Cindy Crawford Is Launching Casamigos for Girls

Finally, Casamigos is addressing gender inequality. After years of promotional imagery in which co-founders George Clooney and Rande Gerber ride motorcycles through Mexico, the company is finally letting a woman near a bike (or at least hang out in a biker bar). That woman is Cindy Crawford, Gerber’s wife, and she’s launching her own offshoot of the tequila company: Casamigas.

Casamigas is, according to Crawford’s Instagram post about the launch, “a spicy jalapeño tequila for everyone who likes it hot.” Sexy! In a perfect bit of PR/tabloid journalism, a “source” told “Page Six” that Crawford and Gerber came up with the idea of making a jalapeño tequila six years ago while watching a sunset. That same source revealed that Gerber himself designed the label, which includes Crawford’s lip and her iconic beauty mark. Someone put a muzzle on this source before they reveal all the family secrets.

This is so exciting for the Casamigos brand. Who knows what avenues are open to them now that they make tequila for women? Off the top of my head, I’m guessing that Kaia Gerber will get a chance to ride the motorcycle as the face of a canned margarita, the perfect bev to bring to book club. Or maybe Amal Clooney will go helmetless (they’re never wearing a helmet!) to promote a zero-proof tequila — perfect for the hot, brainy lawyer in your life. Much like in Barbieland, the options for girl tequila are endless.