Céline Dion Was Singing Backstage at the Grammys

Céline Dion is still that girl. After making a rare surprise appearance at Sunday’s Grammys to present the Album of the Year award, Dion headed backstage where she posed with Taylor Swift and — more importantly — did a little singing.

Singer Sonyaé Elise shared a video of herself and Dion doing some vocal riffs and runs as others, including stylist Law Roach (who came out of retirement to style Dion in head-to-toe Valentino for the night) look on. A second video shows Dion singing a similar riff with Stevie Wonder at her side.

These moments come a month after Dion’s sister said that the singer “doesn’t have control of her muscles.” In 2022, Dion revealed that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes progressive muscle stiffness and involuntary spasms. At the time, she said the disorder affected all aspects of her daily life and made it difficult for her to walk and sing as she normally would.

Since then, she’s only been spotted in public a few times, making her return to the Grammys stage all the more emotional, as evidenced by the standing ovation she got from the crowd. “I love you right back. You look beautiful,” Dion said, looking out at the audience. “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.”

