42 Gifts for the Dad Who Doesn’t Want Anything

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

No two dads are exactly alike, but all dads have something in common — something that transcends boundaries to bond them under the vast umbrella of dadhood: They always claim that they don’t want any gifts. Obviously, this makes them impossible to shop for, so this holiday season, we’ve collected 42 gifts for dads who absolutely don’t want anything. Buy your dad something from this gift, and it’s sure to get a grumble of approval — the highest form of praise.

What to get your Amateur Chef Dad who doesn’t want anything…

He won’t let anyone else near his grill, meticulously plates his meals, and can’t stop talking about how much he loved Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat. Get him something that will make him feel worthy of competing in his favorite Food Network show.

$99 at Food52 Five Two Double-Sided Cutting Board With deep grooves to catch all the drippings and a notch for his iPhone, this cutting board can be used for everything from slicing meat to whipping up salads. $99 at Food52 Buy

$58 at Goop Esschert BBQ Tool Set If he spends all his time in front of his grill, get him a set that he’s proud to show off. $58 at Goop Buy

What to get your Dapper Dad who doesn’t want anything…





Your dad perpetually has never met a cashmere sweater he didn’t love. He’s sure to appreciate a few more looks to add to his rotation.

$195 at Kenneth Cole Whistler Leather Chelsea Boot He probably owns a pair of sleek leather boots, but it’s time for an upgrade. $195 at Kenneth Cole Buy

$125 at ATM Collection Cotton Pique Classic Polo A stylish polo shirt made in super soft cotton will look great under his many blazers. $125 at ATM Collection Buy

$260 at Persol Galleria ‘900 Sunglasses It’s tricky to buy sunglasses for someone else, but stick to a classic silhouette and you can’t go wrong. $260 at Persol Buy

$80 at Tommy Hilfiger Herringbone Leather Gloves Dapper gloves to match his dapper overcoat. $80 at Tommy Hilfiger Buy

$100 at Everlane The Cashmere Crew Thank goodness for the new wave of affordable cashmere. Get him a sweater in this golden yellow shade — it looks good on every skin tone. $100 at Everlane Buy

$95 at Sephora Terre d’Hermès Eau Intense Vetiver The award for best-smelling Dad is going to go right here. $95 at Sephora Buy

What to get your La-Z-Boy Loving Dad who doesn’t want anything…

He’s happiest when he’s ensconced in his special chair — the one no one else is allowed to use — watching people yelling at each other on the TV. Since you can’t exactly buy him a second beloved chair, try taking his comfort to the next level instead.

$145 at Nordstrom UGG ‘Brunswick’ Robe Reviewers love how plush and cozy this robe feels against the skin. $145 at Nordstrom Buy

$345 at Saks Fifth Avenue Theory Cashmere Hooded Pullover If the robe is too informal, why not get him a fancy hoodie? $345 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$75 at Mr. Porter Nike Tapered Fleece Sweatpants To go with his new hoodie, throw in some cool sweatpants as well. $75 at Mr. Porter Buy

$225 at Mr. Porter Mulo Shearling-Lined Suede Backless Loafers Comfort should extend to his feet so chip in with your siblings on these very nice slippers. $225 at Mr. Porter Buy

$32 at Food52 Capabunga Cheese Vault Throw in an array of cheese that he can snack on for the next week. (Food is the perfect gift for the man who doesn’t like possessions, since it will soon be gone.) $32 at Food52 Buy

What to get your Outdoorsy Dad who doesn’t want anything…

Your dad was gorpcore before there was gorpcore. It’s time to send him back into the wild with some new gear.

$68 at Lululemon T.H.E. Short He’ll love wearing these durable, comfy, sweat wicking shorts on his runs. $68 at Lululemon Buy

$120 at Nordstrom Activ5 Portable Gym This pocket-size gym features more than 100 isometric workouts that are coached and tracked through an app, so he can squeeze in a workout anywhere. $120 at Nordstrom Buy

$90 at Nike Therma Full-Zip Training Hoodie If he hates being trapped inside a gym, get him a warm hoodie that’ll keep him comfortable outside no matter how cold it gets. $90 at Nike Buy

$250 at Amazon Garmin GPS Running Watch Does it even count if you don’t share your workout on Strava? Obviously not, so get him a watch that’ll record his every movement. $250 at Amazon Buy $250 at Amazon Buy

What to get your iPad Addict Dad who doesn’t want anything…

Your dad loves taking approximately 4,000 photos on his iPad at every event and he WILL show you all of them. Prove to him that you care with these tech-y gifts.

$320 at Bottega Veneta Wireless Earbud Case A handsome little pouch for his wireless earphones. $320 at Bottega Veneta Buy

$33 at Nordstrom North Face Knit Tech Gloves Because he wants to take photos outdoors too, get him tech-friendly gloves. $33 at Nordstrom Buy

$329 at Apple iPad If his iPad is from circa 2013, consider chipping in with the siblings for the latest model. $329 at Apple Buy

What to get your Frequent Flier Dad who doesn’t want anything…

For the dad who spends most of his time between business meetings, eating peanuts 30,000 feet above the earth.

$375 at Mr. Porter Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan A stylish yet comfy sweater that’ll go from plane to meeting. $375 at Mr. Porter Buy

$645 at Longchamp Le Foulonné Document Holder A sleek alternative to those unsightly nylon messenger bags scattered around the airport lounge. $645 at Longchamp Buy

$145 at Tumi Pax Vest This warm vest folds in to create a cushy neck pillow. $145 at Tumi Buy

$1,850 at Tudor 1926 Watch Nothing says “power move” more than a handsome watch. $1,850 at Tudor Buy

$180 at Hermès Meta Etrier Tie Who can resist a fancy tie in a very recognizable orange box? $180 at Hermès Buy

$35 at Nordstrom 5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter There’s nothing more irritating than being stuck in a foreign country with a dead battery, so get a few of these for his travels. $35 at Nordstrom Buy

What to get your Beverage-Loving Dad who doesn’t want anything…

Whether his hobby is being too into mixology or too into fancy coffee, make sure your dad is never parched.

$95 at Ralph Lauren Metropolis DOF Glass Set So he makes an old-fashioned worthy of a fancy hipster bar? Have him show it off in these elegant tumblers. $95 at Ralph Lauren Buy

$160 at Goop Nude Glass Whiskey Decanter Set The better to show off his rare whiskey collection. $160 at Goop Buy

$80 at Goop Ullo Wine Purifier For the wine snob, this purifier will filter out any sediment and sulfites, plus it aerates the wine so that every glass tastes delicious. $80 at Goop Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.