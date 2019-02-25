Now’s the Time to Restock on Rarely-on-Sale Things at Dermstore

Photo: Courtesy of the retailer.

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

There are good sales, and then there are sales so fantastic they’re like a seven page menu: you have to dig and prioritize to whittle down your choices. Dermstore’s “beauty refresh” sale is one of these, and they weren’t shy with the deals, so it’s the best time to do a restock on rarely-on-sale hair, makeup, and skincare things while they’re 20 percent off. You have until March 3 to actually close out your shopping cart with the code REFRESH, but we imagine some things will be running out faster than others.

$24 at Dermstore Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $24 (was $30, now 20% off) $24 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$84 at Dermstore Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment $84 (was $105, now 20% off) $84 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$22 at Dermstore SACHAJUAN Ocean Mist Volume Shampoo $22 (was $28, now 21% off) $22 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$20 at Dermstore Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick $20 (was $25, now 20% off) $20 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$10 at Dermstore Cosrx Low PH Good Morning Gel Cleanser $10 (was $12, now 17% off) $10 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$22 at Dermstore Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask $22 (was $27, now 19% off) $22 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$48 at Dermstore Perricone MD No Foundation Foundation Serum $48 (was $60, now 20% off) $48 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESh

$23 at Dermstore R+Co High Dive Deep Moisture and Shine Cream $23 (was $29, now 21% off) $23 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$42 at Dermstore Tula Skincare Hydrating Day and Night Cream $42 (was $52, now 19% off) $42 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$50 at Dermstore Herbivore Botanicals Prism 5% Exfoliating Glow Potion $50 (was $62, now 19% off) $50 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$48 at Dermstore Eve Lom Gel Balm Cleanser $48 (was $60, now 20% off) $48 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$41 at Dermstore Leonor Greyl Shampooing Creme Moelle de Bambou Nourishing Shampoo $41 (was $51, now 20% off) $41 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$9 at Dermstore Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste $9 (was $11, now 18% off) $9 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$52 at Dermstore Sunday Riley TIDAL Brightening Enzyme Water Cream $52 (was $65, now 20% off) $52 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$66 at Dermstore Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream $66 (was $82, now 20% off) $66 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

$78 at Dermstore NeoCutis LUMIERE Bio-restorative Eye Cream With PSP $78 (was $97, now 20% off) $78 at Dermstore Buy with code: DERMSTORE

$24 at Dermstore Ora Face Microneedle Dermal Roller System $24 (was $30, now 20% off) $24 at Dermstore Buy with code: REFRESH

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.