gift guide

42 Gifts for the Dad Who Doesn’t Want Anything

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

No two dads are exactly alike, but all dads have something in common — something that transcends boundaries to bond them under the vast umbrella of dadhood: They always claim that they don’t want any gifts. Obviously, this makes them impossible to shop for, so this holiday season, we’ve collected 42 gifts for dads who absolutely don’t want anything. Buy your dad something from this gift, and it’s sure to get a grumble of approval — the highest form of praise.

What to get your Amateur Chef Dad who doesn’t want anything…

He won’t let anyone else near his grill, meticulously plates his meals, and can’t stop talking about how much he loved Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat. Get him something that will make him feel worthy of competing in his favorite Food Network show.

ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
$199 at Amazon

Everyone’s favorite sous vide, guaranteed to cook the perfect cut of steak, chicken, or duck.

$199 at Amazon
Buy
$199 at Amazon
Buy
Imarku Pro Kitchen Chef’s Knife
Imarku Pro Kitchen Chef’s Knife
$29 at Amazon

Reviewers on Amazon love this lightweight knife — it’ll hold an edge but still feel balanced in his hands.

$29 at Amazon
Buy
$29 at Amazon
Buy
Five Two Double-Sided Cutting Board
Five Two Double-Sided Cutting Board
$99 at Food52

With deep grooves to catch all the drippings and a notch for his iPhone, this cutting board can be used for everything from slicing meat to whipping up salads.

$99 at Food52
Buy
Esschert BBQ Tool Set
Esschert BBQ Tool Set
$58 at Goop

If he spends all his time in front of his grill, get him a set that he’s proud to show off.

$58 at Goop
Buy
Staub Coq au Vin Cocotte
Staub Coq au Vin Cocotte
$200 at Amazon

You know he dreams of perfectly re-creating Julia Child’s beef bourguignon, so give him the proper pot to do so.

$200 at Amazon
Buy
$200 at Amazon
Buy
SharkNinja Professional Countertop Blender
SharkNinja Professional Countertop Blender
$70 at Amazon

Great for smoothies but even better for pesto.

$70 at Amazon
Buy
$70 at Amazon
Buy

What to get your Dapper Dad who doesn’t want anything…

Your dad perpetually has never met a cashmere sweater he didn’t love. He’s sure to appreciate a few more looks to add to his rotation.

Whistler Leather Chelsea Boot
Whistler Leather Chelsea Boot
$195 at Kenneth Cole

He probably owns a pair of sleek leather boots, but it’s time for an upgrade.

$195 at Kenneth Cole
Buy
Cotton Pique Classic Polo
Cotton Pique Classic Polo
$125 at ATM Collection

A stylish polo shirt made in super soft cotton will look great under his many blazers.

$125 at ATM Collection
Buy
Galleria ‘900 Sunglasses
Galleria ‘900 Sunglasses
$260 at Persol

It’s tricky to buy sunglasses for someone else, but stick to a classic silhouette and you can’t go wrong.

$260 at Persol
Buy
Herringbone Leather Gloves
Herringbone Leather Gloves
$80 at Tommy Hilfiger

Dapper gloves to match his dapper overcoat.

$80 at Tommy Hilfiger
Buy
The Cashmere Crew
The Cashmere Crew
$100 at Everlane

Thank goodness for the new wave of affordable cashmere. Get him a sweater in this golden yellow shade — it looks good on every skin tone.

$100 at Everlane
Buy
Everyday Topcoat
Everyday Topcoat
$248 at J.Crew

There’s nothing better than a well-made coat, especially in rich camel.

$248 at J.Crew
Buy
Terre d’Hermès Eau Intense Vetiver
Terre d’Hermès Eau Intense Vetiver
$95 at Sephora

The award for best-smelling Dad is going to go right here.

$95 at Sephora
Buy

What to get your La-Z-Boy Loving Dad who doesn’t want anything…

He’s happiest when he’s ensconced in his special chair — the one no one else is allowed to use — watching people yelling at each other on the TV. Since you can’t exactly buy him a second beloved chair, try taking his comfort to the next level instead.

UGG ‘Brunswick’ Robe
UGG ‘Brunswick’ Robe
$145 at Nordstrom

Reviewers love how plush and cozy this robe feels against the skin.

$145 at Nordstrom
Buy
Theory Cashmere Hooded Pullover
Theory Cashmere Hooded Pullover
$345 at Saks Fifth Avenue

If the robe is too informal, why not get him a fancy hoodie?

$345 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Nike Tapered Fleece Sweatpants
Nike Tapered Fleece Sweatpants
$75 at Mr. Porter

To go with his new hoodie, throw in some cool sweatpants as well.

$75 at Mr. Porter
Buy
Mulo Shearling-Lined Suede Backless Loafers
Mulo Shearling-Lined Suede Backless Loafers
$225 at Mr. Porter

Comfort should extend to his feet so chip in with your siblings on these very nice slippers.

$225 at Mr. Porter
Buy
Capabunga Cheese Vault
Capabunga Cheese Vault
$32 at Food52

Throw in an array of cheese that he can snack on for the next week. (Food is the perfect gift for the man who doesn’t like possessions, since it will soon be gone.)

$32 at Food52
Buy
Righteous Felon Beef Jerky Bundle
Righteous Felon Beef Jerky Bundle
$28 at Amazon

If he’s more of jerky guy, this brand features flavors like hickory, habanero, and bourbon.

