Chance the Rapper Is Getting Divorced

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

One of our nation’s great wife guys has fallen. Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are getting divorced after five years of marriage. The pair announced their split on Wednesday in a joint statement on their Instagram Stories.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together,” the couple wrote. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

Before getting married in 2019, the couple had been on and off since 2013. Chance’s last album, The Big Day, was inspired by the couple’s wedding day. Mentions of Corley are all over that album, and if you have the time, you can even watch a six-minute Genius video that explains all of them.

Last year, the couple made headlines when Chance was filmed dancing with another woman while celebrating Carnival in Jamaica. He responded by sharing a Bill Burr stand-up clip about the difficulties of marriage. Shortly after that, Corley shared a Maya Angelou passage that read “Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult.” Woof. Everyone keep your ears open for Chance’s divorce album, which I have to assume will be called The Bad Day.