Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald Is Having Uterine Surgery

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Selling Sunset castmate Mary Fitzgerald has been on a winding fertility journey over the last few years. After marrying in 2018, the reality star and husband Romain Bonnet began trying to conceive. Fitzgerald had previously opened up about going through a miscarriage, and in March of last year, she revealed she’d suffered a septic miscarriage. But on Wednesday, while celebrating the launch of the couple’s joint cover of Bella Magazine, the 43-year-old told Us Weekly that she now has to undergo uterine surgery.

“I have had an MRI scan, a full-body scan, and I have to have a surgery on my uterus … On top of the miscarriage, I also had a septic miscarriage, so, have to go in for surgery for that,” she said of her increasingly “complicated” path to pregnancy. “It’s gonna be an interesting process. It’s not going to be as easy as we thought it would be.”

Per the Mayo Clinic, pregnancy tissue left in the uterus after a miscarriage can sometimes result in a uterine infection, otherwise known as a septic miscarriage. The condition can cause chills, fever, and vaginal bleeding, among other symptoms, and can, in some cases, require surgery. Fitzgerald did not detail her symptoms or her surgery date, but said she is “okay” and has accepted the setbacks she and Bonnet have faced.

“I’ve had plenty of time to process and, in the beginning, it wasn’t easy,” she added. “I guess the only reason why I’ve been silent for a long time — and the reason why I’m speaking out now — is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this.”

Bonnet, for his part, told Us Weekly that growing their family would be “great” but that he doesn’t want to “put any pressure” on his wife. In spite of the lows they’ve experienced thus far, the couple remain in good spirits.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.