These Are the Only Shoes I Want to Wear This Winter

These Are the Best Combat Boots for Women

By
Even if you hate cold weather, you have to admit that it’s fun to shop for outerwear. From furry teddy-bear coats to sporty puffers, there are plenty of ways to have a good time while bundling up. On the shoe front, though, winter is a drag. Heeled boots can be beautiful, but half the time it’s too wet and cold to wear anything but clunky snow boots.

The combat boot has been my style savior for several reasons. The rugged sole has enough traction for icy surfaces, the tall shaft keeps your ankles warm, and many of them can be just as chic as a heeled boot. Combat boots may not work for every office environment, but on the weekends, the right pair can you take you to just about any occasion.

Whether you’re in the market to splurge on a designer pair that will last you a lifetime or looking for cheap durable ones for right now, shop below for our favorites.

The Edgy Boot

Dr. Martens Jadon
Dr. Martens Jadon
From $134 at Amazon

I’d own two pairs of these boots if I could — they’re just that good. Dr. Martens are notoriously stiff until you break them in properly (which can take a while), but these at least have a side zipper for extra convenience.

From $134 at Amazon
Buy
$134 at Amazon
Buy

The Boot for Hiking (Around the City)

Lace-Up Leather Boots
Lace-Up Leather Boots
$130 at Mango

You probably shouldn’t wear these to trek up an actual mountain, but they add an outdoorsy flair when you’re running around town.

$130 at Mango
Buy

The Sleek Pair

Lace-Up Leather Snow Boots
Lace-Up Leather Snow Boots
$195 at & Other Stories

Simple and elegant.

$195 at & Other Stories
Buy

The Trendy Ones

Ashton Low Ankle Boots
Ashton Low Ankle Boots
$170 at Topshop

Another way to get in on the croc-embossed leather trend.

$170 at Topshop
Buy

The Fuzzy Pair

Furry Cuff Laced-Up Boots
Furry Cuff Laced-Up Boots
$79 at Charles & Keith

The furry lining will keep you extra toasty.

$79 at Charles & Keith
Buy

The Boots for Street-Style Aspirants

Lucky Brand Idara II Genuine Calf Hair Bootie
Lucky Brand Idara II Genuine Calf Hair Bootie
$96 at Nordstrom
$96 (was $151, now 36% off)

Leopard is a neutral.

$96 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Everyday Pair

Vagabond Diane Lace-Up Black Leather Military Boots
Vagabond Diane Lace-Up Black Leather Military Boots
$128 at ASOS
$128 (was $214, now 40% off)

No bells or whistles, just a solid pair of leather combat boots.

$128 at ASOS
Buy

If You’re Not Afraid of Dirt

Frye Veronica Combat Boot
Frye Veronica Combat Boot
$195 at Zappos

An all-white pair of combat boots is a special thing.

$195 at Zappos
Buy

If You Mostly Wear Black

Steve Madden Bam Leather Boots
Steve Madden Bam Leather Boots
$78 at Lord and Taylor
$78 (was $129, now 40% off)

The laces lighten up a tough silhouette.

$78 at Lord and Taylor
Buy

The One You Can Wear With Skirts

Loeffler Randall Brady Stretch Knit Combat Boot
Loeffler Randall Brady Stretch Knit Combat Boot
$395 at Zappos Luxury

The stretchy fit makes them a bit more feminine — less of a juxtaposition to skirts and dresses.

$395 at Zappos Luxury
Buy

If You Love Winter White

In-Charge Leather Combat Boot
In-Charge Leather Combat Boot
$328 at Diane Von Furstenberg

The sole is sturdy enough to handle an inch or two of snow, but the white upper keeps things cool.

$328 at Diane Von Furstenberg
Buy

The Ones that Are Covered in Pearls

Joie Halyn Pearl-Studded Combat Boots
Joie Halyn Pearl-Studded Combat Boots
$398 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The unexpected studding makes this boot one-third pretty and two-thirds punk.

$398 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy

If You Want More Height

Marc Jacobs Bristol Laced-Up Boots
Marc Jacobs Bristol Laced-Up Boots
$277 at Shopbop
$277 (was $395, now 30% off)

If you absolutely must wear heels, get ones with traction.

$277 at Shopbop
Buy

The Subtly Sexy Pair

Stuart Weitzman Lexy Leather Combat Boots
Stuart Weitzman Lexy Leather Combat Boots
$598 at Neiman Marcus

The leather laces and slightly pointed toe give these a slight dominatrix vibe.

$598 at Neiman Marcus
Buy

