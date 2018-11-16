46 Holiday Gifts for Any Kind Of Mom

gift guides

46 Christmas Gifts for Any Kind of Mom

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Most likely, your mom deserves the world. Failing that, she deserves a thoughtful gift from her offspring. But it’s hard to think of that perfect thing, especially around the holidays when you’re buying for so many people. We’ve rounded up 46 of the best gifts a mom could ask for. Whether she’s recently got into bread, fashion, plants, or Birkenstocks, we have something that will make her think, Wow, this was worth 14 hours of labor.

A Gift for the Mom Who Follows Fashion

Little Liffner Little Lady Satchel
Photo: 18-10-25 Accessories PM1 B8 jentricolello W
Little Liffner Little Lady Satchel
$450 at Shopbop

Little Liffner is a Scandinavian bag line with a serious following among the fashion cognoscenti. If your mom likes to know what’s hip, she’ll love this.

$450 at Shopbop
Buy

A Gift for the Cozy Mom

Birkenstock ‘Arizona’ Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal
Birkenstock ‘Arizona’ Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal
$145 at Nordstrom

Nothing says, “I’m cozy, down-to-earth, and stylish as hell” like shearling-lined Birkenstocks.

$145 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who’s Always Prepared

La Prairie Cellular Hand Cream
La Prairie Cellular Hand Cream
$120 at Nordstrom

Perfect for keeping in her purse (and letting you borrow, of course).

$120 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Gift for the Fancy Mom

Animal Faux Fur Coat
Animal Faux Fur Coat
From $285 at Kenneth Cole

If your mom is fabulous and knows it, she needs a leopard-print faux-fur coat.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

From $285 at Kenneth Cole
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who’s Always Cold

Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw
Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw
$40 at Nordstrom

Made for cozying up on the couch during a Netflix marathon.

$40 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Travels for Work

Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Magic Skin Mini Skin Care Set
Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Magic Skin Mini Skin Care Set
$75 at Nordstrom

With an eye cream, a moisturizer, and a night cream in TSA-approved sizes, this set from A-list makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury will make her feel fancy on her next business trip.

$75 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves a Good Face Mask

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller
$28 at Amazon

She can use this to de-puff her face after the holidays from the comfort of her own sofa.

$28 at Amazon
Buy
$28 at Amazon
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who’s Big on Beauty Sleep

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
$50 at Dermstore

This is also a great gift for anyone who does a lot of long-haul flights.

$50 at Dermstore
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Turtlenecks

Bousant Sleeve Turtleneck
Bousant Sleeve Turtleneck
$89 at Donna Karan

She can wear it while watching Love Actually.
Available in sizes XXS–XL.

$89 at Donna Karan
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Springtime

Bottega Veneta Parco Palladiano XIV Melagrana Eau de Parfum
Bottega Veneta Parco Palladiano XIV Melagrana Eau de Parfum
$300 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The fresh, floral fragrance mimics a walk in the park.

$300 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy

A Gift for the High-Tech Mom

Runway Gold-Tone Smartwatch
Runway Gold-Tone Smartwatch
$350 at Michael Kors

She can get those steps in and answer all of your texts all at once.

$350 at Michael Kors
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves a Night In

Iris & Ink Mairead Silk-blend Charmeuse Pajama Set
Iris & Ink Mairead Silk-blend Charmeuse Pajama Set
$325 at The Outnet

Pairs well with a lazy Sunday.
Available in sizes 4–14 U.K.

$325 at The Outnet
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Bought You Your First Lipstick

Cle de Peau Concealer SPF 25
Cle de Peau Concealer SPF 25
$70 at Nordstrom

This best-selling concealer is a beauty classic.

$70 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Needs a Nice Work Bag

Raelynn Tolkein
Raelynn Tolkein
$415 at Brahmin

Roomy enough for everything she brings to the office but polished enough for a big meeting.

$415 at Brahmin
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves to Dress Up

Constellation Silk Square Scarf
Constellation Silk Square Scarf
$128 at Tory Burch

A silk scarf makes everything look a bit nicer.

