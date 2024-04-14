Taylor and Travis Spotted Kissing All Over Coachella

Photo: WWD via Getty Images

As is annual custom, the stars descended upon Coachella Valley this weekend to attend their famous buddies’ concerts and pose with cans of Celsius in exchange for money or clout. Among the elite crowds hoping to be photographed at Indio’s polo fields this year were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, making their first joint Coachella appearance and taking full advantage of the opportunity to display ample affection in public. Or, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end might put it, the couple was simply “oozing life.”

On Saturday, Traylor were spotted making out and swaying while embracing at multiple venues across the festival, from the Liquid IV-sponsored Neon Carnival to Dom Dolla’s set. Kelce, wearing several mismatched patterns in the form of a bandana, flannel, and striped pants, grabbed Swift’s hand as they braved the crowds. Swift, for her part, wore all black except for a green “New Heights” hat, promoting her boyfriend’s popular family podcast. According to Us Weekly, an anonymous eyewitness saw the couple “screaming, dancing, and full-on making out” while watching the Bleachers’ set. The band is notably fronted by frequent Swiftian collaborator Jack Antonoff, which is likely why the duo got to enjoy the show from a backstage wing. Or because Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people in the world. Just a theory!

Per People, Traylor were also spotted in the crowd during Ice Spice’s set alongside fellow Eras tour regulars Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan. Page Six noted that the footballer “protectively wrapped his arms around” Swift throughout the show, prompting one TikTok commenter to write, “travis is the only bodyguard she needs😭.” When Ice Spice performed Swift’s “Karma” remix, both Taylor and Killa Trav reportedly sang along. Most importantly, Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey infamy was able to snap a picture with Taylor, which Giudice’s husband promptly posted to Instagram with the caption: “Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖.” He also included the following hashtags: “Girl Power,” “Queens,” “Blessed,” and “Do It Live.”

Just one question remains: Where in the world will we see Traylor smooching next?

