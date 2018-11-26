The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon
We’re reaching the tail end of America’s grand weekend of consumerism: Cyber Monday, when online retailers go big or go home. And chief among the online retailers is Amazon — heard of them? As if Black Friday wasn’t enough, they’ve doubled down for Cyber Monday. Some of our favorite Black Friday deals are still available, but there’s plenty of new stuff to look at. For instance, a cheap cashmere sweater you’ll thank yourself for buying (it also makes a great gift), the perfect weekender bag for the rugged weekend warrior, and a mascara made for sitting through tear-inducing holiday movies.
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver
$90
at Amazon
Even the laziest of chefs can get behind an Instant Pot and even the cheapest can appreciate one at 60 percent off.
L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara, Black, 2 Pack
$8
at Amazon
Airplane Underseat Carry On Luggage By Rustic Town
$113
at Amazon
This is technically a men’s weekender bag, but with that nice, rugged looking leather, we think it works for anyone.
Travel Bottles Set Silicone 3oz Squeezable Water Bottle
$8
at Amazon
The annoyance of decanting your beauty lotions into tiny containers so they don’t get confiscated by TSA is no fun. But it’s slightly more cute with these penguin-shaped containers which are under 3.3 fluid ounces.
adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Advantage Fashion Sneaker
$40
at Amazon
Nine West Women’s Gold-Tone Small Geo Hoop Earrings
$11
at Amazon
To mix and match with your silver hoops.
Sterling Silver 3mm Round Tube Hoop Earrings
$13
at Amazon
To mix and match with your gold hoops.
Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set- Natural Boar Bristle Body Brush
$15
at Amazon
If you want to give dry brushing a go, here’s one on-sale. Aesthetician Joanna Vargas stresses that you must use a natural hair bristle brush so try this one.
Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant - Rose and Vanilla
$6
at Amazon
A vegan, cruelty-free deodorant that also smells quite nice.
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
$19
at Amazon
It will surprise nobody with an Instagram account that this is the No. 1 best-selling everyday bra on Amazon. Comfort and clout all in one.
Available in sizes XS–3X.
Calvin Klein Women’s Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
$19
at Amazon
You save in #MyCalvins.
Available in sizes S–L.
Kneipp Lavender Herbal Bath Oil, Relaxing Soak
$12
at Amazon
Relax and chill away holiday stress with this lavender-scented bath oil.
Under Armour Women’s Base 3.0 Leggings
$47
at Amazon
The holidays call for many stretchy pants. These are also super warm if you do extreme sports like snowboarding or walking to the subway in January.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
Now House by Jonathan Adler Otto Pedestal Accent Table, Mint
$158
at Amazon
The kind of Scandi-ish, mid-century modern-ish aesthetic your home needs.
Mae Women’s Racerback Lace Plunge Bralette (for A-C cups)
$11
at Amazon
Because you can never have too many pretty things to put on your body.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
Haven Outerwear Women’s Mid-Length Quilted Puffer Coat
$40
at Amazon
Winter is coming.
Available in sizes XS–L.
The Fix Hampton 2 Crossbody Leather Circle Bag
$40
at Amazon
Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
$50
at Amazon
We said it on Black Friday and we’ll say it again — people love these jeans.
Available in sizes 24–34.
Reebok Women’s Princess Sneaker
$35
at Amazon
Cute, classic, good for any holiday travels coming your way. Plus it’s fun that it’s called the “Princess Sneaker.”
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel with Aloe
$10
at Amazon
It’s a good time to stock up for a germaphobe.
ACORN Women’s Spa Wrap Slipper
$16
at Amazon
Shoes for never leaving the house.
Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Soft Slouchy Turtleneck Pullover Sweater
$58
at Amazon
Cheap cashmere is always a good idea (well, in the winter at least).
Available in sizes XS–XL.
Gaiam Women’s Short Sleeve Open Back Yoga T Shirt
$18
at Amazon
Oh my God — an athletic top that isn’t skintight but is still cute? I’ll take 12.
