19 Cheap, Cute Bathing Suits for Shaking Off the Winter Blues

Are you starting to feel stir-crazy? Has the promise of fake sunlight ceased to help? Don’t worry; you’re not alone. Whether you’ve set a price alert on Kayak for the nearest Caribbean beach or you’ve already booked a warm weather getaway, spring break fever is real. And nothing goes better with wanderlust than bathing suit shopping. To get you ready for your next trip, here are our favorite cheap, cute swimsuits.

The Top-Rated One-Piece

Dixperfect Retro One Piece
Dixperfect Retro One Piece

Customers love this super sexy bathing suit for its flattering fit and low price tag — and there are over 1,000 reviews to prove it.

From $12 at Amazon
The Best for Highlighting Tan Skin

Forever 21 Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21 Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

A white swimsuit pops against deeper skin tones.

$23 at Forever 21
For the ‘Gram

Coastal Blue Scallop High Neck Bikini Top
Coastal Blue Scallop High Neck Bikini Top

If you’re a fan of the scallop-edged bikini that’s all over Instagram but you don’t want to spend a ton of money, here’s an affordable dupe.

$33 at Amazon
Coastal Blue Scallop Bikini Bottom
$26 at Amazon
Because You Believe in a Beach Lewk

Missguided Mix & Match Frill Shoulder Tie Front Bikini Top
Missguided Mix & Match Frill Shoulder Tie Front Bikini Top

To be worn with an oversized straw hat, trendy sunglasses, and hoop earrings.

$19 at ASOS
Missguided Mix & Match Brazilian Brief
$13 at ASOS
A Fun, Super-Cheap Bikini

Bikini Top
Bikini Top

If you don’t want a solid color but hate sweet prints, here’s a sporty striped bikini that’ll cost you less than $50.

$18 at H&M
V-cut Bikini Bottoms
$13 at H&M
The Flattering One-Piece

H&M+ Shaping Swimsuit
H&M+ Shaping Swimsuit

The wrap detail creates a shapely waistline.

$35 at H&M
The Cheeky Bikini

Ruffled Cherry Print Triangle Bikini Top
Ruffled Cherry Print Triangle Bikini Top

The cherries are cute and the price is unbeatable.

$16 at Forever 21
Ruffled Cherry Print Bikini Bottoms
$15 at Forever 21
The Sexy One-Piece

Sexy Solids One-Piece
Sexy Solids One-Piece

Between the low cut and the sheer insets, this shows off just enough skin.

$107 at Kenneth Cole
If You Like Options

ASOS DESIGN mix and match crop bikini top in mono polka dot
ASOS DESIGN mix and match crop bikini top in mono polka dot

The joy of this mix-and-match suit is that you can also pair it with solid-colored bikinis from your closet.

$23 at ASOS
ASOS DESIGN mix and match high waist high leg bikini bottom in mono polka dot
$23 at ASOS
If You Want a Classic Black Bikini

zeraca Strap Side Bottom Halter Racerback Bikini
zeraca Strap Side Bottom Halter Racerback Bikini

This highly rated find is a great basic to have in your wardrobe. It comes in a ton of other colors, too.

From $23 at Amazon
A Surfer-Inspired Bikini

Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Swimwear Adjustable Front Bikini Top
Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Swimwear Adjustable Front Bikini Top

The neon trim gives off the perfect Blue Crush meets Endless Summer vibes.

From $23 at Amazon
Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Control Swimwear Side Shirred Bikini Bottom
From $30 at Amazon
The Preppy One

Swimsuit with Flounce
Swimsuit with Flounce

The plunging neckline offsets any stuffiness from the seersucker fabric.

$35 at H&M
The Baywatch One

Lovers + Friends OCEAN TIDES ONE PIECE
Lovers + Friends OCEAN TIDES ONE PIECE

This red lace-up one piece is a spicier take on Pam Anderson’s iconic suit.

$49 at Revolve
Because You’re Tired of Black One-Pieces

Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Swimwear Shirred V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Coastal Blue Women’s Plus Size Swimwear Shirred V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit

Not all curvy suits are doomed to be black and boring — this army green one-piece is infinitely more striking, especially with tan skin.

$44 at Amazon
The Girlie One

Topshop Rib Frill Crop Bikini Top
Topshop Rib Frill Crop Bikini Top

This pink ruffle set is a surefire hit — Nordstrom already sold out of the bottoms. So if your heart is set on this bikini, buy it now.

$35 at Nordstrom
Rib Frill Bikini Bottoms
$26 at Topshop
If You Love a Dark Floral

Minkpink JASMINE BIKINI TOP
Minkpink JASMINE BIKINI TOP

Good for dresses, even better for bathing suits.

$49 at Revolve
Minkpink JASMINE SIDE TIE BOTTOM
$39 at Revolve
If You’re Super Active

adidas by Stella McCartney RACER ONE PIECE
adidas by Stella McCartney RACER ONE PIECE

This won’t budge no matter how many times you fall off your surfboard.

$70 at Revolve
If You Have Athletic Shoulders

The Intercoastal
The Intercoastal

The halter neckline cuts at exactly the right spot to flatter muscular, toned arms.

$95 at Summersalt
The Best For Your Butt

Kilauea Maillot MIKOH SWIMWEAR
Kilauea Maillot MIKOH SWIMWEAR

I was resistant to butt-revealing swimsuits until I tried Mikoh. Yes, it’s skimpy but it hits at just the right spot to lift and flatter.

$109 at Saks Fifth Avenue
