19 Cheap, Cute Bathing Suits for Shaking Off the Winter Blues

Are you starting to feel stir-crazy? Has the promise of fake sunlight ceased to help? Don’t worry; you’re not alone. Whether you’ve set a price alert on Kayak for the nearest Caribbean beach or you’ve already booked a warm weather getaway, spring break fever is real. And nothing goes better with wanderlust than bathing suit shopping. To get you ready for your next trip, here are our favorite cheap, cute swimsuits.
The Top-Rated One-Piece
Customers love this super sexy bathing suit for its flattering fit and low price tag — and there are over 1,000 reviews to prove it.
The Best for Highlighting Tan Skin
A white swimsuit pops against deeper skin tones.
For the ‘Gram
If you’re a fan of the scallop-edged bikini that’s all over Instagram but you don’t want to spend a ton of money, here’s an affordable dupe.
Because You Believe in a Beach Lewk
To be worn with an oversized straw hat, trendy sunglasses, and hoop earrings.
A Fun, Super-Cheap Bikini
If you don’t want a solid color but hate sweet prints, here’s a sporty striped bikini that’ll cost you less than $50.
The Flattering One-Piece
The wrap detail creates a shapely waistline.
The Cheeky Bikini
The cherries are cute and the price is unbeatable.
The Sexy One-Piece
Between the low cut and the sheer insets, this shows off just enough skin.
If You Like Options
The joy of this mix-and-match suit is that you can also pair it with solid-colored bikinis from your closet.
If You Want a Classic Black Bikini
This highly rated find is a great basic to have in your wardrobe. It comes in a ton of other colors, too.
A Surfer-Inspired Bikini
The neon trim gives off the perfect Blue Crush meets Endless Summer vibes.
The Preppy One
The plunging neckline offsets any stuffiness from the seersucker fabric.
The Baywatch One
This red lace-up one piece is a spicier take on Pam Anderson’s iconic suit.
Because You’re Tired of Black One-Pieces
Not all curvy suits are doomed to be black and boring — this army green one-piece is infinitely more striking, especially with tan skin.
The Girlie One
This pink ruffle set is a surefire hit — Nordstrom already sold out of the bottoms. So if your heart is set on this bikini, buy it now.
If You Love a Dark Floral
Good for dresses, even better for bathing suits.
If You’re Super Active
This won’t budge no matter how many times you fall off your surfboard.
If You Have Athletic Shoulders
The halter neckline cuts at exactly the right spot to flatter muscular, toned arms.
The Best For Your Butt
I was resistant to butt-revealing swimsuits until I tried Mikoh. Yes, it’s skimpy but it hits at just the right spot to lift and flatter.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.