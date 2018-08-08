The Ultimate Guide to Cocktail Attire

We all think we know what “cocktail attire” means — it’s what you wear to a wedding that’s not black-tie, right? There are no strict rules about what makes something cocktail-appropriate, but you do want to keep a few things in mind when planning your outfit. Scroll on for our guide to cocktail attire, from dresses and jumpsuits to shoes and bags.

Tip One: Find a Dress in an Elegant Fabric.

Most people automatically default to a dress when they see the words “cocktail attire” on an invitation. Length doesn’t matter: a mini can be just as appropriate as something that skims the floor. The trick is to choose fabrics that look refined, like silk, chiffon, crepe, or velvet. Embellishments like swishy fringe, lace and sequins are great for amping things up. Avoid cotton sundresses unless you can zhuzh them up with really fancy accessories like sparkly earrings or shiny new shoes.

A Sunny Option

$27, ASOS John Zack Plus Off Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress $27 (was $67, now 60% off) Take advantage of the warm weather and go for a seasonal yellow shade. Extra points if you pair it with equally colorful shoes.

Available sizes 14-24. $27 at ASOS Buy

For Flower Lovers

$39, Need Supply Farrow Julia Floral High-Low Dress $39 (was $74, now 47% off) Not ready to dive into prairie-core but still love the idea of something with a feminine, homespun appeal? Try this ruffly number and dress it up with metallic sandals.

Available sizes small–large. $39 at Need Supply Buy

A Sophisticated Fall Option

$60, H&M Jacquard-weave Dress The deep V-neck and wrap silhouette make this ideal for the inevitable September heatwave.

Available sizes 0–14. $60 at H&M Buy

The Sexy One

$66, Revolve By the Way Preston Mesh Mock Neck Dress If you want to show off, this is the dress for you. Take a cue from the way it’s styled in the image above and elongate your legs with barely there sandals.

Available sizes xxsmall–xlarge. $66 at Revolve Buy

The Year-Round Option

$50, Eloquii Ruffle Front Dress $50 (was $100, now 50% off) A flouncy red number can work equally well for the summer wedding season or the holiday party circuit.

Available sizes 14–28. $50 at Eloquii Buy with code: NEEDNOW

The Cold-Weather Option

$85, Yoox Td True Decadence Short Velvet Dress $85 (was $111, now 23% off) Shimmery silver velvet is a bit too heavy for summer, but it’ll feel appropriately festive by the time September rolls around. Save this for all of your end-of-year parties.

Available sizes xsmall–large. $85 at Yoox Buy

The Cocktail Caftan

$89, & Other Stories Scalloped Mock Neck Maxi Dress Yes, you can wear a caftan to a fancy party! Just choose a brightly colored style and add sparkly flats.

Available sizes 0–6. $89 at & Other Stories Buy

A Flowy Summertime Option

$89, & Other Stories Asymmetrical Flowy Midi Dress Tan summer skin deserves a dress to show it off, like this golden yellow number. Wear it to a cocktail party with drop earrings and heels, then recycle it for day with slide sandals.

Available sizes 0–10. $89 at & Other Stories Buy

The Easy, Pretty Wrap Dress

$170, Nordstrom Cooper St Marilyn Satin Faux Wrap Dress A faux wrap dress means you won’t have any wardrobe malfunctions while still remaining on-trend.

Available sizes 14w–24w. $170 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want Something Unusual

$119, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve embroidered midi dress with tie dye fringe Swingy fringe coupled with a bold floral pattern is a nice way to stand out in a sea of jewel-toned cocktail dresses.

Available sizes 12–18. $119 at ASOS Buy

If You Want Something Sweet

$95, ASOS ASOS CURVE Long Sleeve Lace Midi Prom Dress $95 (was $135, now 30% off) While it’s not quite melodramatic purple, this long-sleeved lace dress is a close cousin of the trendy color. Take a cue from the way it’s styled and play up the iciness with silver sandals.

Available sizes 12–24. $95 at ASOS Buy

Because You Only Wear Black

$139, Nordstrom City Chic Amour Cold Shoulder Lace Sheath Dress Just because you only wear black doesn’t mean your dress has to be boring. Try this lacy number with a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves for a romantic look.

Available sizes xsmall–xxlarge. $139 at Nordstrom Buy

A Colorful Dress for the Holidays

$262, The Outnet CINQ À SEPT Ruffled floral-print silk-satin dress $262 (was $525, now 50% off) The velvet trim and moody shade feels heavy for August, but come November, it will stand out in a sea of black.

