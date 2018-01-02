11 Cross-Body Bags to Make Your Winter Clothes Less Boring

Thinking up interesting outfits during the mid-winter slump takes effort. When it’s cold and cloudy day-in day-out, it’s so much easier to mindlessly throw on a chunky sweater with jeans and a toasty coat. To get yourself out this style rut, forgo the wildly impractical spring clothes for now and try adding a colorful cross-body bag. It’s one way to break up the monotony plus it’ll keep your hands free — the better to stuff them into your pockets when you forget your gloves.

Scroll ahead for 11 cross-body bags we love that happen to be highly affordable.

Under $50

Camel Shoulder Bag
Camel Shoulder Bag

The rich camel shade on this faux-leather bag makes it look way more expensive than its $25 price tag.

$25 at H&M
Green Leather Bag
Green Leather Bag

This is one of the roomier options, so you can stuff everything you need for the day.

$40 at Amazon
Box Cross Body Bag
Box Cross Body Bag

If you’re looking for a trendier option, try this box style.

$40 at Urban Outfitters

Under $100

Gold Cross Body
Gold Cross Body

Because a shiny bag is a surefire way to perk up any outfit.

$68 at Anthropologie
Deux Lux Cross Body Bag
Photo: 17-11-27 Accessories AM1 B2 raypfeiffer W
Deux Lux Cross Body Bag

Not into gold? Silver is just as slick.

$90 at Shopbop
Madewell Cross Body Bag
Photo: 17-10-24 Accessories AM1 B2 raypfeiffer W
Madewell Cross Body Bag

The best basic, no-frills option in black.

$98 at Shopbop

Under $200

Michael Michael Kors Cross Body Bag
Michael Michael Kors Cross Body Bag

The trick to choosing an expensive-looking bag? Check the hardware details — this matte gold clasp is sturdy with a subtle gleam.

$150 at Amazon
VereVerto Mini Bag
VereVerto Mini Bag

Solange loves this brand and it can be worn as a clutch, fanny pack, or cross body.

$194 at Shopbop
Parisa Wang Cross Body Bag
Photo: 17-10-18 Accessories PM1 B2 phillee W
Parisa Wang Cross Body Bag

Parisa Wang bags are super trendy on Instagram because you can carry the bags both as a cross body or via the wrist strap.

$195 at Shopbop
Elizabeth and James Cross Body Bag
Photo: 17-11-15 Accessories AM1 B7 andrewyonda W
Elizabeth and James Cross Body Bag

We posited that the Olsen twins should take over Céline and here’s proof why it’s a good idea: the slouchy silhouette combined with the glossy snakeskin has all the Phoebe Philo vibes.

$195 at Shopbop

Under $250

Steven Alan Cross Body Bag
Photo: 18-01-11 Accessories AM1 B2 ryankautzer W
Steven Alan Cross Body Bag

If you’re looking to spend a bit more, this Steven Alan style is made of supersoft leather that’ll last for years.

$225 at Shopbop

