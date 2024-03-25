Did Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Like ‘Sweeney Todd’?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

It seems Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have unlocked another level in their budding romantic relationship. Gone are the days of mere dinners with Cooper’s mom, Via Carota sunbathing, and park walks in cashmere sweaters. Now, these two peas in a pod, according to People, have taken their relationship to Broadway to attend the tale of Sweeney Todd.

On Saturday, Cooper and Hadid were photographed holding hands as they emerged from a performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Closing in May, the show features Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit with a 26-piece orchestra and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The actor-model duo have been spotted at “theater date nights” before, but their last thespian outing was for the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue. Four months on, I’m sure the Maestro himself was jonesing for a night out in the big leagues.

The rumored couple, who were first linked in October, were suited up in matching leather jackets for the occasion. While exiting the theater, Cooper was seen with one hand in Hadid’s and the other glued to his phone as he chatted up a mystery caller. Was he telling his mom that his paramour is now unreasonably obsessed with gruesome barbershop murders? Was he making another sunset-hour reservation at Cucina Alba? Perhaps we’ll never know, but what I do know is that I’d be thrilled to wine and dine on Broadway while being serenaded by a Tony-winning actress. Not a bad Saturday night for these medium-launched lovers.