$28 at Amazon
Buy
$28 at Amazon
Buy
Dolce and Gabbana The One
Dolce and Gabbana The One
$46 at Amazon

He binge-watched Games of Thrones so of course he’ll want to smell like Jon Snow:

$46 at Amazon
Buy
$46 at Amazon
Buy

What to get your Outdoorsy Dad who doesn’t want anything…

Your dad was gorpcore before there was gorpcore. It’s time to send him back into the wild with some new gear.

T.H.E. Short
T.H.E. Short
$68 at Lululemon

He’ll love wearing these durable, comfy, sweat wicking shorts on his runs.

$68 at Lululemon
Buy
Activ5 Portable Gym
Activ5 Portable Gym
$120 at Nordstrom

This pocket-size gym features more than 100 isometric workouts that are coached and tracked through an app, so he can squeeze in a workout anywhere.

$120 at Nordstrom
Buy
Therma Full-Zip Training Hoodie
Therma Full-Zip Training Hoodie
$90 at Nike

If he hates being trapped inside a gym, get him a warm hoodie that’ll keep him comfortable outside no matter how cold it gets.

$90 at Nike
Buy
Garmin GPS Running Watch
Garmin GPS Running Watch
$250 at Amazon

Does it even count if you don’t share your workout on Strava? Obviously not, so get him a watch that’ll record his every movement.

$250 at Amazon
Buy
$250 at Amazon
Buy

What to get your iPad Addict Dad who doesn’t want anything…

Your dad loves taking approximately 4,000 photos on his iPad at every event and he WILL show you all of them. Prove to him that you care with these tech-y gifts.

Wireless Earbud Case
Wireless Earbud Case
$320 at Bottega Veneta

A handsome little pouch for his wireless earphones.

$320 at Bottega Veneta
Buy
Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones
Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones
$20 at Amazon

Over 11,000 reviewers love these very affordable earbuds for their sound quality and fit.

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy
North Face Knit Tech Gloves
North Face Knit Tech Gloves
$33 at Nordstrom

Because he wants to take photos outdoors too, get him tech-friendly gloves.

$33 at Nordstrom
Buy
iPad
iPad
$329 at Apple

If his iPad is from circa 2013, consider chipping in with the siblings for the latest model.

$329 at Apple
Buy
PadPillow iPad Stand
PadPillow iPad Stand
$22 at Amazon

A handy way to stream shows or FaceTime with you.

$22 at Amazon
Buy
$22 at Amazon
Buy

What to get your Frequent Flier Dad who doesn’t want anything…

For the dad who spends most of his time between business meetings, eating peanuts 30,000 feet above the earth.

Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan
Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan
$375 at Mr. Porter

A stylish yet comfy sweater that’ll go from plane to meeting.

$375 at Mr. Porter
Buy
Le Foulonné Document Holder
Le Foulonné Document Holder
$645 at Longchamp

A sleek alternative to those unsightly nylon messenger bags scattered around the airport lounge.

$645 at Longchamp
Buy
Pax Vest
Pax Vest
$145 at Tumi

This warm vest folds in to create a cushy neck pillow.

$145 at Tumi
Buy
Stretch Regent Dress Shirt
Stretch Regent Dress Shirt
$98 at Brooks Brothers

A crisp button-up that’ll withstand any carry-on suitcase.

$98 at Brooks Brothers
Buy
1926 Watch
1926 Watch
$1,850 at Tudor

Nothing says “power move” more than a handsome watch.

$1,850 at Tudor
Buy
Meta Etrier Tie
Meta Etrier Tie
$180 at Hermès

Who can resist a fancy tie in a very recognizable orange box?

$180 at Hermès
Buy
5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter
5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter
$35 at Nordstrom

There’s nothing more irritating than being stuck in a foreign country with a dead battery, so get a few of these for his travels.

$35 at Nordstrom
Buy

What to get your Beverage-Loving Dad who doesn’t want anything…

Whether his hobby is being too into mixology or too into fancy coffee, make sure your dad is never parched.

Metropolis DOF Glass Set
Metropolis DOF Glass Set
$95 at Ralph Lauren

So he makes an old-fashioned worthy of a fancy hipster bar? Have him show it off in these elegant tumblers.

$95 at Ralph Lauren
Buy
Coffee Gator Pour Over Kettle
Coffee Gator Pour Over Kettle
$47 at Amazon

A true coffee snob invests in a kettle to create the perfect pour-over.

$47 at Amazon
Buy
$47 at Amazon
Buy
Theo Coffee Maker
Theo Coffee Maker
$75 at Amazon

For the real pour-over fanatic, this mini coffee maker is just the right size for his desk.

$75 at Amazon
Buy
$75 at Amazon
Buy
Nude Glass Whiskey Decanter Set
Nude Glass Whiskey Decanter Set
$160 at Goop

The better to show off his rare whiskey collection.

$160 at Goop
Buy
Ullo Wine Purifier
Ullo Wine Purifier
$80 at Goop

For the wine snob, this purifier will filter out any sediment and sulfites, plus it aerates the wine so that every glass tastes delicious.

$80 at Goop
Buy
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug
$28 at Amazon

Beverage to go? Only if it’s in this highly rated thermos.

$28 at Amazon
Buy
$28 at Amazon
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
42 Gifts for the Dad Who Doesn’t Want Anything