$128 at Tory Burch
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Sparkles

X Earrings With Diamonds
X Earrings With Diamonds
$850 at David Yurman

Split the cost with your siblings and get her pretty every-day diamond studs.

$850 at David Yurman
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Baths

“The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak
“The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak
$35 at Goop

She can treat herself to a nice soak after preparing that big holiday meal.

$35 at Goop
Buy

A Gift for the Drama-Queen Mom

Grandiose Extreme Mascara Set
Grandiose Extreme Mascara Set
$37 at Lancôme

A treat for the mom with a flair for drama.

$37 at Lancôme
Buy

A Gift for the Eco-Friendly Mom

Cashmere Silk Funnel Neck Top
Cashmere Silk Funnel Neck Top
$468 at Eileen Fisher

Just because she’s sustainably minded doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy cashmere.
Available in sizes S–XL.

$468 at Eileen Fisher
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Stripes

Multi-Stripe Pullover
Multi-Stripe Pullover
$450 at 3.1 Phillip Lim

French-inspired stripes? Too predictable. Steer her towards something fresher like this skinny knit sweater.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$450 at 3.1 Phillip Lim
Buy

A Gift for the Ray-of-Sunshine Mom

Cashmere Striped Blanket Scarf
Cashmere Striped Blanket Scarf
$255 at Theory

Get her a scarf that’s as bright and warm as she is. ﻿

$255 at Theory
Buy

A Gift for the Social-Butterfly Mom

Mana Pointy Low Pump
Mana Pointy Low Pump
$89 at Marc Fisher

If she’s going to lots of parties, she definitely needs some statement shoes.

$89 at Marc Fisher
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Walks Everywhere

Melissa Chelsea
Melissa Chelsea
$298 at Frye

Now that it’s cold, she’ll need some warm walking shoes. Try some well-made Chelsea boots.

$298 at Frye
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Bling

Laura Lombardi Presa Gold-Tone Necklace
Laura Lombardi Presa Gold-Tone Necklace
$165 at Net-a-Porter

Sure, she probably already has a gold chain. But she’ll probably also tell you there can never be enough.

$165 at Net-a-Porter
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Makes a Big Deal Out of Her Birthday

Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Necklace
Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Necklace
$50 at Nordstrom

A birthstone necklace is subtle, sparkly, and personal. Win, win, win.

$50 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Gift for the Creative Mom

Rachel Comey Loma Drop Earrings
Rachel Comey Loma Drop Earrings
$130 at Need Supply Co.

Nobody with an artistic streak — not even Beyoncé — can resist Rachel Comey.

$130 at Need Supply Co.
Buy

A Gift for the Vegan Mom

WelleCo Natural/Vegan Nourishing Plant Based Protein Supplement
WelleCo Natural/Vegan Nourishing Plant Based Protein Supplement
$65 at Amazon

If your mom is always sending you articles about the newest food trends, she’ll probably enjoy this fancy vegan protein powder.

$65 at Amazon
Buy
$65 at Amazon
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Says She Doesn’t Want Anything

UGG Scuffettte II Water Resistant Slipper
UGG Scuffettte II Water Resistant Slipper
$85 at Nordstrom

Everybody needs slippers.

$85 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Embracing Head-to-Toe Red

Kate Spade New York Atalias Square Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Atalias Square Sunglasses
$50 at Nordstrom

The year’s biggest color, now in sunglasses.

$50 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Gift for the Classic Beauty Mom

Color Intense Lipstick Duo
Color Intense Lipstick Duo
$49 at Beauty Counter

She’s been doing a timeless makeup look since before you were born, and she likes her staples.

$49 at Beauty Counter
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Nora Ephron Movies

Women’s Vintage Pajama Set
Women’s Vintage Pajama Set
$95 at J. Crew

Every Ephron heroine has a crisp pair of white PJs.
Available in sizes XXS–XXXL.

