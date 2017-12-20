43 Extremely Last-Minute, Very Cheap Gift Ideas

The ‘Oh Sh*t’ Gift Guide for Procrastinators

By

Did you just look at a calendar and wonder where the time went? You’re not alone! Despite the countless helpful gift guides, we’re just like you — massive procrastinators who are currently cursing ourselves for our lazy ways. But don’t worry, 2-day shipping is here to rescue us all. And because we know budgets are tight at this point during the holiday season, we decided to keep all of our last-minute ideas to $50 or less. Scroll ahead for the best fun, cheap ideas for everyone on your list.

For the Person Who Loves Itty-Bitty Things

It’s tiny and cute and will make her lips look nice.

Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips Flavor Dry Chapped Lips
$5 at Amazon

For Your Friend Who Likes Kooky Old-Lady Fashion

Photo: Brown, Indya

These Picasso-inspired earrings are under $10.

Zealmer Statement Face Earrings
$8 at Amazon

For Your Favorite Cat Owner

Photo: Brown, Indya

This refillable lint roller will fit into any bag so she’ll never show up covered in fuzz.

Flint Lint Roller
$11 at Amazon

For the Compulsive Organizer

Photo: Brown, Indya

This teeny toothbrush stand is unobtrusive but still stylish.

Muji Toothbrush Stand
$10 at Amazon

For Your Friend Who Always Carries a Gigantic Bag

This cute cherry shape will never get lost in her purse, no matter what other junk is in there.

Tony Moly Mini Berry Lip Balm
$11 at Amazon

For the Wannabe Florist

Photo: Brown, Indya

A vase just weird enough to qualify for quirky new flower-arrangement trend Freakebana.

Ceramic Rabbit Vase
$20 at Amazon

For the Person Who Loves Sweating But Hates the Gym

This ‘facial sauna’ will let you steam your face to loosen dirt and impurities. Karrueche Tran is a fan.

Conair Facial Sauna
$33 at Jet

For the Friend Who Recently Discovered Matcha

Photo: Brown, Indya

You can also use it as a milk frother to add some pizazz to your morning coffee.

United States Kitchen Milk Frother/Matcha Whisk
$11 at Amazon

For You Aunt Who Loves a Hot Drink

At $10, this pretty mug is a great stocking stuffer, especially if you add in some hot chocolate or tea bags.

Miramira Mug
Sale Price: $10 (30 percent off) at Anthropologie

The Easiest Gift on This List

A sheet mask that actually anticipates what January 1 is going to feel like.

Leaders What Happened Last Night Mask
$9 at Ulta

For the Woman Who Loves to Bake

The psychedelic swirls will showcase her perfect cupcakes.

Too Suite Mini Cakestand
$16 at Anthropologie

For Anyone Who Wants Baby-Soft Skin

Reviewers rave that this Japanese exfoliating towel is better than a loofah or sponge for getting rid of rough winter skin.

Salux Nylon Japanese Beauty Skin Bath Wash Cloth
$11 at Amazon

For the Person Who Loves to Host

Use it for water, orange juice, or flowers.

Sagaform Spectra Carafe
$20 at Jet

For the Person Who Loves Traveling, But Not Planes

This soothing eye mask won’t give you claustrophobia, but will de-puff your eyes and block out light.

KAO Megurhythm Hot Steam Eye Mask, Lavender Sage
$17 at Jet

For the Neat-Freak Home Cook

Made with binchotan charcoal, these towels won’t stink no matter how many wet spills you wipe up.

Nawrap Binchotan Tea Towels
$22 at Amazon

For The Person Who Secretly Read All the Twilight Books

This lip product was created to capitalize on the vampire frenzy of several years ago. Regardless of whether you think Robert Pattinson was hot, it’s still a favorite because it goes on like a balm but looks like a pretty lip stain.

Revlon Colorburst Balm Stain, 45 Romantic
$6 at Jet

A Good Mom Gift, Especially If She Has a Long Commute

Our friends at the Strategist love this brand for their ability to keep drinks perfectly chilled or hot.

Zojirushi SM-SC60PV Stainless Mug
$27 at Amazon

For the Perpetual Traveler

Photo: Brown, Indya

A nice cheap alternative to our hands-down favorite toiletry case.

Herschel Supply Travel Kit
$23 at Amazon

For Your Sister, Who Never Carries Cash

Just enough room for all of her cards.

Iris Card Case
$24 at Anthropologie

For the Iced-Coffee Addict

Photo: Brown, Indya

Just add your favorite coffee grounds to the chamber with cold water and leave it in the fridge overnight, and you’ll have delicious cold brew waiting for you in the morning.

