The Cutest Gym Clothes We Could Find on the Internet

It’s New Year’s resolution season — which means it’s also bragging-about-your-workout-on-Instagram season. ClassPass and programs like it have made it easier than ever to sample upscale fitness classes at places like Barry’s Bootcamp, Flywheel, and Pure Barre, all of which offer highly photogenic design details like neon signs, white brick walls, and cheeky Drake-themed stairs so that guests can take gym selfies in style.

Of course, if you’re doing it for the ’gram, you can’t wear your old college T-shirt to work out. Allow us to help you dress like a boutique-fitness regular, even if you haven’t seen the inside of a gym since 11th grade. Scroll ahead to shop our favorite pieces of extremely stylish workout gear, from the best bras to the flashiest leggings.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