$95 at J. Crew
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Wants to See Lady Gaga in Vegas

Le Phyto-Rouge Long-Lasting Hydration Lipstick
Le Phyto-Rouge Long-Lasting Hydration Lipstick
$57 at Sisley Paris

She needs an appropriately fabulous lipstick for the occasion.

$57 at Sisley Paris
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Luxury

Sweet Alhambra Bracelet
Sweet Alhambra Bracelet
$1,220 at Van Cleef & Arpels

If you really want to blow her mind, try this super-delicate bracelet from a fancy jewelry company.

$1,220 at Van Cleef & Arpels
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Uses Cloth Napkins

Tiffany Eau de Parfum
Tiffany Eau de Parfum
$76 at Nordstrom

A clean and classic fragrance that will look great on her clean and classic vanity.

$76 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Meghan Markle

Veja Bastille Two-Tone Leather Sneaker
Veja Bastille Two-Tone Leather Sneaker
$195 at Moda Operandi

These are the sneakers of the moment. Even Meghan Markle agrees.

$195 at Moda Operandi
Buy

A Gift for the High-Tech Home Chef Mom

GoWISE 5.8 Quarts 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer XL
GoWISE 5.8 Quarts 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer XL
$82 at Amazon

A gift for yourself, really, when she makes you some guilt-free fries.

$82 at Amazon
Buy
$82 at Amazon
Buy

A Gift for the Corporate Mom

Karl Lagerfeld Round Collar Shirt
Karl Lagerfeld Round Collar Shirt
$525 at Karl Lagerfeld

She can never have enough crisp white blouses.
Available in sizes 2–10.

$525 at Karl Lagerfeld
Buy

A Gift for the Outdoorsy Mom

Blundstone Unisex 578 Boot
Blundstone Unisex 578 Boot
$180 at Amazon

Blundstone boots will hold up to any terrain and are also pretty cute.

$180 at Amazon
Buy
$180 at Amazon
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Life Hacks

Frywall Splatter Guard
Frywall Splatter Guard
$29 at Amazon

A frywall is a fool-proof way to keep her kitchen cleaner. This is also a good gift for a Shark Tank fan.

$29 at Amazon
Buy
$29 at Amazon
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Pretty Things

Sculpted Signature Short Leather Gloves
Sculpted Signature Short Leather Gloves
$95 at Coach

It doesn’t get much prettier than a pale pink pair of leather gloves. But unlike many pretty things, these are also practical.

$95 at Coach
Buy

A Gift for the Busy Mom

Instant Pot 6 Quart
Instant Pot 6 Quart
$90 at Amazon

Once you have an instant pot, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s great for people who just want to have a nice meal and also have leave the house for extended periods of time.

$90 at Amazon
Buy
$90 at Amazon
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Is Also a Plant Mom

Umbra Trigg Desktop Planter Vase & Geometric Container
Umbra Trigg Desktop Planter Vase & Geometric Container
$33 at Amazon

Get her something pretty for her other babies (her succulents).

$33 at Amazon
Buy
$33 at Amazon
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves the Beach

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
$78 at Sephora

This is the perfume ad she always shows you when you’re visiting home.

$78 at Sephora
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Just Got Into Making Bread

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron French Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron French Oven
$380 at Amazon

Every chef needs Le Creuset. It’s practically a commandment.

$380 at Amazon
Buy
$380 at Amazon
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Deserves a Spa Retreat

Alexander Del Rossa Womens Fleece Solid Robe
Alexander Del Rossa Womens Fleece Solid Robe
$55 at Amazon

Users on Amazon love how soft, cozy, and incredibly comfortable this robe feels.

$55 at Amazon
Buy
$55 at Amazon
Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Goes to The Nutcracker Every Year

Pink Ballerinas in Leather
Pink Ballerinas in Leather
$845 at Tod’s

Chances are she also appreciates pretty, well-made ballerina flats.

$845 at Tod’s
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
46 Holiday Gifts for Any Kind Of Mom