Available sizes 0–10. $262 at The Outnet Buy

For the Star of the Party

$298, Revolve X by NBD DESDEMONDA EMBELLISHED MIDI DRESS This dress has everything: a sexy V-neck back, a high slit, color, and sparkle. Make sure to tone down the accessories to keep all the focus on your shimmering dress.

Available sizes xxsmall–large. $298 at Revolve Buy

Tip Two: You Can Also Wear a Jumpsuit

You don’t have to wear a dress to a cocktail party when pants are equally appropriate, especially in the form of a jumpsuit. Again, the same rules apply: No cotton or anything that skews too athleisure. Look for styles that accentuate the waist, and don’t be afraid of pattern or bold colors.

When You Want to Stand Out

$67, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve jumpsuit with super wide leg Want something dramatic? The super-wide legs coupled with the bright orange shade make this perfect for a big entrance.

Available sizes 12–24. $67 at ASOS Buy

The Instagram-Ready One

Photo: 18-04-30 lauralove AM1 B2 raypfeiffer W $81, Shopbop BB Dakota R.S.V.P. by BB Dakota Saba Jumpsuit $81 (was $115, now 30% off) Swing left, swing right, and boom — you have the perfect Boomerang.

Available sizes 0–10. $81 at Shopbop Buy

Because Black Is Always Chic

$63, Eloquii Kimono Sleeve Jumpsuit $63 (was $125, now 50% off) All you need are sparkly earrings and a great pair of heels.

Available sizes 14–28. $63 at Eloquii Buy with code: NEEDNOW

A Stylish Alternative to Black

$168, Nordstrom Eliza J Ruffle Detail Crepe Jumpsuit Deep navy is just as sophisticated and would look especially nice with gold accessories.

Available sizes 14w–22w. $168 at Nordstrom Buy

The Trendy Jumpsuit

$85, Eloquii One Shoulder Jumpsuit with Fringe Detail $85 (was $170, now 50% off) How do you translate the fancy robe trend into something you can wear to a cocktail party? Make it a one-shoulder jumpsuit with a fringe trim.

Available sizes 14–28. $85 at Eloquii Buy with code: NEEDNOW

The Most Versatile Option

If You Love Flowers

Photo: 18-07-09 micalbockru AM2 B9 benbrubaker W $258, Shopbop Yumi Kim Hot to Trot Jumpsuit It’s summer, so you might as well just lean into this print.

Available sizes xxsmall–large. $258 at Shopbop Buy

Tip Three: Your Bag Should Be Teeny

Fans of roomy handbags take note: a large slouchy tote is out of place at more formal affairs. You’ll need to downsize and bring the bare minimum. While clutches remain the default accessory of choice, the recent tiny bag trend has spawned a wealth of options. From silk pouches to structured miniature purses to downsized cross-body slings, you can mix it up and wear whatever works best with your dress.

The Fancy Cheap Find

If You Prefer a Handle

$45, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Marble Clutch Bag With Metal Handle Not into squishing a clutch awkwardly at your side when you’re trying to use both hands? Slip your wrist through this handle. $45 at ASOS Buy

A Pretty Cross Body Style

$50, Spring Black Satin Bow Bag A hands-free bag can be appropriate for a cocktail party if it’s in a nice fabric. The bow detail here reinforces that this is meant for formal occasions. $50 at Spring Buy

The Trendy Pouch

$30, Spring Mango Satin Fringed Bag $30 (was $70, now 57% off) Instagram is filled with swingy little pouches like this fringe number. Here’s your chance to get one for cheap. $30 at Spring Buy

For the Minimalist

$61, Nordstrom Like Dreams Valyn Marbled Box Clutch Wearing a black dress or jumpsuit? Try a hard marble clutch to break up the dark palette — without killing the minimalist vibe. $61 at Nordstrom Buy

The Instagram-Friendly Option

$192, Matches Fashion Shrimps Domenica faux-pearl embellished clutch $192 (was $386, now 50% off) Beaded bags are another social media-friendly trend, especially ones by British brand Shrimps. While the one influencers love isn’t on sale, this one is just as good and marked down. $192 at Matches Fashion Buy

A True Conversation Starter

$131, Nordstrom Ted Baker London Loop Bow Feather Evening Bag $131 (was $195, now 33% off) Everyone will want to touch this fluffy clutch. $131 at Nordstrom Buy

The One You Can Use as Styling Trick

Photo: 18-02-15 Accessories PM1 B9 phillee W $160, Shopbop Serpui Marie Adele Round Clutch $160 (was $228, now 30% off) While this round clutch in peacock blue will amp up a black dress, a truly pro stylist will play it off more unusual colors like citron yellow, bright red, or even hot pink. $160 at Shopbop Buy

The Cool Girl Bag

Photo: 18-05-30 Accessories AM1 B8 toddmaughan W $340, Shopbop Maryam Nassir Zadeh Matilda Bag By Solange-approved downtown New York staple Maryam Nassir Zadeh of course. $340 at Shopbop Buy

Tip Four: Your Shoes Should Demand Attention — But Not Too Much

Now that fancy flats and sensible block heels are trendy, you don’t necessarily have to wear stilettos to your next party. But if you do opt for lower styles, look for ones with bold color or embellishment. And if you decide that you can’t be parted from your sky-high heels, the opposite rings true — the simpler, the better.

