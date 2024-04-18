Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Are Holding Hands Again

Photo: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

On again-off again couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan might just be — you guessed it — on again! Just two months after reportedly calling things off, People has obtained photos of the former flames holding hands while walking on the beach in Miami. I’m no relationship expert, but it is my understanding that exes do not simply hold hands and stroll romantically down the coast of Florida for no reason. Or perhaps, they just couldn’t resist the urge. You know, for old time’s sake. Either way, an anonymous source who claims to be close to the pair told People that “they’re figuring things out” and that it’s “hard for either of them to just walk away.”

To back up for a moment, Pippen, who is the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Jordan, who is the son of Pippen’s longtime teammate and all-around famous guy Michael Jordan, began hanging out as friends in 2019 (or so they say). By early 2023, 49-year-old Pippen and 33-year-old Jordan were a bonafide pair, going so far as to join the cast of Peacock’s reality series The Traitors together. For much of their short time as a couple, they fielded rumors that Pippen used to babysit Jordan when he was a kid due to their 16-year age gap. (Both have denied the validity of that claim.)

Breakup rumors first surfaced in February after the Real Housewives of Miami castmate unfollowed Jordan and removed all pictures of him from her Instagram. But in March, they apparently refollowed each other just before filming The Traitors’ season 2 reunion taping. Convenient! By the end of the month, however, Pippen made clear exactly how she felt about her ex on the Amy & T.J podcast, of all places. “I was [away filming] for two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone,” she said. “And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

Look, Jordan is a big boy. If he’s aware his ex is out here admitting to the world he’s not her “guy,” and he still wants to hold her hand, that’s on him. Must’ve been one hell of a hand-hold to come back for more, though!