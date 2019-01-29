How This Berliner and K-Beauty Lover Gets Her Skin So Good

Do you ever see someone on Instagram and think, Why is your skin so good? We do, so we started asking. Welcome to Why Is Your Skin So Good. Photo: Courtesy of Vanessa Remoquillo

Vanessa Remoquillo spent late December and early January traveling through India. Although she’s used to constant travel as the global communications manager for an international technology company, Remoquillo needs to put in extra work to ensure her skin can withstand numerous flights and jet lag.

“I took only a backpack with me to India because I was on the move all the time, so that meant bringing just the absolute skin-care essentials: facial cleanser, exfoliator, moisturizer, and sunscreen,” she shares. However, Remoquillo’s home regimen takes inspiration from K-beauty. “For a long time, I was a low-maintenance, soap-and-water kind of girl, but in the last three years, I discovered Korean skin care, and that’s when the glow-up happened,” she notes. She’s also learned there’s no overnight solution. “Good skin requires patience and consistency. I’m still continuously learning what works for me and tweaking my regimen as I go along.” Read on for her decidedly “high-low” skin care mix.

$38 at Amazon Krave Beauty Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser “I move on to Krave Beauty Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser for my second cleanse. I’ve been following Krave Beauty founder and beauty blogger Liah Yoo on socials for a while and was so pleased when she started her own skin-care range. I just wish the products would be available in Europe. Right now my stash comes from Seoul. It’s an absolute joy to use because it leaves my skin feeling supple, plump, and nourished. It isn’t harsh and doesn’t strip my skin of moisture, which, after a dehydrating long-haul flight, is absolutely important. I like to build up some foam in my hands before transferring the cleanser onto my face to reduce the friction on my skin. I also give myself a gentle massage to de-puff and stimulate better circulation.” $38 at Amazon Buy $38 at Amazon Buy

$67 at Rescue Spa Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 “Nothing says ‘jetlagged’ like dull, dry skin. Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 is a potent exfoliator that fights dullness and renews my skin. It might be too strong for some types, and that vinegary scent may put your partner off, but it delivers an amazing glow and, with consistent use, clear and even-toned skin. It’s a nap in a bottle. Once in a while, when I find myself in Paris, I book a facial in their Ambassade de Beauté — I leave with a cherub’s complexion every time.” $67 at Rescue Spa Buy

$52 at Amazon Paula’s Choice Peptide Booster “I rotate my serums according to what I feel my skin needs. My serum du jour is Paula’s Choice Peptide Booster with Amino Acid Complex, which is supposed to energize skin and make it more resilient. I prefer to use this alone but it can also be mixed into a moisturizer. I also prefer to use this at night.” $52 at Amazon Buy $52 at Amazon Buy

$49 at Amazon Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster “My introduction to Paula’s Choice was through their C15 Super Booster 15% Vitamin C with Vitamin E and Ferulic Acid, applied in the mornings before sunscreen. It’s so brightening, I look like I’m wearing a highlighter. I’ve also read that vitamin C protects against environmental stressors. I like to think my serum is giving me an assist. I use vitamin C only in the daytime. It’s gentle enough to be used alone without mixing into a moisturizer.” $49 at Amazon Buy $49 at Amazon Buy

$58 at Harrod’s Shangpree S‧Energy All Day Moist Emulsion “I’m not particularly attached to any moisturizer. I love the Korean brand Shangpree’s S-Energy All Day Moist Emulsion because it’s silky, lightweight, and non-greasy — perfect for warm countries. When I want something richer, I reach for their S-Energy Resilience Cream. An emulsion has the same benefits as a moisturizer but delivers them differently. It is more lightweight and more easily absorbed. I don’t have dry skin so I don’t need a richer formula. That said, I would reach for creams when I feel my skin needs more moisture, such as in winter.” $58 at Harrod’s Buy

From $13 at Amazon Mediheal Face Masks, Set of 10 “When my skin needs more lovin’, I pop on a sheet mask. I’ve been known to unabashedly wear one in the plane. My favorites are from Mediheal, which I hoard in Seoul. I also take advantage of long flights to try skin-care samples, and I land looking more refreshed than I actually feel. Mediheal are better made, with a great fit and the right amount and consistency of essence in each mask.” From $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

