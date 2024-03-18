Reba McEntire Says She Never Called Taylor Swift a Brat

Photo: WireImage

It’s been more than a month since Super Bowl LVIII and somehow people are still finding new ways to rehash it. On Sunday, Reba McEntire called out a viral Facebook post claiming that she called Taylor Swift an “entitled brat” for reportedly “laughing and drinking” during her national-anthem performance.

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet,” McEntire captioned a screenshot of the Facebook post on her own Instagram. “I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

Last week, seemingly out of nowhere, a self-described parody account called America Loves Liberty published a post claiming that McEntire was upset with Swift. “Reba McIntire [sic] talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event,” the post read. It went on to claim that McEntire said, “I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.” Though the America Loves Liberty Facebook bio states that “nothing on this page is real,” that context apparently didn’t spread with the viral post, which was re-shared on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, and seems to have confused many people, including McEntire. According to Entertainment Weekly, following McEntire’s response, America Loves Liberty commented on the original post: “The article is as silly as the headline for a reason. It’s not supposed to be believable. Your fans were staunchly on your side long before this post.”

It’s not the first time McEntire has taken to Instagram to call out misinformation about her life. In late February, a rumor began circulating online that she was leaving The Voice (she became a judge on last year). In response, she wrote: “Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.” So maybe think twice before spreading jokes or gossip about her.

