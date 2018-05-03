19 Cheap, Cute Bathing Suits for Shaking Off the Winter Blues

Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

Are you starting to feel stir-crazy? Has the promise of fake sunlight ceased to help? Don’t worry; you’re not alone. Whether you’ve set a price alert on Kayak for the nearest Caribbean beach or you’ve already booked a warm weather getaway, spring break fever is real. And nothing goes better with wanderlust than bathing suit shopping. To get you ready for your next trip, here are our favorite cheap, cute swimsuits.

The Top-Rated One-Piece

Dixperfect Retro One Piece Customers love this super sexy bathing suit for its flattering fit and low price tag — and there are over 1,000 reviews to prove it. From $12 at Amazon $12 at Amazon

The Best for Highlighting Tan Skin

For the ‘Gram

Coastal Blue Scallop High Neck Bikini Top If you’re a fan of the scallop-edged bikini that’s all over Instagram but you don’t want to spend a ton of money, here’s an affordable dupe. $33 at Amazon $33 at Amazon

Because You Believe in a Beach Lewk

A Fun, Super-Cheap Bikini

Bikini Top If you don’t want a solid color but hate sweet prints, here’s a sporty striped bikini that’ll cost you less than $50. $18 at H&M $18 at H&M

The Flattering One-Piece

The Cheeky Bikini

The Sexy One-Piece

If You Like Options

ASOS DESIGN mix and match crop bikini top in mono polka dot The joy of this mix-and-match suit is that you can also pair it with solid-colored bikinis from your closet. $23 at ASOS $23 at ASOS

ASOS DESIGN mix and match high waist high leg bikini bottom in mono polka dot $23 at ASOS $23 at ASOS

If You Want a Classic Black Bikini

zeraca Strap Side Bottom Halter Racerback Bikini This highly rated find is a great basic to have in your wardrobe. It comes in a ton of other colors, too. From $23 at Amazon $23 at Amazon

A Surfer-Inspired Bikini

Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Swimwear Adjustable Front Bikini Top The neon trim gives off the perfect Blue Crush meets Endless Summer vibes. From $23 at Amazon $23 at Amazon

Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Control Swimwear Side Shirred Bikini Bottom From $30 at Amazon $30 at Amazon

The Preppy One

The Baywatch One

Lovers + Friends OCEAN TIDES ONE PIECE This red lace-up one piece is a spicier take on Pam Anderson’s iconic suit. $49 at Revolve $49 at Revolve

Because You’re Tired of Black One-Pieces

Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Swimwear Shirred V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit Not all curvy suits are doomed to be black and boring — this army green one-piece is infinitely more striking, especially with tan skin. $44 at Amazon $44 at Amazon

The Girlie One

Topshop Rib Frill Crop Bikini Top This pink ruffle set is a surefire hit — Nordstrom already sold out of the bottoms. So if your heart is set on this bikini, buy it now. $35 at Nordstrom $35 at Nordstrom

If You Love a Dark Floral

If You’re Super Active

adidas by Stella McCartney RACER ONE PIECE This won’t budge no matter how many times you fall off your surfboard. $70 at Revolve $70 at Revolve

If You Have Athletic Shoulders

The Best For Your Butt

