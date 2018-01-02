11 Cross-Body Bags to Make Your Winter Clothes Less Boring

Thinking up interesting outfits during the mid-winter slump takes effort. When it’s cold and cloudy day-in day-out, it’s so much easier to mindlessly throw on a chunky sweater with jeans and a toasty coat. To get yourself out this style rut, forgo the wildly impractical spring clothes for now and try adding a colorful cross-body bag. It’s one way to break up the monotony plus it’ll keep your hands free — the better to stuff them into your pockets when you forget your gloves.

Scroll ahead for 11 cross-body bags we love that happen to be highly affordable.

Under $50

Camel Shoulder Bag The rich camel shade on this faux-leather bag makes it look way more expensive than its $25 price tag. $25 at H&M

Green Leather Bag This is one of the roomier options, so you can stuff everything you need for the day. $40 at Amazon

Box Cross Body Bag If you’re looking for a trendier option, try this box style. $40 at Urban Outfitters

Under $100

Gold Cross Body Because a shiny bag is a surefire way to perk up any outfit. $68 at Anthropologie

Photo: 17-11-27 Accessories AM1 B2 raypfeiffer W Deux Lux Cross Body Bag Not into gold? Silver is just as slick. $90 at Shopbop

Photo: 17-10-24 Accessories AM1 B2 raypfeiffer W Madewell Cross Body Bag The best basic, no-frills option in black. $98 at Shopbop

Under $200

Michael Michael Kors Cross Body Bag The trick to choosing an expensive-looking bag? Check the hardware details — this matte gold clasp is sturdy with a subtle gleam. $150 at Amazon

VereVerto Mini Bag Solange loves this brand and it can be worn as a clutch, fanny pack, or cross body. $194 at Shopbop

Photo: 17-10-18 Accessories PM1 B2 phillee W Parisa Wang Cross Body Bag Parisa Wang bags are super trendy on Instagram because you can carry the bags both as a cross body or via the wrist strap. $195 at Shopbop

Photo: 17-11-15 Accessories AM1 B7 andrewyonda W Elizabeth and James Cross Body Bag We posited that the Olsen twins should take over Céline and here’s proof why it’s a good idea: the slouchy silhouette combined with the glossy snakeskin has all the Phoebe Philo vibes. $195 at Shopbop

Under $250

Photo: 18-01-11 Accessories AM1 B2 ryankautzer W Steven Alan Cross Body Bag If you’re looking to spend a bit more, this Steven Alan style is made of supersoft leather that’ll last for years. $225 at Shopbop

