46 Holiday Gifts for Any Kind Of Mom

Most likely, your mom deserves the world. Failing that, she deserves a thoughtful gift from her offspring. But it’s hard to think of that perfect thing, especially around the holidays when you’re buying for so many people. We’ve rounded up 46 of the best gifts a mom could ask for. Whether she’s recently got into bread, fashion, plants, or Birkenstocks, we have something that will make her think, Wow, this was worth 14 hours of labor.

A Gift for the Mom Who Follows Fashion

Photo: 18-10-25 Accessories PM1 B8 jentricolello W $450 at Shopbop Little Liffner Little Lady Satchel Little Liffner is a Scandinavian bag line with a serious following among the fashion cognoscenti. If your mom likes to know what’s hip, she’ll love this. $450 at Shopbop Buy

A Gift for the Cozy Mom

A Gift for the Mom Who’s Always Prepared

$120 at Nordstrom La Prairie Cellular Hand Cream Perfect for keeping in her purse (and letting you borrow, of course). $120 at Nordstrom Buy

A Gift for the Fancy Mom

From $285 at Kenneth Cole Animal Faux Fur Coat If your mom is fabulous and knows it, she needs a leopard-print faux-fur coat.

Available in sizes XS–XL. From $285 at Kenneth Cole Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who’s Always Cold

$40 at Nordstrom Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw Made for cozying up on the couch during a Netflix marathon. $40 at Nordstrom Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Travels for Work

$75 at Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Magic Skin Mini Skin Care Set With an eye cream, a moisturizer, and a night cream in TSA-approved sizes, this set from A-list makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury will make her feel fancy on her next business trip. $75 at Nordstrom Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves a Good Face Mask

$28 at Amazon Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller She can use this to de-puff her face after the holidays from the comfort of her own sofa. $28 at Amazon Buy $28 at Amazon Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who’s Big on Beauty Sleep

$50 at Dermstore Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask This is also a great gift for anyone who does a lot of long-haul flights. $50 at Dermstore Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Turtlenecks

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Springtime

$300 at Saks Fifth Avenue Bottega Veneta Parco Palladiano XIV Melagrana Eau de Parfum The fresh, floral fragrance mimics a walk in the park. $300 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

A Gift for the High-Tech Mom

$350 at Michael Kors Runway Gold-Tone Smartwatch She can get those steps in and answer all of your texts all at once. $350 at Michael Kors Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves a Night In

$325 at The Outnet Iris & Ink Mairead Silk-blend Charmeuse Pajama Set Pairs well with a lazy Sunday.

Available in sizes 4–14 U.K. $325 at The Outnet Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Bought You Your First Lipstick

$70 at Nordstrom Cle de Peau Concealer SPF 25 This best-selling concealer is a beauty classic. $70 at Nordstrom Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Needs a Nice Work Bag

$415 at Brahmin Raelynn Tolkein Roomy enough for everything she brings to the office but polished enough for a big meeting. $415 at Brahmin Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves to Dress Up

$128 at Tory Burch Constellation Silk Square Scarf A silk scarf makes everything look a bit nicer. $128 at Tory Burch Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Sparkles

$850 at David Yurman X Earrings With Diamonds Split the cost with your siblings and get her pretty every-day diamond studs. $850 at David Yurman Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Baths

$35 at Goop “The Martini” Emotional Detox Bath Soak She can treat herself to a nice soak after preparing that big holiday meal. $35 at Goop Buy

A Gift for the Drama-Queen Mom

$37 at Lancôme Grandiose Extreme Mascara Set A treat for the mom with a flair for drama. $37 at Lancôme Buy

A Gift for the Eco-Friendly Mom

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Stripes

$450 at 3.1 Phillip Lim Multi-Stripe Pullover French-inspired stripes? Too predictable. Steer her towards something fresher like this skinny knit sweater.

