10 Cozy Sweater Dresses You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

Getting dressed this time of the year is a slog. You’re sick of your puffer coat, and the thought of another day in those winter boots makes you never want to leave your house again. But you have to go to work and you have to look reasonably pulled together. That’s where the sweater dress comes in — it’s like swaddling yourself in a stylish security blanket. And it’s so easy. Just toss one on with tights and black boots or, if you’re feeling experimental, over slim pants. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The Bargain Cashmere Find

Lark & Ro Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress It’s priced at $81, so you can buy all three colors and have half of your work-week outfits figured out. $81 at Amazon

The One With Dramatic Sleeves

Catherine Catherine Malandrino Camron Turtleneck Midi Dress $74 (was $98, now 24% off) The subtle bell shape gives this more flair than your average turtleneck. $74 at Nordstrom

The One You Can Wear Into Spring

Cupcakes and Cashmere Barrow Dress Ditch the tights and you’re ready for 60-degree weather. $120 at Nordstrom

The Runway Look-alike

Farrow Frida Dress The mock neck coupled with the tied-bust detailing gives it that Céline vibe. $74 at Need Supply

The Smart Basic

French Connection Sweeter Dress $77 (was $120, now 36% off) Because you can never have too many black dresses. $77 at Nordstrom

The One That Doubles As a Top

& Other Stories Turtleneck Dress Wear it with tights, or take a cue from how it’s styled here and add skinny pants. $95 at & Other Stories

Because You’re Sick of Neutrals

Free People Honey Sweater Dress A textured, rich yellow sweater is the antidote to your winter blues. $108 at Revolve

The Artsy Sale Find

Low Classic Long Sleeve Sweater Dress $156 (was $522, now 70% off) The pleated skirt coupled with the trim are details that make this look more special than your average sweater dress. $156 at Totokaelo

Just Like Your Favorite Sheath Dress

Bop Basics Cashmere Blouson Sleeve Turtleneck Dress This hugs your body, so size up if you prefer a looser fit. $178 at Shopbop

The Cozy One

The Group by Babaton McGuire Dress $83 (was $165, now 50% off) All you want to do is snuggle into this soft pink dress. $83 at Aritzia

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.