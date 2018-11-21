42 Gifts for the Dad Who Doesn’t Want Anything

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers
No two dads are exactly alike, but all dads have something in common — something that transcends boundaries to bond them under the vast umbrella of
dadhood: They always claim that they don’t want any gifts. Obviously, this makes them impossible to shop for, so this holiday season, we’ve collected 42 gifts for dads who absolutely don’t want anything. Buy your dad something from this gift, and it’s sure to get a grumble of approval — the highest form of praise.
He won’t let anyone else near his grill, meticulously plates his meals, and can’t stop talking about how much he loved
. Get him something that will make him feel worthy of competing in his favorite Food Network show. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
$199
at Amazon
Everyone’s favorite sous vide, guaranteed to cook the perfect cut of steak, chicken, or duck.
Imarku Pro Kitchen Chef’s Knife
$29
at Amazon
Reviewers on Amazon love this lightweight knife — it’ll hold an edge but still feel balanced in his hands.
Five Two Double-Sided Cutting Board
$99
at Food52
With deep grooves to catch all the drippings and a notch for his iPhone, this cutting board can be used for everything from slicing meat to whipping up salads.
Esschert BBQ Tool Set
$58
at Goop
If he spends all his time in front of his grill, get him a set that he’s proud to show off.
Staub Coq au Vin Cocotte
$200
at Amazon
You know he dreams of perfectly re-creating Julia Child’s
beef bourguignon, so give him the proper pot to do so.
SharkNinja Professional Countertop Blender
$70
at Amazon
Great for smoothies but even better for pesto.
Your dad perpetually has never met a cashmere sweater he didn’t love. He’s sure to appreciate a few more looks to add to his rotation.
Whistler Leather Chelsea Boot
$195
at Kenneth Cole
He probably owns a pair of sleek leather boots, but it’s time for an upgrade.
Cotton Pique Classic Polo
$125
at ATM Collection
A stylish polo shirt made in super soft cotton will look great under his many blazers.
Galleria ‘900 Sunglasses
$260
at Persol
It’s tricky to buy sunglasses for someone else, but stick to a classic silhouette and you can’t go wrong.
Herringbone Leather Gloves
$80
at Tommy Hilfiger
Dapper gloves to match his dapper overcoat.
The Cashmere Crew
$100
at Everlane
Thank goodness for the new wave of affordable cashmere. Get him a sweater in this golden yellow shade — it looks good on every skin tone.
Everyday Topcoat
$248
at J.Crew
There’s nothing better than a well-made coat, especially in rich camel.
Terre d’Hermès Eau Intense Vetiver
$95
at Sephora
The award for best-smelling Dad is going to go right here.
He’s happiest when he’s ensconced in his special chair — the one no one else is allowed to use — watching people yelling at each other on the TV. Since you can’t exactly buy him a second beloved chair, try taking his comfort to the next level instead.
UGG ‘Brunswick’ Robe
$145
at Nordstrom
Reviewers love how plush and cozy this robe feels against the skin.
Theory Cashmere Hooded Pullover
$345
at Saks Fifth Avenue
If the robe is too informal, why not get him a fancy hoodie?
Nike Tapered Fleece Sweatpants
$75
at Mr. Porter
To go with his new hoodie, throw in some cool sweatpants as well.
Mulo Shearling-Lined Suede Backless Loafers
$225
at Mr. Porter
Comfort should extend to his feet so chip in with your siblings on these very nice slippers.
Capabunga Cheese Vault
$32
at Food52
Throw in an array of cheese that he can snack on for the next week. (Food is the perfect gift for the man who doesn’t like possessions, since it will soon be gone.)
Righteous Felon Beef Jerky Bundle
$28
at Amazon
If he’s more of jerky guy, this brand features flavors like hickory, habanero, and bourbon.
Dolce and Gabbana The One
$46
at Amazon
He binge-watched
Games of Thrones so of course he’ll want to smell like Jon Snow:
Your dad was
gorpcore before there was gorpcore. It’s time to send him back into the wild with some new gear.
T.H.E. Short
$68
at Lululemon
He’ll love wearing these durable, comfy, sweat wicking shorts on his runs.
Activ5 Portable Gym
$120
at Nordstrom
This pocket-size gym features more than 100 isometric workouts that are coached and tracked through an app, so he can squeeze in a workout anywhere.
Therma Full-Zip Training Hoodie
$90
at Nike
If he hates being trapped inside a gym, get him a warm hoodie that’ll keep him comfortable outside no matter how cold it gets.
Garmin GPS Running Watch
$250
at Amazon
Does it even count if you don’t share your workout on Strava? Obviously not, so get him a watch that’ll record his every movement.
Your dad loves taking approximately 4,000 photos on his iPad at every event and he WILL show you all of them. Prove to him that you care with these tech-y gifts.
Wireless Earbud Case
$320
at Bottega Veneta
A handsome little pouch for his wireless earphones.
Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones
$20
at Amazon
Over 11,000 reviewers love these very affordable earbuds for their sound quality and fit.
North Face Knit Tech Gloves
$33
at Nordstrom
Because he wants to take photos outdoors too, get him tech-friendly gloves.
If his iPad is from circa 2013, consider chipping in with the siblings for the latest model.
PadPillow iPad Stand
$22
at Amazon
A handy way to stream shows or FaceTime with you.
For the dad who spends most of his time between business meetings, eating peanuts 30,000 feet above the earth.
Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan
$375
at Mr. Porter
A stylish yet comfy sweater that’ll go from plane to meeting.
Le Foulonné Document Holder
$645
at Longchamp
A sleek alternative to those unsightly nylon messenger bags scattered around the airport lounge.
This warm vest folds in to create a cushy neck pillow.
Stretch Regent Dress Shirt
$98
at Brooks Brothers
A crisp button-up that’ll withstand any carry-on suitcase.
1926 Watch
$1,850
at Tudor
Nothing says “power move” more than a handsome watch.
Meta Etrier Tie
$180
at Hermès
Who can resist a fancy tie in a very recognizable orange box?
5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter
$35
at Nordstrom
There’s nothing more irritating than being stuck in a foreign country with a dead battery, so get a few of these for his travels.
Whether his hobby is being too into mixology or too into fancy coffee, make sure your dad is never parched.
Metropolis DOF Glass Set
$95
at Ralph Lauren
So he makes an old-fashioned worthy of a fancy hipster bar? Have him show it off in these elegant tumblers.
Coffee Gator Pour Over Kettle
$47
at Amazon
A true coffee snob invests in a kettle to create the perfect pour-over.
Theo Coffee Maker
$75
at Amazon
For the real pour-over fanatic, this mini coffee maker is just the right size for his desk.
Nude Glass Whiskey Decanter Set
$160
at Goop
The better to show off his rare whiskey collection.
Ullo Wine Purifier
$80
at Goop
For the wine snob, this purifier will filter out any sediment and sulfites, plus it aerates the wine so that every glass tastes delicious.
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug
$28
at Amazon
Beverage to go? Only if it’s in this highly rated thermos.