Available in sizes XS–L. $450 at 3.1 Phillip Lim Buy

A Gift for the Ray-of-Sunshine Mom

$255 at Theory Cashmere Striped Blanket Scarf Get her a scarf that’s as bright and warm as she is. ﻿ $255 at Theory Buy

A Gift for the Social-Butterfly Mom

A Gift for the Mom Who Walks Everywhere

$298 at Frye Melissa Chelsea Now that it’s cold, she’ll need some warm walking shoes. Try some well-made Chelsea boots. $298 at Frye Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Bling

$165 at Net-a-Porter Laura Lombardi Presa Gold-Tone Necklace Sure, she probably already has a gold chain. But she’ll probably also tell you there can never be enough. $165 at Net-a-Porter Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Makes a Big Deal Out of Her Birthday

$50 at Nordstrom Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Necklace A birthstone necklace is subtle, sparkly, and personal. Win, win, win. $50 at Nordstrom Buy

A Gift for the Creative Mom

A Gift for the Vegan Mom

$65 at Amazon WelleCo Natural/Vegan Nourishing Plant Based Protein Supplement If your mom is always sending you articles about the newest food trends, she’ll probably enjoy this fancy vegan protein powder. $65 at Amazon Buy $65 at Amazon Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Says She Doesn’t Want Anything

$85 at Nordstrom UGG Scuffettte II Water Resistant Slipper Everybody needs slippers. $85 at Nordstrom Buy

A Gift for the Mom Embracing Head-to-Toe Red

A Gift for the Classic Beauty Mom

$49 at Beauty Counter Color Intense Lipstick Duo She’s been doing a timeless makeup look since before you were born, and she likes her staples. $49 at Beauty Counter Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Nora Ephron Movies

$95 at J. Crew Women’s Vintage Pajama Set Every Ephron heroine has a crisp pair of white PJs.

Available in sizes XXS–XXXL. $95 at J. Crew Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Wants to See Lady Gaga in Vegas

$57 at Sisley Paris Le Phyto-Rouge Long-Lasting Hydration Lipstick She needs an appropriately fabulous lipstick for the occasion. $57 at Sisley Paris Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Luxury

$1,220 at Van Cleef & Arpels Sweet Alhambra Bracelet If you really want to blow her mind, try this super-delicate bracelet from a fancy jewelry company. $1,220 at Van Cleef & Arpels Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Uses Cloth Napkins

$76 at Nordstrom Tiffany Eau de Parfum A clean and classic fragrance that will look great on her clean and classic vanity. $76 at Nordstrom Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Meghan Markle

A Gift for the High-Tech Home Chef Mom

A Gift for the Corporate Mom

$525 at Karl Lagerfeld Karl Lagerfeld Round Collar Shirt She can never have enough crisp white blouses.

Available in sizes 2–10. $525 at Karl Lagerfeld Buy

A Gift for the Outdoorsy Mom

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Life Hacks

$29 at Amazon Frywall Splatter Guard A frywall is a fool-proof way to keep her kitchen cleaner. This is also a good gift for a Shark Tank fan. $29 at Amazon Buy $29 at Amazon Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves Pretty Things

$95 at Coach Sculpted Signature Short Leather Gloves It doesn’t get much prettier than a pale pink pair of leather gloves. But unlike many pretty things, these are also practical. $95 at Coach Buy

A Gift for the Busy Mom

$90 at Amazon Instant Pot 6 Quart Once you have an instant pot, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s great for people who just want to have a nice meal and also have leave the house for extended periods of time. $90 at Amazon Buy $90 at Amazon Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Is Also a Plant Mom

A Gift for the Mom Who Loves the Beach

$78 at Sephora Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue This is the perfume ad she always shows you when you’re visiting home. $78 at Sephora Buy

A Gift for the Mom Who Just Got Into Making Bread

A Gift for the Mom Who Deserves a Spa Retreat

A Gift for the Mom Who Goes to The Nutcracker Every Year

$845 at Tod’s Pink Ballerinas in Leather Chances are she also appreciates pretty, well-made ballerina flats. $845 at Tod’s Buy

