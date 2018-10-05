micro sales

45 Things on Sale Through Columbus Day: From Smythson to KitchenAid

Columbus Day isn’t until Monday, but we’ve compiled some of the best sales that have already begun, even if they’re not being called “Columbus Day sales.” Many sites are having Friends & Family sales until Monday, October 8, like Dermstore, Bloomingdale’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue, and still others are having fall sales through the weekend as well. Below, the 40-plus things we found, including some Marc Jacobs leather cross-body bags, J.Crew wool coats, DVF wrap dresses, and Smythson leather journals.

J.Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat
$119 (was $198, now 40% off)

There’s something blazer-esque about this double-breasted topcoat — we especially love the contrasting buttons.

$119 at Nordstrom
Smythson Pastegrain Lambskin Soho Notebook
$173 (was $230, now 25% off)

The crème de la crème of notebooks, now nearly 60 bucks cheaper. (It comes in black, too, and there are lots of other Smythson leather goods on sale at Saks, too, until Monday.)

$173 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle
$32 (was $42, now 24% off)

A candle that smells like Champagne and would look just great as a pencil holder once you’re finished. Great hostess gift, too.

$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers
$124 (was $165, now 25% off)

The athletic sneaker of the moment — we have them and they’re light as air.

$124 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Uniqlo Women’s Lightweight Wool-Blend Hooded Coat
$80 (was $100, now 20% off)

A deeply hued, slightly oversize wool coat that, if you squint hard enough, is almost Philo-era Celine.

$80 at Uniqlo
Diane von Furstenberg Cubic-print stripe silk scarf
$53 (was $178, now 70% off)

A punchy little scarf to kick up your somber fall wardrobe.

$53 at Matches Fashion
Urban Outfitters Chenille Knit Sweater Throw Blanket
$28 (was $79, now 65% off)

Everything already on sale at Urban Outfitters is a further 30 percent off the price shown (yes, a sale-on-sale) until Monday, October 8.

$28 at Urban Outfitters
Diane von Furstenberg Julian Banded Silk Jersey Wrap Dress
$281 (was $468, now 40% off)

A DVF wrap dress that looks like a DVF wrap dress from a mile away.

$281 at Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Bias Dress
$239 (was $398, now 40% off)

There’s a double slit on the hemline of this bias dress.

$239 at Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Dress
$197 (was $328, now 40% off)

A slightly stretchy dress with repeating leaf pattern.

$197 at Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg Cinch Sleeve Shirt Dress
$299 (was $498, now 40% off)

A 100 percent silk dress that really moves.

$299 at Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg Scoop Neck Ribbed Sweater Dress
$239 (was $398, now 40% off)

Is it a sweater? Is it a dress? Yes.

$239 at Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress
$257 (was $428, now 40% off)

We love how the subtle tonal differences add dimension to a rather simple vertically striped dress.

$257 at Diane von Furstenberg
Cactus Landscape Shower Curtain
$14 (was $69, now 80% off)

If you can’t keep even a cactus alive, maybe just stick to a painted version on your shower curtain.

$14 at Urban Outfitters
Burrow Sofa
$1,095 (was $1,195, now 8% off)

Our absolute favorite sofa-in-a-box (it even has USB chargers for your devices tucked between the cushions) for a hundred bucks off.

$1,095 at Burrow
BISSELL 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum
$19 (was $25, now 24% off)

Are you looking for a vacuum that costs as much as two lunch salads?

$19 at Walmart
BLACK+DECKER Compact Lithium Hand Vac 2Ah Kit
$20 (was $30, now 33% off)

And if you only have room for a hand vacuum, there’s always this tiny dust-buster. Note that only the white version is on sale for $20 (you’ll have to click over).

$20 at Walmart
Sam Edelman Walden Leather Booties
$113 (was $150, now 25% off)

A sleek leather bootie that looks much more expensive than it is.

$113 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Helios LED Table Lamp
$49 (was $139, now 65% off)

Can’t you just picture this LED lamp in the corner of Le Turtle?

$49 at Urban Outfitters
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$189 (was $229, now 17% off)

The only name in stand mixers for serious bakers — and we’ve never seen it this cheap.

$189 at Walmart
Rebecca Minkoff Chamille Too Leopard Calf Hair Mules
$119 (was $158, now 25% off)

We’re a sucker for a leopard mule — it takes a plain jean and T-shirt to a dressed-up place.

$119 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher Sleeveless Swing Top
$67 (was $128, now 48% off)

Easy, effortless, and flattering: classic Eileen Fisher.

