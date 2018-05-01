16 Affordable Wedding Dresses That Look Expensive

I just got married in August and I know all too well the struggle of trying to find a beautiful wedding dress that won’t make you cry when you look at the price tag. And from my experience as a bridal editor, I always beg friends who are getting married to never try a dress you can’t afford — it’s not worth it. Whether you want something well under $500 or you have a little more to spend, you can find a (relatively) cheap wedding dress that looks expensive. From minimalist slips to dramatic mermaid styles to full tulle gowns, here’s our favorites for looking your best on your big day — without blowing your budget.
If You Want to Spend Less Than $500
The trick to an inexpensive dress? Keep the embellishment to a minimum.
Here’s a classic column shape that’s very affordable.
Ideal for the summer boho bride.
Ignore the “prom” description — this makes for a very lovely wedding dress.
Kate Middleton’s go-to red carpet designer has a very affordable, stylish line at David’s Bridal.
And it comes in extended sizing too!
For the woman who hates ballgowns.
If You Want to Spend Less Than $1,000
For the minimalist who dreams of looking like Carolyn Bessette.
Want delicate lace? It’ll cost you but this is a nice option under $1,000.
We love an elegant long sleeve dress and this one is particularly expensive-looking.
A big skirt and long train will guarantee a dramatic entrance.
If You Want to Spend Less Than $2,000
Because you’re a minimalist who appreciates some sparkle.
All the drama of the gown, without swallowing up your figure.
At just over $1000, this is a great deal considering it has shimmery embroidery and gauzy layers.
Alençon lace (one of the more expensive types of lace) covers the bodice of this elegant gown.
So you want a dreamy gown worthy of Say Yes to the Dress? This is it.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.