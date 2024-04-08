Country Music Awards 2024 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

There’s awards! There’s music! And there is most certainly country! It’s the Country Music Awards! No, Beyoncé was not in attendance — remember, folks, as Mrs. Knowles-Carter has stated, Cowboy Carter is a “Beyoncé album, not a country album.” And anyway, the CMAs have yet to atone for their mishandling of the unwarranted backlash to Beyoncé’s performance alongside the Chicks at the 2016 awards. I personally wouldn’t be ready to make nice either. Nonetheless, the people who were in attendance, like Kelsea Ballerini, Gayle King, GloRilla, and Keith Urban, showed up in their rootin’ tootin’ best. Below, we’ve got the most country, the most ostentatious, and the all-around best looks from the CMA red carpet.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Reyna Roberts

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Keith Urban

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Jett Puckett and Campbell Puckett (née Pookie)

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Sammy Hagar

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Gayle King

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Minnie Driver

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Leah Turner

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Needtobreathe

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Torrence Thomas and Thurman Thomas III

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Brandi Cyrus

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Amber Riley

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Jelly Roll

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Roberta Lea

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Dasha

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Anne Wilson

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

GloRilla

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images