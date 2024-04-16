Charlize Theron and Her 7-Year-Old Sat Front Row at Dior

Photo: Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Some moms take their daughters to the movies. Others prefer a low-stress trip to Sephora. But if you’re Charlize Theron, there’s a secret third option for spending a little quality time with your kid: Front row seats at the latest Dior fashion show.

On Monday night, Theron was photographed with her daughter August as they held hands and headed into the Brooklyn Museum to get a peek at Dior’s pre-fall collection. The 7-year-old wore a Dior varsity letterman jacket, Dior socks, and a $3,400 micro Lady Dior purse, per Page Six. Theron, who is a Dior ambassador, wore a maxi skirt and sunglasses indoors. Later, the duo sat front row to watch models parade down the runway in Dior’s latest designs. Also seated in the front row were Alexandra Daddario, Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams, Rachel Zegler, Haerin, and Anya Taylor-Joy, among others. A very casual night out for mommy’s little helper!

The whole front-row-with-mummy-at-a-fashion-show ordeal is apparently becoming an annual affair for Theron, who last year brought 11-year-old daughter Jackson to a Dior show during Paris Fashion Week in September. As with August, Jackson was outfitted in Dior shoes and a red plaid matching set. And if this is how the Theron girls are dressing before they’ve hit proper tweendom, I cannot wait to see how these fashionistas-in-training style themselves when they graduate to the big leagues. In the meantime, if I were August or Jackson, I’d be bragging all over my elementary school playground during recess.

