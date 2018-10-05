45 Things on Sale Through Columbus Day: From Smythson to KitchenAid

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

Columbus Day isn’t until Monday, but we’ve compiled some of the best sales that have already begun, even if they’re not being called “Columbus Day sales.” Many sites are having Friends & Family sales until Monday, October 8, like Dermstore, Bloomingdale’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue, and still others are having fall sales through the weekend as well. Below, the 40-plus things we found, including some Marc Jacobs leather cross-body bags, J.Crew wool coats, DVF wrap dresses, and Smythson leather journals.

$119 at Nordstrom J.Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat $119 (was $198, now 40% off) There’s something blazer-esque about this double-breasted topcoat — we especially love the contrasting buttons. $119 at Nordstrom Buy

$173 at Saks Fifth Avenue Smythson Pastegrain Lambskin Soho Notebook $173 (was $230, now 25% off) The crème de la crème of notebooks, now nearly 60 bucks cheaper. (It comes in black, too, and there are lots of other Smythson leather goods on sale at Saks, too, until Monday.) $173 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle $32 (was $42, now 24% off) A candle that smells like Champagne and would look just great as a pencil holder once you’re finished. Great hostess gift, too. $32 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$124 at Saks Fifth Avenue Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers $124 (was $165, now 25% off) The athletic sneaker of the moment — we have them and they’re light as air. $124 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$80 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Lightweight Wool-Blend Hooded Coat $80 (was $100, now 20% off) A deeply hued, slightly oversize wool coat that, if you squint hard enough, is almost Philo-era Celine. $80 at Uniqlo Buy

$53 at Matches Fashion Diane von Furstenberg Cubic-print stripe silk scarf $53 (was $178, now 70% off) A punchy little scarf to kick up your somber fall wardrobe. $53 at Matches Fashion Buy

$28 at Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Chenille Knit Sweater Throw Blanket $28 (was $79, now 65% off) Everything already on sale at Urban Outfitters is a further 30 percent off the price shown (yes, a sale-on-sale) until Monday, October 8. $28 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$281 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Julian Banded Silk Jersey Wrap Dress $281 (was $468, now 40% off) A DVF wrap dress that looks like a DVF wrap dress from a mile away. $281 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$239 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Bias Dress $239 (was $398, now 40% off) There’s a double slit on the hemline of this bias dress. $239 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$197 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Dress $197 (was $328, now 40% off) A slightly stretchy dress with repeating leaf pattern. $197 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$299 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Cinch Sleeve Shirt Dress $299 (was $498, now 40% off) A 100 percent silk dress that really moves. $299 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$239 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Scoop Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress $239 (was $398, now 40% off) Is it a sweater? Is it a dress? Yes. $239 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$257 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress $257 (was $428, now 40% off) We love how the subtle tonal differences add dimension to a rather simple vertically striped dress. $257 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$14 at Urban Outfitters Cactus Landscape Shower Curtain $14 (was $69, now 80% off) If you can’t keep even a cactus alive, maybe just stick to a painted version on your shower curtain. $14 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor $1,095 at Burrow Burrow Sofa $1,095 (was $1,195, now 8% off) Our absolute favorite sofa-in-a-box (it even has USB chargers for your devices tucked between the cushions) for a hundred bucks off. $1,095 at Burrow Buy with code: FALL18

$19 at Walmart BISSELL 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum $19 (was $25, now 24% off) Are you looking for a vacuum that costs as much as two lunch salads? $19 at Walmart Buy

$20 at Walmart BLACK+DECKER Compact Lithium Hand Vac 2Ah Kit $20 (was $30, now 33% off) And if you only have room for a hand vacuum, there’s always this tiny dust-buster. Note that only the white version is on sale for $20 (you’ll have to click over). $20 at Walmart Buy

$113 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sam Edelman Walden Leather Booties $113 (was $150, now 25% off) A sleek leather bootie that looks much more expensive than it is. $113 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$49 at Urban Outfitters Helios LED Table Lamp $49 (was $139, now 65% off) Can’t you just picture this LED lamp in the corner of Le Turtle? $49 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$189 at Walmart KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $189 (was $229, now 17% off) The only name in stand mixers for serious bakers — and we’ve never seen it this cheap. $189 at Walmart Buy

