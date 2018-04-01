18 Closet Organization Ideas for a Beautiful, Neat Wardrobe

Get It Together is your weekly guide to organizing your entire life.
The New Year can inspire you to make changes in your life. Maybe you’re resolving to work out or start a new diet. Or perhaps you’d rather focus on tidying up your apartment, starting with all of your clothes. That doesn’t mean purging en masse — the best closet organization ideas give your favorite pieces room to breathe courtesy of pretty wire baskets, stackable drawers, and elegant racks.
Because we’re not all as organizationally gifted as Marie Kondo’s 2-year-old, we’ve put together a list to help you overhaul your wardrobe. Your delicate fabrics (and your morning routine) will be better for it.
Use Space-Saving Hangers
These velvet-covered hangers take up less room and will hug even the most slippery clothes.
Stack Your Skirts and Pants
Tiered hangers will keep your bottoms neatly arranged no matter how tiny your closet may be.
Store Bulky Items in Boxes
Have a free space under the bed or below your hanging clothes? Use these boxes for sweaters or sweatshirts.
Invest in Clear Storage Containers
So you never have to wonder where you stashed that bathing suit.
Invest in Space Saving Bags
These bags will attach to any vacuum, letting you compress big items like sweaters, coats, or duvets into shrunken plastic packets.
Protect the Important Stuff
For anything particularly delicate or fancy, use these bags as a dust barrier.
Hang Up Your Scarves
Are your scarves and belts in some random tangle or precariously looped through a hanger? Use this instead.
Structure Your Underwear Drawer
These spring-loaded organizers will neatly divide any drawer so you can separate your socks from your tights and bras.
Take Advantage of Your Closet Door
Hang this up and slip in your favorite shoes.
Get a Shoe Rack if You Don’t Have a Closet Door
Embrace the fact that your collection will be on full display.
Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 1)
Use it for bathing suits, T-shirts, workout clothes, or anything else that won’t fit in your dresser.
Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 2)
Since this will show off the contents more than a solid basket, use it for towels or linens.
Choose a Nice Laundry Hamper
Simple, roomy, and good-looking enough to hang out in the corner of any room.
Get a Rack If You Don’t Have a Real Closet
Choose the same rolling rack found in countless magazine closets.
Try a Fancy Rack and Mirror Set
This set is best if you’re good at Kondo-ing your clothes and displaying just the bare minimum.
Keep Your Trinkets in a Tray
Use it to hold your everyday jewelry.
Display Your Best Jewelry
String some delicate gold necklaces or fun earrings and pretend like you’re on Coveteur.
Install Hooks
If you can drill into your walls, a hook rack for your most-used bags and coats will streamline your mornings.
