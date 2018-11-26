The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

We’re reaching the tail end of America’s grand weekend of consumerism: Cyber Monday, when online retailers go big or go home. And chief among the online retailers is Amazon — heard of them? As if Black Friday wasn’t enough, they’ve doubled down for Cyber Monday. Some of our favorite Black Friday deals are still available, but there’s plenty of new stuff to look at. For instance, a cheap cashmere sweater you’ll thank yourself for buying (it also makes a great gift), the perfect weekender bag for the rugged weekend warrior, and a mascara made for sitting through tear-inducing holiday movies.

Shop our picks below.

$90 at Amazon Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver $90 (was $150, now 40% off) Even the laziest of chefs can get behind an Instant Pot and even the cheapest can appreciate one at 60 percent off. $90 at Amazon Buy $90 at Amazon Buy

$113 at Amazon Airplane Underseat Carry On Luggage By Rustic Town $113 (was $150, now 25% off) This is technically a men’s weekender bag, but with that nice, rugged looking leather, we think it works for anyone. $113 at Amazon Buy $113 at Amazon Buy

$8 at Amazon Travel Bottles Set Silicone 3oz Squeezable Water Bottle $8 (was $11, now 27% off) The annoyance of decanting your beauty lotions into tiny containers so they don’t get confiscated by TSA is no fun. But it’s slightly more cute with these penguin-shaped containers which are under 3.3 fluid ounces. $8 at Amazon Buy $8 at Amazon Buy

$15 at Amazon Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set- Natural Boar Bristle Body Brush $15 (was $20, now 25% off) If you want to give dry brushing a go, here’s one on-sale. Aesthetician Joanna Vargas stresses that you must use a natural hair bristle brush so try this one. $15 at Amazon Buy $15 at Amazon Buy

$19 at Amazon Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette $19 (was $28, now 32% off) It will surprise nobody with an Instagram account that this is the No. 1 best-selling everyday bra on Amazon. Comfort and clout all in one.

Available in sizes XS–3X. $19 at Amazon Buy $19 at Amazon Buy

$47 at Amazon Under Armour Women’s Base 3.0 Leggings $47 (was $75, now 37% off) The holidays call for many stretchy pants. These are also super warm if you do extreme sports like snowboarding or walking to the subway in January.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $47 at Amazon Buy $47 at Amazon Buy

$11 at Amazon Mae Women’s Racerback Lace Plunge Bralette (for A-C cups) $11 (was $16, now 31% off) Because you can never have too many pretty things to put on your body.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

$50 at Amazon Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $50 (was $60, now 17% off) We said it on Black Friday and we’ll say it again — people love these jeans.

Available in sizes 24–34. $50 at Amazon Buy $50 at Amazon Buy

$58 at Amazon Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Soft Slouchy Turtleneck Pullover Sweater $58 (was $116, now 50% off) Cheap cashmere is always a good idea (well, in the winter at least).

Available in sizes XS–XL. $58 at Amazon Buy $58 at Amazon Buy

$18 at Amazon Gaiam Women’s Short Sleeve Open Back Yoga T Shirt $18 (was $25, now 28% off) Oh my God — an athletic top that isn’t skintight but is still cute? I’ll take 12. $18 at Amazon Buy $18 at Amazon Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.