A Versatile Pair of Sandals

Photo: 17-12-27 Accessories PM1 B2 tedketterhagen W $50, Shopbop Sam Edelman Ariella Sandals $50 (was $100, now 50% off) Simple enough to go with everything from denim to floral skirts to your favorite black dress. $50 at Shopbop Buy

If You Love a Statement Shoe

$71, Nordstrom Vince Camuto Stellima Tassel Sandal $71 (was $119, now 40% off) The bright fuchsia and swingy tassels make these bold without being tacky. $71 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love Jumpsuits and Caftans

Photo: AUSTRIA $80, Nordstrom Steve Madden Trace Slide Glittery slides give the look a glamorous louche vibe. $80 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Hate High Heels

$95, & Other Stories Strappy Heeled Block Sandals These will give you a bit of height but won’t leave you limping in pain. $95 at & Other Stories Buy

If You Love the Olsens’ Style

$128, Nordstrom J. Crew Sophia Mule The Row makes a similar-looking mule for much more money. $128 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want a Party Shoe

Photo: BUTAWAN $148, Revolve Raye Corsa Heel Sexy enough to wear with a mini for a night out, but equally appropriate with a calf length dress for a wedding. $148 at Revolve Buy

Because You Love Sparkle

Photo: NALAGON $150, Revolve Jeffrey Campbell Lillian Heel What’s better than twinkling rhinestones on your feet? $150 at Revolve Buy

A Super-Fun Pair of Black Flats

Photo: 18-03-15 Accessories AM1 B1 tedketterhagen W $224, Shopbop Suecomma Bonnie Chiffon Ruffle Slides $224 (was $448, now 50% off) Between the frills and the rhinestone trim, these black sandals feel almost fancier than statement heels. $224 at Shopbop Buy

Non-Boring Pumps

Photo: 18-05-25 Accessories AM1 B1 andrewyonda W $278, Shopbop Kate Spade New York Lasalle Point Toe Pumps Polka-dot mesh and a patent bow means they won’t be mistaken for your work shoes. $278 at Shopbop Buy

Because You Love Color

$350, Saks Fifth Avenue Loeffler Randall Celeste Velvet Mules You might think these low-heeled green velvet mules are more appropriate for the holiday party circuit, but the shade is pale enough to be worn year round. $350 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

The Investment Pair

$398, Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Ankle Strap Sandal Stylists and celebs adore Stuart Weitzman’s signature minimal sandals — they won’t fight for attention when you’re wearing a flashy dress. They’re well-worth the investment whether you go for beige or black. $398 at Stuart Weitzman Buy

Tip Five: When It Comes to Earrings, Go Big

We’re living in a golden age of danglers, so why would you want to wear any other jewelry? Whether we’re talking about rhinestone shoulder dusters, colorful hoops, or extravagant clip-on baubles, you need little else to finish off your outfit.

The Dramatic Shoulder-Dusters

For the Phoebe Philo Fan

Because Hoops Are Trending

Photo: DIANO $35, Revolve Ettika x Revolve Hoop Earrings This acrylic pair feels especially current with a sleek slip dress. $35 at Revolve Buy

Because You Love Color

$42, Baublebar Cassielle Drop Earrings The complementary gems are delightfully gaudy and meant to be worn with an colorful dress. $42 at Baublebar Buy

Non-Basic Hoops

$56, The Outnet Ben-Amun Gold-tone stone hoop earrings $56 (was $112, now 50% off) Trendy yet sculptural. They would look equally good with your daytime clothes, too. $56 at The Outnet Buy

For the Minimalist Who Likes a Bit of Flash

$61, The Outnet Elizabeth and James Gold-plated mother-of-pearl earrings $61 (was $175, now 65% off) The sleek design is a striking complement to a simple, well-cut black dress. $61 at The Outnet Buy

The Artsy Pair

The Show-Stoppers

$75, The Outnet Kenneth Jay Lane Gunmetal-tone crystal clip earrings $75 (was $188, now 60% off) Big, dramatic, and sparkly enough that you can wear a basic black dress and still stand out. $75 at The Outnet Buy

