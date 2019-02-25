micro sales

Now’s the Time to Restock on Rarely-on-Sale Things at Dermstore

There are good sales, and then there are sales so fantastic they’re like a seven page menu: you have to dig and prioritize to whittle down your choices. Dermstore’s “beauty refresh” sale is one of these, and they weren’t shy with the deals, so it’s the best time to do a restock on rarely-on-sale hair, makeup, and skincare things while they’re 20 percent off. You have until March 3 to actually close out your shopping cart with the code REFRESH, but we imagine some things will be running out faster than others.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
$24 (was $30, now 20% off)
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
$84 (was $105, now 20% off)
SACHAJUAN Ocean Mist Volume Shampoo
$22 (was $28, now 21% off)
Indie Lee Banish Stick
$22 (was $28, now 21% off)
Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick
$20 (was $25, now 20% off)
Cosrx Low PH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
$10 (was $12, now 17% off)
Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask
$22 (was $27, now 19% off)
Perricone MD No Foundation Foundation Serum
$48 (was $60, now 20% off)
R+Co High Dive Deep Moisture and Shine Cream
$23 (was $29, now 21% off)
Tula Skincare Hydrating Day and Night Cream
$42 (was $52, now 19% off)
Herbivore Botanicals Prism 5% Exfoliating Glow Potion
$50 (was $62, now 19% off)
Eve Lom Gel Balm Cleanser
$48 (was $60, now 20% off)
Leonor Greyl Shampooing Creme Moelle de Bambou Nourishing Shampoo
$41 (was $51, now 20% off)
Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste
$9 (was $11, now 18% off)
Sunday Riley TIDAL Brightening Enzyme Water Cream
$52 (was $65, now 20% off)
Rahua Voluminous Shampoo
$27 (was $34, now 21% off)
Klorane Dry Shampoo
$16 (was $20, now 20% off)
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream
$66 (was $82, now 20% off)
NeoCutis LUMIERE Bio-restorative Eye Cream With PSP
$78 (was $97, now 20% off)
Ora Face Microneedle Dermal Roller System
$24 (was $30, now 20% off)
