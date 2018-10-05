45 Things on Sale Through Columbus Day: From Smythson to KitchenAid

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers
You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
Columbus Day isn’t until Monday, but we’ve compiled some of the best sales that have already begun, even if they’re not being called “Columbus Day sales.” Many sites are having Friends & Family sales until Monday, October 8, like
Dermstore, Bloomingdale’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue, and still others are having fall sales through the weekend as well. Below, the 40-plus things we found, including some Marc Jacobs leather cross-body bags, J.Crew wool coats, DVF wrap dresses, and Smythson leather journals.
J.Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat
$119
at Nordstrom
There’s something blazer-esque about this double-breasted topcoat — we especially love the contrasting buttons.
Smythson Pastegrain Lambskin Soho Notebook
$173
at Saks Fifth Avenue
The crème de la crème of
notebooks, now nearly 60 bucks cheaper. (It comes in black, too, and there are lots of other Smythson leather goods on sale at Saks, too, until Monday.)
Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle
$32
at Saks Fifth Avenue
A candle that smells like Champagne and would look just great as a pencil holder once you’re finished. Great
hostess gift, too.
Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers
$124
at Saks Fifth Avenue
The athletic sneaker of the moment — we have them and they’re light as air.
Uniqlo Women’s Lightweight Wool-Blend Hooded Coat
$80
at Uniqlo
A deeply hued, slightly oversize wool coat that, if you squint hard enough, is almost Philo-era Celine.
Diane von Furstenberg Cubic-print stripe silk scarf
$53
at Matches Fashion
A punchy little scarf to kick up your somber fall wardrobe.
Urban Outfitters Chenille Knit Sweater Throw Blanket
$28
at Urban Outfitters
Everything already on sale at Urban Outfitters is a further 30 percent off the price shown (yes,
a sale-on-sale) until Monday, October 8.
Diane von Furstenberg Julian Banded Silk Jersey Wrap Dress
$281
at Diane von Furstenberg
A DVF wrap dress that looks like a DVF wrap dress from a mile away.
Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Bias Dress
$239
at Diane von Furstenberg
There’s a double slit on the hemline of this bias dress.
Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Dress
$197
at Diane von Furstenberg
A slightly stretchy dress with repeating leaf pattern.
Diane von Furstenberg Cinch Sleeve Shirt Dress
$299
at Diane von Furstenberg
A 100 percent silk dress that really
moves.
Diane von Furstenberg Scoop Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress
$239
at Diane von Furstenberg
Is it a sweater? Is it a dress? Yes.
Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress
$257
at Diane von Furstenberg
We love how the subtle tonal differences add dimension to a rather simple vertically striped dress.
Cactus Landscape Shower Curtain
$14
at Urban Outfitters
If you can’t keep even a cactus alive, maybe just stick to a painted version on your
shower curtain.
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Burrow Sofa
$1,095
at Burrow
Our absolute favorite
sofa-in-a-box (it even has USB chargers for your devices tucked between the cushions) for a hundred bucks off.
BISSELL 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum
$19
at Walmart
Are you looking for a
vacuum that costs as much as two lunch salads?
BLACK+DECKER Compact Lithium Hand Vac 2Ah Kit
$20
at Walmart
And if you only have room for a
hand vacuum, there’s always this tiny dust-buster. Note that only the white version is on sale for $20 (you’ll have to click over).
Sam Edelman Walden Leather Booties
$113
at Saks Fifth Avenue
A sleek leather bootie that looks much more expensive than it is.
Helios LED Table Lamp
$49
at Urban Outfitters
Can’t you just picture this LED lamp in the corner of Le Turtle?
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$189
at Walmart
The only name in
stand mixers for serious bakers — and we’ve never seen it this cheap.
Rebecca Minkoff Chamille Too Leopard Calf Hair Mules
$119
at Saks Fifth Avenue
We’re a sucker for a leopard mule — it takes a plain
jean and T-shirt to a dressed-up place.
Eileen Fisher Sleeveless Swing Top
$67
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Easy, effortless, and flattering: classic Eileen Fisher.
Anthropologie Dog-a-Day Dishtowel
$11
at Nordstrom
A surprisingly sentimental painting of a dachshund on a dish towel — for the dog fanatic in your life.
Cole Haan Back Bow Packable Hooded Raincoat
$130
at Nordstrom
We love the metallic sheen on this packable raincoat.
Frette Checkerboard Bath Towel
$38
at Saks Fifth Avenue
The legendary Frette bath towel at a not-so-legendary price.
aden + anais Baby’s Trail Blooms Dream Blanket
$38
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Geometric Floor Pouf
$28
at Urban Outfitters
We always wanted to be one of those people who could say, “Take a seat on the pouf.”
SIN Pink Handmade Well Planter
$18
at Urban Outiftters
A pretty little planter to rest your fake
anthurium.
Luna Yarn-Dye Check Duvet Cover
$56
at Urban Outfitters
We love the cozy pink stripes on this (highly discounted) peach
duvet cover.
Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid
$18
at Dermstore
Cosrx Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream
$18
at Dermstore
And the
Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream, of which she says, “It’s super rich and truly one of the only moisturizers that I’ve found that goes deep into my skin and keeps it happy and nourished all day long.”
J.Crew Parke Blazer
$119
at Nordstrom
Because everyone needs a slim blazer in the closet — we like the trim lapels and sleeves on this one.
J.Crew Dion Trench Coat
$137
at Nordstrom
A very expensive-looking khaki trench coat without too many bells and whistles.
J.Crew 365 Knit Fit & Flare Dress
$42
at Nordstrom
We couldn’t believe the price on this fitted dress, either.
Eileen Fisher Bell Cuff Silk Blend Cardigan
$139
at Nordstrom
You know those autumn days when it can go from toasty to chilly without any warning? This would be
perfect for then.
J.Crew New Perfect Fit T-Shirt
$20
at Nordstrom
Stripes on a T-shirt transcend seasons.
J.Crew Short-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress
$59
at Nordstrom
There’s something so sweet and modest about the short sleeves on this dress.
Uniqlo Women’s Denim Jacket
$30
at Uniqlo
A totally classic, well-proportioned jean jacket that will never have you in 20 years going, “What was I thinking in that?”
Uniqlo Women’s Down Jacket (Ines de la Fressange)
$50
at Uniqlo
We happen to think the contrasting panels around the shoulders make this jacket.
Tom Ford Marcella 48mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
$160
at Nordstrom Rack
Because you need these as much in December as you do in July.
UGG Classic Short Rustic Weave Genuine Shearling Fur Boot
$120
at Nordstrom Rack
The classic ugly shoe we won’t be able to convince you to get if you’re not already onboard — if you are, move fast, because there aren’t many sizes left.
Nike Free Trainer V7 Sneaker
$50
at Nordstrom Rack
A great exercise sneaker, and a great travel shoe, incidentally.
MICHAEL Michael Kors Missy Front Zip Faux Fur Collared Jacket
$110
at Nordstrom Rack
A very luxurious-looking down coat with a guilt-free
faux-fur collar lining.
Marc Jacobs NS Crossbody Bag
$80
at Nordstrom Rack
A fancy-pants bag that does away with all the pretension.
Marc Jacobs Recruit Pebbled Leather Crossbody Wallet
$91
at Nordstrom Rack
We love the pebbly quality on the leather of this wallet. It’s like a fanny pack for someone who doesn’t want to go full fanny pack.
GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER
Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts.
By submitting your email, you agree to our
Terms
and
Privacy Notice
and to receive email correspondence from us.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans , rolling luggage , bed sheets , coffee makers , and bath towels . We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.
Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.