Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Broke Up

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Even the kids are posting conscious uncoupling announcements these days. Or at least, that’s the case for TikToker Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker, the son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler.

On Tuesday, according to Page Six, the drummer’s offspring announced on his Instagram story that he and D’Amelio had broken up after just over a year of dating. Poor babies! And no, that is not condescension. They are literal children of ages 20 and 19 respectively.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves,” baby Barker wrote. “We are still friends and have so much love for each other.”

Landon closed out the message by noting that he was “grateful” for the time he’d spent with D’Amelio, and asked fans to “respect” their decision to part ways. D’Amelio has not yet released her own statement.

Page Six reports that the two began dating in June 2022, and spent their time “swapping clothes constantly” and adopting a dog named Moody together. The exes haven’t shared Moody’s fate, but if the oddly mature social media statement is any indicator, I’m sure they’ll opt for a shared custody arrangement. And if you need a replacement couple to obsess over in the meantime, may I recommend Kylie and Timmy, who seem to be convinced they’re starring in a teen romance novel anyways?

