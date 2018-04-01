18 Closet Organization Ideas for a Beautiful, Neat Wardrobe

Get It Together is your weekly guide to organizing your entire life.

The New Year can inspire you to make changes in your life. Maybe you’re resolving to work out or start a new diet. Or perhaps you’d rather focus on tidying up your apartment, starting with all of your clothes. That doesn’t mean purging en masse — the best closet organization ideas give your favorite pieces room to breathe courtesy of pretty wire baskets, stackable drawers, and elegant racks.

Because we’re not all as organizationally gifted as Marie Kondo’s 2-year-old, we’ve put together a list to help you overhaul your wardrobe. Your delicate fabrics (and your morning routine) will be better for it.

Use Space-Saving Hangers

Stack Your Skirts and Pants

Store Bulky Items in Boxes

Have a free space under the bed or below your hanging clothes? Use these boxes for sweaters or sweatshirts. SUNKY Sweater Organizer Box $18 at Amazon

Invest in Clear Storage Containers

Invest in Space Saving Bags

Protect the Important Stuff

Hang Up Your Scarves

Are your scarves and belts in some random tangle or precariously looped through a hanger? Use this instead. DecoBros Supreme Scarf Organizer $10 at Amazon

Structure Your Underwear Drawer

These spring-loaded organizers will neatly divide any drawer so you can separate your socks from your tights and bras. 4” Dream Drawer Organizers $15 at Amazon

Take Advantage of Your Closet Door

Get a Shoe Rack if You Don’t Have a Closet Door

Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 1)

Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 2)

Choose a Nice Laundry Hamper

Get a Rack If You Don’t Have a Real Closet

Try a Fancy Rack and Mirror Set

Keep Your Trinkets in a Tray

Display Your Best Jewelry

Install Hooks

If you can drill into your walls, a hook rack for your most-used bags and coats will streamline your mornings. Lusso Hook Rack $68 at Anthropologie

