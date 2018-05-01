16 Affordable Wedding Dresses That Look Expensive

I just got married in August and I know all too well the struggle of trying to find a beautiful wedding dress that won’t make you cry when you look at the price tag. And from my experience as a bridal editor, I always beg friends who are getting married to never try a dress you can’t afford — it’s not worth it. Whether you want something well under $500 or you have a little more to spend, you can find a (relatively) cheap wedding dress that looks expensive. From minimalist slips to dramatic mermaid styles to full tulle gowns, here’s our favorites for looking your best on your big day — without blowing your budget.

If You Want to Spend Less Than $500

If You Want to Spend Less Than $1,000

If You Want to Spend Less Than $2,000

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