$67 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Anthropologie Dog-a-Day Dishtowel
$11 (was $18, now 39% off)

A surprisingly sentimental painting of a dachshund on a dish towel — for the dog fanatic in your life.

$11 at Nordstrom
Cole Haan Back Bow Packable Hooded Raincoat
$130 (was $200, now 35% off)

We love the metallic sheen on this packable raincoat.

$130 at Nordstrom
Frette Checkerboard Bath Towel
$38 (was $50, now 24% off)

The legendary Frette bath towel at a not-so-legendary price.

$38 at Saks Fifth Avenue
aden + anais Baby’s Trail Blooms Dream Blanket
$38 (was $50, now 24% off)

An adorable (affordable) baby blanket adorned with alpacas — perfect for when you’re stumped at a baby shower or 1-year-old’s birthday party.

$38 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Geometric Floor Pouf
$28 (was $79, now 65% off)

We always wanted to be one of those people who could say, “Take a seat on the pouf.”

$28 at Urban Outfitters
SIN Pink Handmade Well Planter
$18 (was $48, now 63% off)

A pretty little planter to rest your fake anthurium.

$18 at Urban Outiftters
Luna Yarn-Dye Check Duvet Cover
$56 (was $159, now 65% off)

We love the cozy pink stripes on this (highly discounted) peach duvet cover.

$56 at Urban Outfitters
Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid
$18 (was $22, now 18% off)

Just a little reminder that the Cosrx snail mucin essence isn’t the only thing on sale at Dermstore — so is Rio’s absolute favorite blackhead power liquid. She says: “Typically, when I break out, I break out in blackhead zits around my chin — this keeps that in check.”

$18 at Dermstore
Cosrx Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream
$18 (was $22, now 18% off)

And the Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream, of which she says, “It’s super rich and truly one of the only moisturizers that I’ve found that goes deep into my skin and keeps it happy and nourished all day long.”

$18 at Dermstore
J.Crew Parke Blazer
$119 (was $198, now 40% off)

Because everyone needs a slim blazer in the closet — we like the trim lapels and sleeves on this one.

$119 at Nordstrom
J.Crew Dion Trench Coat
$137 (was $228, now 40% off)

A very expensive-looking khaki trench coat without too many bells and whistles.

$137 at Nordstrom
J.Crew 365 Knit Fit & Flare Dress
$42 (was $70, now 40% off)

We couldn’t believe the price on this fitted dress, either.

$42 at Nordstrom
Eileen Fisher Bell Cuff Silk Blend Cardigan
$139 (was $198, now 30% off)

You know those autumn days when it can go from toasty to chilly without any warning? This would be perfect for then.

$139 at Nordstrom
J.Crew New Perfect Fit T-Shirt
$20 (was $33, now 39% off)

Stripes on a T-shirt transcend seasons.

$20 at Nordstrom
J.Crew Short-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress
$59 (was $118, now 50% off)

There’s something so sweet and modest about the short sleeves on this dress.

$59 at Nordstrom
Uniqlo Women’s Denim Jacket
$30 (was $40, now 25% off)

A totally classic, well-proportioned jean jacket that will never have you in 20 years going, “What was I thinking in that?”

$30 at Uniqlo
Uniqlo Women’s Down Jacket (Ines de la Fressange)
$50 (was $80, now 38% off)

We happen to think the contrasting panels around the shoulders make this jacket.

$50 at Uniqlo
Tom Ford Marcella 48mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
$160 (was $430, now 63% off)

Because you need these as much in December as you do in July.

$160 at Nordstrom Rack
UGG Classic Short Rustic Weave Genuine Shearling Fur Boot
$120 (was $165, now 27% off)

The classic ugly shoe we won’t be able to convince you to get if you’re not already onboard — if you are, move fast, because there aren’t many sizes left.

$120 at Nordstrom Rack
Nike Free Trainer V7 Sneaker
$50 (was $100, now 50% off)

A great exercise sneaker, and a great travel shoe, incidentally.

$50 at Nordstrom Rack
MICHAEL Michael Kors Missy Front Zip Faux Fur Collared Jacket
$110 (was $275, now 60% off)

A very luxurious-looking down coat with a guilt-free faux-fur collar lining.

$110 at Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs NS Crossbody Bag
$80 (was $155, now 48% off)

A fancy-pants bag that does away with all the pretension.

$80 at Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Recruit Pebbled Leather Crossbody Wallet
$91 (was $260, now 65% off)

We love the pebbly quality on the leather of this wallet. It’s like a fanny pack for someone who doesn’t want to go full fanny pack.

$91 at Nordstrom Rack
