Serum, which a Sephora reviewer says is “very lightweight, absorbs really well, and doesn’t have any fragrance,” and That Blockbuster Cream With Hyaluronic Acid, which seems to be best suited for those with dry skin — reviewers with normal-to-oily skin say it made them feel “greasy.”

.

Jessica Alba’s the Honest Company launched in 2012 with Instagram-friendly diapers that were free of petrochemicals and synthetic fragrances. Then she launched Honest Beauty in 2015. “From day one, our customers have been telling us that they want us to make beauty products,” Alba told Allure. Since then, Honest has become one of the biggest celebrity beauty brands, culminating in an IPO this summer that made Alba $122 million. The business has grown to include two on-site labs since relaunching and streamlining all its beauty products in 2018, and nothing is priced above $30, including the brand’s moisturizer ($20) and mascara ($17).

.

In 2004, Jessica Simpson launched Dessert, a line of “lickable” beauty products like lip glosses and the Delicious Kissable Hot Body Topping. Several lawsuits followed over money owed to the manufacturing company, and another claimed the sugar-filled products attracted bees and caused yeast infections. More long-lasting is Simpson’s fragrance empire, which features 18 perfumes with a feminine, bohemian vibe, including Fancy, Fancy Forever, and Fancy Girl, all for under $30.

.

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and his locks entered the beauty space with JVN, a haircare line whose formulas rely on hemisqualane. The ingredient is made through a bio-fermentation process using sugarcane and is said to penetrate the hair shaft to reduce frizz, decrease damage, and strengthen hair over time. Prices range from $18 for shampoo and conditioner to $28 for a pre-wash scalp oil.

BACK TO TOP ^

.

Kesha Rose Beauty entered the scene with a five-piece collection (an eye palette, a lip gloss, a lipstick, and two dual-ended liquid eyeliners) via HipDot’s online store. According to a press release, makeup artist Vittorio Masecchia created all of Kesha’s High Road looks using the collection exclusively — and it’s not one for playing it safe. “I want people to play with it and have fun with it and hopefully feel like they’re expressing their auras and souls through makeup and not so concerned with looking like some perfectly symmetrical, filtered Instagram thing,” said the singer. Prices range from $26 (for a lipstick and lip-gloss set) to $84 (for a bundle with all five products).

.

Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty launched in 2017 with a contour and highlighter kit, and the campaign spurred accusations of blackface. In the years since, Kardashian West has produced collaborations, including eye-shadow palettes, lip glosses, lip crayons, and blushes, with everyone from her best friend ​Allison Statter to her favorite makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. Kardashian West’s KKW Fragrance brand is also rife with collaborations with her sisters and her momager, Kris Jenner. Her KKW Body III, a woodsy, floral scent, features a bottle molded on Kim’s exact silhouette. She officially became a billionaire after selling a 20 percent stake in her company to Coty.

At the moment, some KKW Beauty products are unavailable as Kardashian West works to rebrand the company. Despite initial rumors that she would drop the “West” after filing for divorce from Kanye West, WWD reports that “the rebrand has been in the works for some time.”

.

In 2020, Kristen Bell created Happy Dance as a sub-brand of Lord Jones, the maker of luxury hemp-derived, CBD-infused products like fancy ingestible face oil. Bell’s line bundles Lord Jones CBD at a more affordable price point and in poppier, “easy-to-use formulations” such as a $30 allover nourishing body butter and $15 break-apart bath bombs.

.

Kylie Jenner launched her beauty empire in 2014 with Kylie Cosmetics, which later earned her the controversial title of the “youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire ever” from Forbes. Her lip kits played on the initially denied but later confirmed rumors she had enhanced her lips through injections — for months, the youngest Jenner insisted her plump pout was just the result of some expertly applied liner. But the true winner of the collection is the blush, a favorite among beauty pros. Makeup artist Shayna Goldberg shared on Instagram that “it’s the only thing I recommend from her line,” while Strategist columnist Rio Viera-Newton says it gives a natural flush and blends out “beautifully,” calling it “easily my favorite powder blush I’ve ever tried.”

Kylie Skin joined Kylie Cosmetics in 2019 with a seven-piece collection that included makeup-removing wipes, a foaming face wash, a vanilla milk toner, a moisturizer, an eye cream, a vitamin-C serum, and, yes, a walnut scrub. Mariah Smith put them all to the test for the Cut and concluded, “I love how all of the products look together, but I did not love how they smelled together. The allegedly unscented face wash, nutty scrub, citrus-scented serum, and vanilla toner collide in an unfortunate symphony of smells, kind of like when you walk through a Lush.” But surprisingly, she deemed the controversial walnut scrub a “must-have.”

.

Reality star Kristin Cavallari, like every other Hollywood person on this list, is also a clean-skin-care fanatic. She launched five skin-care products this year, including a day moisturizer and an eye cream, all under $65. If the products seem familiar, they’re meant to be: Cavalleri said she developed the line by bringing in her current skin-care favorites and asking a lab to make them “clean.”

.

Lady Gaga surprised fans and beauty mavens alike when she partnered with Amazon to launch Haus Laboratories in 2019. Several of the products are multipurpose. The Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder, for example, can be used as both a lip gloss and a highlighter. And if you want to amp up your look, consider the brand’s face-mask stickers or wing tips for easy but elaborate eyes.

.

Much like Kylie Jenner, Lisa Rinna is known for her lips. And much like Jenner, she created lip kits. The Real Housewives star sells $45 sets featuring lipstick, gloss, and lip liner directly on her website. The No Apologies Lip Kit gives you Rinna’s signature nude-coral look with Notice Me Lip Liner, Pucker Up B!tch Lipstick, and Guilty Pleasure Lip Gloss.

.

In 2021, “It” girl and socialite Lori Harvey confirmed she had scored two very covetable things: 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive and a namesake skin-care brand. “I have very sensitive skin, and I really struggled with it as a teenager,” she told Allure. “Once I got into modeling, I was having really, really bad breakouts because of all the makeup being applied to my face.” To that end, Harvey recruited a team of dermatologists and cosmetic chemists to help her develop a line that targets hyperpigmentation while not freaking out sensitive skin. The end result is a five-step system ranging from $35 to $50, including a gel cleanser, an eye cream, a vitamin-C serum, and a moisturizer that all contain the star ingredient — you guessed it — vitamin C.