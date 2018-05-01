16 Affordable Wedding Dresses That Look Expensive

I just got married in August and I know all too well the struggle of trying to find a beautiful wedding dress that won’t make you cry when you look at the price tag. And from my experience as a bridal editor, I always beg friends who are getting married to never try a dress you can’t afford — it’s not worth it. Whether you want something well under $500 or you have a little more to spend, you can find a (relatively) cheap wedding dress that looks expensive. From minimalist slips to dramatic mermaid styles to full tulle gowns, here’s our favorites for looking your best on your big day — without blowing your budget.

If You Want to Spend Less Than $500

The trick to an inexpensive dress? Keep the embellishment to a minimum.

ASOS BRIDAL Pintuck Shoulder Maxi Dress with Fishtail
$190 at ASOS

Here’s a classic column shape that’s very affordable.

Joan Dress
$248 at Name of Love

Ideal for the summer boho bride.

FOR LOVE & LEMONS Marguerite Floral Petal Gown
$675 at Nordstrom

Ignore the “prom” description — this makes for a very lovely wedding dress.

ASOS CURVE BRIDAL Tulle Maxi Prom Dress
$237 at ASOS

Kate Middleton’s go-to red carpet designer has a very affordable, stylish line at David’s Bridal.

WONDER BY JENNY PACKHAM Sheath V-Neck Wedding Dress with Floral Applique
$499 at David’s Bridal

And it comes in extended sizing too!

WONDER BY JENNY PACKHAM Plus Size Crepe Sheath Wedding Dress
$499 at David’s Bridal

For the woman who hates ballgowns.

Elizabeth and James Cowl Neck Dress with Fringe
$495 at Shopbop

If You Want to Spend Less Than $1,000

For the minimalist who dreams of looking like Carolyn Bessette.

RIME ARODAKY Mara crepe de chine gown
$615 at Net-a-Porter

Want delicate lace? It’ll cost you but this is a nice option under $1,000.

HEARTLOOM Andie Illusion Side Lace Mermaid Gown
$748 at Nordstrom

We love an elegant long sleeve dress and this one is particularly expensive-looking.

SELF-PORTRAIT Primrose crepon-trimmed guipure lace gown
$918 at Net-a-Porter

A big skirt and long train will guarantee a dramatic entrance.

JENNY YOO Ashton Plunge Back A-Line Gown
$975 at Nordstrom

If You Want to Spend Less Than $2,000

Because you’re a minimalist who appreciates some sparkle.

Katie May Sequins Naked Lanai Gown
$1,795 at Shopbop

All the drama of the gown, without swallowing up your figure.

Katie May Charleston Gown
$1,650 at Shopbop

At just over $1000, this is a great deal considering it has shimmery embroidery and gauzy layers.

OLEG CASSINI Pearl-Beaded V-Neck Mermaid Wedding Dress
$1,158 at David’s Bridal

Alençon lace (one of the more expensive types of lace) covers the bodice of this elegant gown.

Katie May Monaco Lace Dress
$1,950 at Nordstrom

So you want a dreamy gown worthy of Say Yes to the Dress? This is it.

Watters Brides Daisy Corset and Cassua Skirt
$1,999 at Kleinfeld

