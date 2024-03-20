Christine Quinn’s Husband Was Arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Dumontet, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday. According to TMZ, Quinn and Dumontet were in the middle of a verbal argument when Dumontet allegedly threw a bag containing glass at her, which missed and hit the couple’s 2-year-old son.

Dumontet, who was pictured getting escorted out of the couple’s Los Angeles home barefoot in a bathrobe, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon, where he remains on $30,000 bail. First responders transported the couple’s son to the hospital in an ambulance accompanied by Quinn, who TMZ reports has accepted a seven-day emergency protective order against Dumontet.

Quinn, who starred in the first five seasons of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, has been married to Dumontet since 2019. Their wedding was featured on the show’s third season. We have reached out to a representative for Quinn for comment and will update this post when we hear back.