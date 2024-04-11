Nara Smith’s Baby Has Arrived

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE

The woman who makes Cocoa Puffs from scratch and feeds her husband four bagel sandwiches for breakfast dropped some big news for the internet on Thursday. After much anticipation, Nara Smith, the German and South African model and influencer, and husband Lucky Blue Smith announced that their third child has arrived. Baby girl’s name? Whimsy Lou Smith.

Nara announced their baby’s arrival with an Instagram Reel showing off their little girl’s tiny pink fingers and toes wrapped in a mushroom-print swaddle. “Our little angel has arrived!” she captioned the video. “Meet Whimsy Lou Smith.”

Whimsy Lou joins a family of eclectically named children — 2-year-old elder brother Slim Easy and 3-year-old sister Rumble Honey. The baby has also been introduced to Nara’s growing community of more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok, who tune in to watch the IMG model (who is somewhere between 22 and 28 years old, depending on the tabloid source) cook for her toddlers and former Mormon teen-model husband (whose sisters are also eclectically named: Pyper America, Daisy Clementine, and Starlie Cheyenne) and share how she pickles her own onions with farmers’-market-fresh produce. Nara and Lucky Blue, who is 25, first started dating back in 2019 and got married in February 2020.

In December, according to People, Nara and Lucky Blue announced they were expecting their third child and shared in an Instagram Q&A that they were planning on a home birth. To drum up excitement around their selected baby name, Nara said she likes the names Pear, Pepper, and Dawn for a girl and Frosty, Sunny, and Silvery for a boy. Cherry and Bubble, she said, were potential middle names she had already discarded. While I’m mildly disappointed Pepper Bubble won’t be joining us in the physical realm just yet, we nonetheless wish the happy couple and their newborn all the best.