$119 at Saks Fifth Avenue Rebecca Minkoff Chamille Too Leopard Calf Hair Mules $119 (was $158, now 25% off) We’re a sucker for a leopard mule — it takes a plain jean and T-shirt to a dressed-up place. $119 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$11 at Nordstrom Anthropologie Dog-a-Day Dishtowel $11 (was $18, now 39% off) A surprisingly sentimental painting of a dachshund on a dish towel — for the dog fanatic in your life. $11 at Nordstrom Buy

$130 at Nordstrom Cole Haan Back Bow Packable Hooded Raincoat $130 (was $200, now 35% off) We love the metallic sheen on this packable raincoat. $130 at Nordstrom Buy

$38 at Saks Fifth Avenue Frette Checkerboard Bath Towel $38 (was $50, now 24% off) The legendary Frette bath towel at a not-so-legendary price. $38 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$28 at Urban Outfitters Geometric Floor Pouf $28 (was $79, now 65% off) We always wanted to be one of those people who could say, “Take a seat on the pouf.” $28 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$18 at Urban Outiftters SIN Pink Handmade Well Planter $18 (was $48, now 63% off) A pretty little planter to rest your fake anthurium. $18 at Urban Outiftters Buy

$18 at Dermstore Cosrx Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream $18 (was $22, now 18% off) And the Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream, of which she says, “It’s super rich and truly one of the only moisturizers that I’ve found that goes deep into my skin and keeps it happy and nourished all day long.” $18 at Dermstore Buy with code: FRIEND

$119 at Nordstrom J.Crew Parke Blazer $119 (was $198, now 40% off) Because everyone needs a slim blazer in the closet — we like the trim lapels and sleeves on this one. $119 at Nordstrom Buy

$137 at Nordstrom J.Crew Dion Trench Coat $137 (was $228, now 40% off) A very expensive-looking khaki trench coat without too many bells and whistles. $137 at Nordstrom Buy

$42 at Nordstrom J.Crew 365 Knit Fit & Flare Dress $42 (was $70, now 40% off) We couldn’t believe the price on this fitted dress, either. $42 at Nordstrom Buy

$139 at Nordstrom Eileen Fisher Bell Cuff Silk Blend Cardigan $139 (was $198, now 30% off) You know those autumn days when it can go from toasty to chilly without any warning? This would be perfect for then. $139 at Nordstrom Buy

$20 at Nordstrom J.Crew New Perfect Fit T-Shirt $20 (was $33, now 39% off) Stripes on a T-shirt transcend seasons. $20 at Nordstrom Buy

$59 at Nordstrom J.Crew Short-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress $59 (was $118, now 50% off) There’s something so sweet and modest about the short sleeves on this dress. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$30 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Denim Jacket $30 (was $40, now 25% off) A totally classic, well-proportioned jean jacket that will never have you in 20 years going, “What was I thinking in that?” $30 at Uniqlo Buy

$50 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Down Jacket (Ines de la Fressange) $50 (was $80, now 38% off) We happen to think the contrasting panels around the shoulders make this jacket. $50 at Uniqlo Buy

$160 at Nordstrom Rack Tom Ford Marcella 48mm Cat Eye Sunglasses $160 (was $430, now 63% off) Because you need these as much in December as you do in July. $160 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$120 at Nordstrom Rack UGG Classic Short Rustic Weave Genuine Shearling Fur Boot $120 (was $165, now 27% off) The classic ugly shoe we won’t be able to convince you to get if you’re not already onboard — if you are, move fast, because there aren’t many sizes left. $120 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$50 at Nordstrom Rack Nike Free Trainer V7 Sneaker $50 (was $100, now 50% off) A great exercise sneaker, and a great travel shoe, incidentally. $50 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$110 at Nordstrom Rack MICHAEL Michael Kors Missy Front Zip Faux Fur Collared Jacket $110 (was $275, now 60% off) A very luxurious-looking down coat with a guilt-free faux-fur collar lining. $110 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$80 at Nordstrom Rack Marc Jacobs NS Crossbody Bag $80 (was $155, now 48% off) A fancy-pants bag that does away with all the pretension. $80 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$91 at Nordstrom Rack Marc Jacobs Recruit Pebbled Leather Crossbody Wallet $91 (was $260, now 65% off) We love the pebbly quality on the leather of this wallet. It’s like a fanny pack for someone who doesn’t want to go full fanny pack. $91 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