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$19 at Amazon

For the Dog Lover

Corgi-imprinted emery boards: a much more low-maintenance gift than a new puppy.

Cardigan Welsh Corgi - Blue Merle Tri Color Dog Pet Oval Nail File
$7 at Jet

For Your Dad Who Loves Gadgets

He’ll get a kick out of asking Google the most mundane questions. And if he has an Alexa, he can listen to them converse, which is always fun.

Google Home Mini
$29 at Jet

For the Beginner Cook

Everyone needs a classic, well-reviewed chef’s knife.

Imarku Pro Kitchen 8 inch Chef’s Knife
$30 at Amazon

For the Teen Who Loves Millenial Pink

Photo: dbottom

The better to coordinate with her Glossier pouch, of course.
Original Price: $35

Madewell
Sale Price: $26 (25 percent off) at Nordstrom

For the Person Who Loved Running Into the Sprinklers as a Kid

This spray lets you hydrate your face without ruining your makeup.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray
$7 at Amazon

For the Person Who Isn’t Afraid of Snails

If gastropod slime doesn’t turn them off, this Korean beauty eye cream is for them.

MIZON Snail Repair Eye Cream
$11 at Amazon

For the Person Deeply Committed to Cuteness

What’s cuter than a beauty blender and just as effective? This guy.

Holika Holika Lazy and Joy Egg Bun Puff
$5 at Amazon

A Cozy Gift for Grandma

In a pretty emerald green, it’s a nice reminder of her favorite grandkid (you, obviously.)
Original Price: $40

Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw
Sale Price: $30 (25 percent off) at Nordstrom

For the Party Girl

We’ve always loved this Japanese mascara, and so will whoever you get it for. It never flakes, never smudges, and lasts until you choose (via a lot of elbow grease) to take it off.

Isehan Kiss Me Mascara
$12 at Amazon

For the Everlane Superfan

To go with her puffer, cashmere sweater, jeans, and boots of course.

Everlane The Cable Mitten
$35 at Everlane

For the Coffee Snob

The Japanese gold standard for anyone who appreciates a good pour over.

Hario V60 Buono Pouring Kettle
$30 at Amazon

For the Beauty Novice

A sheer, glossy, barely-there lipstick in an easy “you can’t mess this up” pencil.

Lipstick Queen Chinatown Glossy Lip Pencil, Crim
$14 at Jet

For the Casual Coffee Snob

Don’t want to fuss with an elaborate set-up? It doesn’t get easier than a French press.

Bodum¨ Chambord French Press Coffee Maker
$37 at Jet

For the Teen Discovering Jewelry

These cute little hoops offer just enough sparkle to dress up her school outfit.

Nordstrom Small Hoop Earrings
$39 at Nordstrom

Because Everyone Loves a Good Robe

We’ve written about this robe a few times for good reason: it’s hands down the favorite on Amazon for its warmth and softness.

Richie House Women’s Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe Robe
$40 at Amazon

The Best Travel Pillow, Ever

Another Cut favorite, this memory foam neck pillow will make even an 16-hour trip in economy class tolerable.

Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow
$40 at Amazon

A Cozy Turtleneck for Mom

She’ll get a ton of wear out of this dark green sweater.
Original Price: $70

J.Crew Side Slit Supersoft Turtleneck Sweater
Sale Price: $42 (40 percent off) at Nordstrom

If You Want a Personal Touch

Photo: Brown, Indya

A delicate initial necklace is something she can wear every day.

Monogram Pendant Necklace
$29 at Anthropologie

For Your Sister in College

Good for late nights studying in her dorm room.
Original Price: $122

Cosabella Holiday Pajama Set
Sale Price: $42 (65 percent off) at Saks Off Fifth

For Your Workaholic Brother Who Lives in Suits

A classic cashmere scarf will match his work clothes perfectly.
Original Price: $145

Saks Fifth Avenue Check Cashmere Scarf
Sale Price: $45 (69 percent off with code WARMUP) at Saks Off Fifth

For the Person Who Has Cold Hands

Photo: Brown, Indya

Croppe, red leather gloves will keep ‘em nice and warm.

Carolina Amato NY Leather Gloves
$45 at Amazon

For Your Too-Cool Sister

She’ll be posting this hoodie on Instagram the second she opens the box.

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Lounge Drawstring Hoodie
$48 at Amazon

For the Fancy Home Cook

It’s not Le Creuset, but it looks close enough to win over the most discriminating home cook.

Lodge Cast Iron 6 Qt. Dutch Oven, White
$50 at Jet

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

43 Extremely Last-Minute, Very Cheap Gift Ideas