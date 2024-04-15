All the Celebs at Coachella This Weekend

Photo: WWD via Getty Images

The first weekend of Coachella has come and gone, bringing a mind-boggling number of celebrities to the desert. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted making out during the Bleachers set, while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed out with stylish outfits. In addition to headliners Lana del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator, Kesha and Olivia Rodrigo made surprise appearances onstage. And Jeff Bezos showed up for the second year in a row (accompanied by Lauren Sanchez, of course).

Here are all the celebs spotted in the desert.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Traylor were spotted showing some PDA and attending Dom Dolla and Ice Spice’s sets. A fan video posted to TikTok shows Kelce lifting Swift in the air during Ice Spice’s performance.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and the love of her life, A$AP Rocky, were seen at Tyler the Creator’s set on Sunday night. A$AP Rocky joined Tyler onstage and also performed “Urrrge” with headliner Doja Cat during her set. As usual, the couple were dressed to the nines.

Doja Cat performing “ URGEEE!!!!” with ASAP Rocky at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/8jdRzdWKrF — Ɐ𝘂𝗿𝘆 ☥ (@riihsmybih) April 15, 2024

Paris Hilton and Kyle Richards

Paris Hilton and her aunt Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards posed for some photos together. I guess this means the aunt and niece have made up since Hilton called out Richards’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, for name-dropping the Hiltons in his business dealings?

Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards and Kesha Photo: WWD via Getty Images

Kesha and Reneé Rapp

Kesha and Reneé Rapp Photo: Getty Images for Coachella

Kesha joined Reneé Rapp’s performance on Sunday, singing “Tik Tok” with a lyric change and giving a middle finger to Diddy.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox Photo: Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Fox attended with blue hair and took a moment to share some dating advice. “Just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys,” she said. “All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan Photo: Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Keoghan came out to support his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, decked out in Burberry shorts, a white tank, and a Burberry scarf.

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo during No Doubt’s performance Photo: Getty Images for No Doubt

Rodrigo joined No Doubt onstage, singing along to “Bathwater,” which came at the end of a mashup with the band’s hits “It’s My Life” and “Just a Girl.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were seen hugging Justin Bieber, and Will also joined J. Balvin onstage for a surprise performance of “Men in Black.”

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith

Childhood friends Bieber and Jaden Smith shared a hug and a playful kiss on Saturday. Bieber also made a surprise appearance during Tems’s performance, singing their hit remix to the song “Essence.”

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Photo: GC Images

Bailey supported her big sis, Chloe, who made her Coachella debut on Friday.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Photo: Getty Images for Liquid I.V. at

Taylor was spotted throughout the weekend, at one point walking off set in the middle of an interview. The awkward moment, it turned out, was a prank.

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent

The Vanderpump Rules cast loves Coachella, so it was no surprise that they made it out this year. They also hung out with Lance Bass.

