Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Daily Front

While everyone was busy deciding which products they want to pick up from this week’s Sephora Beauty Insider sale, Chrissy Teigen dropped some major beauty news. On Saturday, Teigen said she’s teaming up with highlighter experts Becca Cosmetics for something special. The two have collaborated before on the Becca x Chrissy Glow Face Palette, which included two highlighters (Beach Nectar and Rose Gold), a bronzer (Malibu Soleil), and a blush (Hibiscus Bloom).

Teigen was spotted on the beach in Malibu, California, presumably taking photos for the new campaign, and lifting a human-size bottle of a mysterious Becca product that looked as though it has her autograph on it.

She shared a “sneaky peaky,” of her getting ready for the photo shoot.

Becca Cosmetics hasn’t shared anything about the collaboration on its account. While we’re not entirely sure what the brand and Teigen have in store, if her beach waves and the gold lamé headband are any indication, there will be summery bronze shades for us to swatch or spray pretty soon.

Considering Becca is pushing toward creating products for those with darker skin, these new products might follow suit. And if it’s a palette like Teigen’s from last year, it will definitely flatter a range of skin tones.

If you can’t wait to get your Chrissy makeup fix, her Glow Face Palette is still available online.