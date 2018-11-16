46 Holiday Gifts for Any Kind Of Mom

Most likely, your mom deserves the world. Failing that, she deserves a thoughtful gift from her offspring. But it’s hard to think of that perfect thing, especially around the holidays when you’re buying for so many people. We’ve rounded up 46 of the best gifts a mom could ask for. Whether she’s recently got into bread, fashion, plants, or Birkenstocks, we have something that will make her think, Wow, this was worth 14 hours of labor.
A Gift for the Mom Who Follows Fashion
A Gift for the Cozy Mom
Nothing says, “I’m cozy, down-to-earth, and stylish as hell” like shearling-lined Birkenstocks.
A Gift for the Mom Who’s Always Prepared
A Gift for the Fancy Mom
If your mom is fabulous and knows it, she needs a leopard-print faux-fur coat.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
A Gift for the Mom Who’s Always Cold
A Gift for the Mom Who Travels for Work
With an eye cream, a moisturizer, and a night cream in TSA-approved sizes, this set from A-list makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury will make her feel fancy on her next business trip.
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves a Good Face Mask
She can use this to de-puff her face after the holidays from the comfort of her own sofa.
A Gift for the Mom Who’s Big on Beauty Sleep
This is also a great gift for anyone who does a lot of long-haul flights.
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Turtlenecks
She can wear it while watching Love Actually.
Available in sizes XXS–XL.
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Springtime
A Gift for the High-Tech Mom
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves a Night In
A Gift for the Mom Who Bought You Your First Lipstick
A Gift for the Mom Who Needs a Nice Work Bag
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves to Dress Up
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Sparkles
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Baths
A Gift for the Drama-Queen Mom
A Gift for the Eco-Friendly Mom
Just because she’s sustainably minded doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy cashmere.
Available in sizes S–XL.
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Stripes
A Gift for the Ray-of-Sunshine Mom
A Gift for the Social-Butterfly Mom
If she’s going to lots of parties, she definitely needs some statement shoes.
A Gift for the Mom Who Walks Everywhere
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Bling
A Gift for the Mom Who Makes a Big Deal Out of Her Birthday
A Gift for the Creative Mom
Nobody with an artistic streak — not even Beyoncé — can resist Rachel Comey.
A Gift for the Vegan Mom
If your mom is always sending you articles about the newest food trends, she’ll probably enjoy this fancy vegan protein powder.
A Gift for the Mom Who Says She Doesn’t Want Anything
A Gift for the Mom Embracing Head-to-Toe Red
The year’s biggest color, now in sunglasses.
A Gift for the Classic Beauty Mom
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Nora Ephron Movies
A Gift for the Mom Who Wants to See Lady Gaga in Vegas
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Luxury
A Gift for the Mom Who Uses Cloth Napkins
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Meghan Markle
These are the sneakers of the moment. Even Meghan Markle agrees.
A Gift for the High-Tech Home Chef Mom
A gift for yourself, really, when she makes you some guilt-free fries.
A Gift for the Corporate Mom
A Gift for the Outdoorsy Mom
Blundstone boots will hold up to any terrain and are also pretty cute.
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Life Hacks
A frywall is a fool-proof way to keep her kitchen cleaner. This is also a good gift for a Shark Tank fan.
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Pretty Things
It doesn’t get much prettier than a pale pink pair of leather gloves. But unlike many pretty things, these are also practical.
A Gift for the Busy Mom
Once you have an instant pot, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s great for people who just want to have a nice meal and also have leave the house for extended periods of time.
A Gift for the Mom Who Is Also a Plant Mom
Get her something pretty for her other babies (her succulents).
A Gift for the Mom Who Loves the Beach
A Gift for the Mom Who Just Got Into Making Bread
Every chef needs Le Creuset. It’s practically a commandment.
A Gift for the Mom Who Deserves a Spa Retreat
Users on Amazon love how soft, cozy, and incredibly comfortable this robe feels.
A Gift for the Mom Who Goes to The Nutcracker Every Year
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.