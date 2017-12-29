The Cutest Gym Clothes We Could Find on the Internet

How to Look Like a Regular at That Fancy Boutique-Fitness Class

It’s New Year’s resolution season — which means it’s also bragging-about-your-workout-on-Instagram season. ClassPass and programs like it have made it easier than ever to sample upscale fitness classes at places like Barry’s Bootcamp, Flywheel, and Pure Barre, all of which offer highly photogenic design details like neon signs, white brick walls, and cheeky Drake-themed stairs so that guests can take gym selfies in style.

Of course, if you’re doing it for the ’gram, you can’t wear your old college T-shirt to work out. Allow us to help you dress like a boutique-fitness regular, even if you haven’t seen the inside of a gym since 11th grade. Scroll ahead to shop our favorite pieces of extremely stylish workout gear, from the best bras to the flashiest leggings.

Sam Edelman Active Women’s Colorblock Bra
From $13 to $39 at Amazon
Nike Classic Sparkle Medium Support Sports Bra
$26 at Zappos
ADIDAS PERFORMANCE Performer Climalite cutout stretch tank
$30 at Net-a-Porter
Onzie Women’s Open Heart Bra
From $33 to $49 at Amazon
Core 10 Women’s Icon Series - The Ballerina Sports Bra
$39 at Amazon
Onzie Women’s Y Back Bra
From $32 to $48 at Amazon
Lululemon Energy Bra
$52 at Lululemon
Sam Edelman Active Women’s Colorblock Extreme Legging
From $19 to $65 at Amazon
Lululemon Sculpt Tank II
$58 at Lululemon
JOAH BROWN ELECTRIC BRA
$58 at Bandier
Venus Crop Top
$60 at Outdoor Voices
7/8 Tri-Tone Warm Up Legging
$90 at Outdoor Voices
Ivy Park Double Layer Bralet
$62 at Topshop
Ivy Park Plunge Pintuck Bralet
$62 at Topshop
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Lounge Drawstring Hoodie
$64 at Amazon
NIKE Versa cropped Dri-FIT stretch top
$65 at Net-a-Porter
ALALA MESH TANK
$65 at Bandier
Core 10 Women’s Icon Series - The Warrior Tight
$69 at Amazon
ADIDAS ORIGINALS Trefoil printed satin-jersey hooded top
$70 at Net-a-Porter
NIKE NikeLab crepe top
$80 at Net-a-Porter
HEROINE SPORT X mesh-trimmed stretch sports bra
$100 at Net-a-Porter
ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY Climaheat ribbed knit-paneled stretch leggings
$105 at Net-a-Porter
Tory Sport Hi-Vis Hoodie
$228 at Tory Sport

