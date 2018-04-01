18 Closet Organization Ideas for a Beautiful, Neat Wardrobe

The New Year can inspire you to make changes in your life. Maybe you’re resolving to work out or start a new diet. Or perhaps you’d rather focus on tidying up your apartment, starting with all of your clothes. That doesn’t mean purging en masse — the best closet organization ideas give your favorite pieces room to breathe courtesy of pretty wire baskets, stackable drawers, and elegant racks.

Because we’re not all as organizationally gifted as Marie Kondo’s 2-year-old, we’ve put together a list to help you overhaul your wardrobe. Your delicate fabrics (and your morning routine) will be better for it.

Use Space-Saving Hangers

These velvet-covered hangers take up less room and will hug even the most slippery clothes.

AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers, 50-Pack, Black
$18 at Amazon

Stack Your Skirts and Pants

Tiered hangers will keep your bottoms neatly arranged no matter how tiny your closet may be.

4 Tier Trouser/Skirt Hanger
$18 for pack of three at Amazon

Store Bulky Items in Boxes

Have a free space under the bed or below your hanging clothes? Use these boxes for sweaters or sweatshirts.

SUNKY Sweater Organizer Box
$18 at Amazon

Invest in Clear Storage Containers

So you never have to wonder where you stashed that bathing suit.

Muji Large Closet Drawer
$26 at Muji

Invest in Space Saving Bags

These bags will attach to any vacuum, letting you compress big items like sweaters, coats, or duvets into shrunken plastic packets.

Space Saver Premium JUMBO Vacuum Storage Bags
$26 at Amazon

Protect the Important Stuff

For anything particularly delicate or fancy, use these bags as a dust barrier.

Home Zone — 8 Piece Multi Pack of Breathable Garment Bags
$24 at Amazon

Hang Up Your Scarves

Are your scarves and belts in some random tangle or precariously looped through a hanger? Use this instead.

DecoBros Supreme Scarf Organizer
$10 at Amazon

Structure Your Underwear Drawer

These spring-loaded organizers will neatly divide any drawer so you can separate your socks from your tights and bras.

4” Dream Drawer Organizers
$15 at Amazon

Take Advantage of Your Closet Door

Hang this up and slip in your favorite shoes.

Whitmor OTD Shoe Bag
$10 at Amazon

Get a Shoe Rack if You Don’t Have a Closet Door

Embrace the fact that your collection will be on full display.

AmazonBasics 50-Pair Shoe Rack
$40 at Amazon

Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 1)

Use it for bathing suits, T-shirts, workout clothes, or anything else that won’t fit in your dresser.

H&M Cotton Storage Basket
$25 at H&M

Make Baskets Your Friends (Part 2)

Since this will show off the contents more than a solid basket, use it for towels or linens.

H&M Large Metal Wire Basket
$35 at H&M

Choose a Nice Laundry Hamper

Simple, roomy, and good-looking enough to hang out in the corner of any room.

H&M Jute Laundry Basket
$35 at H&M

Get a Rack If You Don’t Have a Real Closet

Choose the same rolling rack found in countless magazine closets.

DecoBros Supreme Commercial Grade Clothing Garment Rack
$55 at Amazon

Try a Fancy Rack and Mirror Set

This set is best if you’re good at Kondo-ing your clothes and displaying just the bare minimum.

Super Simple Wooden Closet Set
$249 at Urban Outfitters

Keep Your Trinkets in a Tray

Use it to hold your everyday jewelry.

Rose Gold Vanity Tray
$38 at Anthropologie

Display Your Best Jewelry

String some delicate gold necklaces or fun earrings and pretend like you’re on Coveteur.

Highbar Jewelry Stand
$38 at Anthropologie

Install Hooks

If you can drill into your walls, a hook rack for your most-used bags and coats will streamline your mornings.

Lusso Hook Rack
$68 at Anthropologie

