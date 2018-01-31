10 Cozy Sweater Dresses You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.
Getting dressed this time of the year is a slog. You’re sick of your puffer coat, and the thought of another day in those winter boots makes you never want to leave your house again. But you have to go to work and you have to look reasonably pulled together. That’s where the sweater dress comes in — it’s like swaddling yourself in a stylish security blanket. And it’s so easy. Just toss one on with tights and black boots or, if you’re feeling experimental, over slim pants. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
The Bargain Cashmere Find
It’s priced at $81, so you can buy all three colors and have half of your work-week outfits figured out.
The One With Dramatic Sleeves
The subtle bell shape gives this more flair than your average turtleneck.
The One You Can Wear Into Spring
Ditch the tights and you’re ready for 60-degree weather.
The Runway Look-alike
The mock neck coupled with the tied-bust detailing gives it that Céline vibe.
The Smart Basic
Because you can never have too many black dresses.
The One That Doubles As a Top
Wear it with tights, or take a cue from how it’s styled here and add skinny pants.
Because You’re Sick of Neutrals
A textured, rich yellow sweater is the antidote to your winter blues.
The Artsy Sale Find
The pleated skirt coupled with the trim are details that make this look more special than your average sweater dress.
Just Like Your Favorite Sheath Dress
This hugs your body, so size up if you prefer a looser fit.
The Cozy One
All you want to do is snuggle into this soft pink dress.
