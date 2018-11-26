gone sale-ing

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

We’re reaching the tail end of America’s grand weekend of consumerism: Cyber Monday, when online retailers go big or go home. And chief among the online retailers is Amazon — heard of them? As if Black Friday wasn’t enough, they’ve doubled down for Cyber Monday. Some of our favorite Black Friday deals are still available, but there’s plenty of new stuff to look at. For instance, a cheap cashmere sweater you’ll thank yourself for buying (it also makes a great gift), the perfect weekender bag for the rugged weekend warrior, and a mascara made for sitting through tear-inducing holiday movies.

Shop our picks below.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver
$90 at Amazon
$90 (was $150, now 40% off)

Even the laziest of chefs can get behind an Instant Pot and even the cheapest can appreciate one at 60 percent off.

$90 at Amazon
Buy
$90 at Amazon
Buy
L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara, Black, 2 Pack
L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara, Black, 2 Pack
$8 at Amazon
$8 (was $9, now 11% off)

The waterproof mascara loved by professional mermaids (and tearjerker TV shows) is on sale.

$8 at Amazon
Buy
$8 at Amazon
Buy
Airplane Underseat Carry On Luggage By Rustic Town
Airplane Underseat Carry On Luggage By Rustic Town
$113 at Amazon
$113 (was $150, now 25% off)

This is technically a men’s weekender bag, but with that nice, rugged looking leather, we think it works for anyone.

$113 at Amazon
Buy
$113 at Amazon
Buy
Travel Bottles Set Silicone 3oz Squeezable Water Bottle
Travel Bottles Set Silicone 3oz Squeezable Water Bottle
$8 at Amazon
$8 (was $11, now 27% off)

The annoyance of decanting your beauty lotions into tiny containers so they don’t get confiscated by TSA is no fun. But it’s slightly more cute with these penguin-shaped containers which are under 3.3 fluid ounces.

$8 at Amazon
Buy
$8 at Amazon
Buy
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Fashion Sneaker
adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Advantage Fashion Sneaker
$40 at Amazon
$40 (was $65, now 38% off)

Think of it as a gateway sneaker into the wild, wonderful world of hype.

$40 at Amazon
Buy
$40 at Amazon
Buy
Nine West Women's Gold-Tone Small Geo Hoop Earrings
Nine West Women’s Gold-Tone Small Geo Hoop Earrings
$11 at Amazon
$11 (was $16, now 31% off)

To mix and match with your silver hoops.

$11 at Amazon
Buy
$11 at Amazon
Buy
Sterling Silver 3mm Round Tube Hoop Earrings
Sterling Silver 3mm Round Tube Hoop Earrings
$13 at Amazon
$13 (was $19, now 32% off)

To mix and match with your gold hoops.

$13 at Amazon
Buy
$13 at Amazon
Buy
Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set- Natural Boar Bristle Body Brush
Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set- Natural Boar Bristle Body Brush
$15 at Amazon
$15 (was $20, now 25% off)

If you want to give dry brushing a go, here’s one on-sale. Aesthetician Joanna Vargas stresses that you must use a natural hair bristle brush so try this one.

$15 at Amazon
Buy
$15 at Amazon
Buy
Schmidt's Natural Deodorant - Rose and Vanilla
Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant - Rose and Vanilla
$6 at Amazon
$6 (was $11, now 45% off)

A vegan, cruelty-free deodorant that also smells quite nice.

$6 at Amazon
Buy
$6 at Amazon
Buy
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
$19 at Amazon
$19 (was $28, now 32% off)

It will surprise nobody with an Instagram account that this is the No. 1 best-selling everyday bra on Amazon. Comfort and clout all in one.
Available in sizes XS–3X.

$19 at Amazon
Buy
$19 at Amazon
Buy
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
Calvin Klein Women’s Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
$19 at Amazon
$19 (was $33, now 42% off)

You save in #MyCalvins.
Available in sizes S–L.

$19 at Amazon
Buy
$19 at Amazon
Buy
Kneipp Lavender Herbal Bath Oil, Relaxing Soak
Kneipp Lavender Herbal Bath Oil, Relaxing Soak
$12 at Amazon
$12 (was $20, now 40% off)

Relax and chill away holiday stress with this lavender-scented bath oil.

$12 at Amazon
Buy
$12 at Amazon
Buy
Under Armour Women's Base 3.0 Leggings
Under Armour Women’s Base 3.0 Leggings
$47 at Amazon
$47 (was $75, now 37% off)

The holidays call for many stretchy pants. These are also super warm if you do extreme sports like snowboarding or walking to the subway in January.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$47 at Amazon
Buy
$47 at Amazon
Buy
Now House by Jonathan Adler Otto Pedestal Accent Table, Mint
Now House by Jonathan Adler Otto Pedestal Accent Table, Mint
$158 at Amazon
$158 (was $198, now 20% off)

The kind of Scandi-ish, mid-century modern-ish aesthetic your home needs.

$158 at Amazon
Buy
$158 at Amazon
Buy
Mae Women's Racerback Lace Plunge Bralette (for A-C cups)
Mae Women’s Racerback Lace Plunge Bralette (for A-C cups)
$11 at Amazon
$11 (was $16, now 31% off)

Because you can never have too many pretty things to put on your body.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$11 at Amazon
Buy
$11 at Amazon
Buy
Haven Outerwear Women's Mid-Length Quilted Puffer Coat
Haven Outerwear Women’s Mid-Length Quilted Puffer Coat
$40 at Amazon
$40 (was $99, now 60% off)

Winter is coming.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$40 at Amazon
Buy
$40 at Amazon
Buy
The Fix Hampton 2 Crossbody Leather Circle Bag
The Fix Hampton 2 Crossbody Leather Circle Bag
$40 at Amazon
$40 (was $99, now 60% off)

Mansur style at an Amazon price.

$40 at Amazon
Buy
$40 at Amazon
Buy
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
$50 at Amazon
$50 (was $60, now 17% off)

We said it on Black Friday and we’ll say it again — people love these jeans.
Available in sizes 24–34.

$50 at Amazon
Buy
$50 at Amazon
Buy
Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker
Reebok Women’s Princess Sneaker
$35 at Amazon
$35 (was $55, now 36% off)

Cute, classic, good for any holiday travels coming your way. Plus it’s fun that it’s called the “Princess Sneaker.”

$35 at Amazon
Buy
$35 at Amazon
Buy
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel with Aloe
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel with Aloe
$10 at Amazon
$10 (was $22, now 55% off)

It’s a good time to stock up for a germaphobe.

$10 at Amazon
Buy
$10 at Amazon
Buy
ACORN Women's Spa Wrap Slipper
ACORN Women’s Spa Wrap Slipper
$16 at Amazon
$16 (was $24, now 33% off)

Shoes for never leaving the house.

$16 at Amazon
Buy
$16 at Amazon
Buy
Lark & Ro Women's 100% Cashmere Soft Slouchy Turtleneck Pullover Sweater
Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Soft Slouchy Turtleneck Pullover Sweater
$58 at Amazon
$58 (was $116, now 50% off)

Cheap cashmere is always a good idea (well, in the winter at least).
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$58 at Amazon
Buy
$58 at Amazon
Buy
Gaiam Women's Short Sleeve Open Back Yoga T Shirt
Gaiam Women’s Short Sleeve Open Back Yoga T Shirt
$18 at Amazon
$18 (was $25, now 28% off)

Oh my God — an athletic top that isn’t skintight but is still cute? I’ll take 12.

$18 at Amazon
Buy
$18 at Amazon
Buy

