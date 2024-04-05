Lawsuit Accuses Diddy’s Son Christian of Sexual Assault on Yacht

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A woman has sued Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Christian Combs, NBC News reports, alleging that the 26-year-old sexually assaulted her while she was working on a yacht chartered by the music mogul in December 2022. In her suit, Grace O’Marcaigh accuses Christian of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and infliction of emotional distress. She also claims Diddy is liable as the person who chartered the boat and accuses him of aiding and abetting his son.

A spokesperson for Diddy and Christian didn’t respond to the Cut’s request for comment. In a statement to Fox News, Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said, “We have not seen this woman’s claim, but I’m sure we can expect the same kind of manufactured lies we’ve come to expect from Tyrone Blackburn and his clients, just as we saw in Rodney Jones’s lawsuit — which has yet to be served.”

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is the latest development in the rapper’s string of legal troubles. His ex-partner, the singer Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura), sued him in federal court in November and accused him of physically and sexually abusing her throughout their relationship. Since then, three other women and one man have sued the music mogul and alleged they were victims of a wide range of abusive behavior, including sexual harassment, rape, nonconsensual pornography, and sex trafficking. (Several of Diddy’s associates, including actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and the former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, Harve Pierre, have also been sued.) Last month, agents with Homeland Security Investigations raided Diddy’s properties in Miami and Los Angeles as part of an alleged federal sex-trafficking investigation. The rapper has denied all the allegations against him, with Dyer saying his client is “innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

According to the complaint, in late December 2022, O’Marcaigh was working as a steward on a boat charter that had been presented to her as a “wholesome family excursion.” Instead, the suit claims it became a “hedonistic environment.” O’Marcaigh was tasked with providing dinner and drink service to attendants from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., where she claims she witnessed partying and drug use between celebrities and “constant rotation of suspected sex workers.” O’Marcaigh suspected that bottles of alcohol on the boat were laced with drugs, the complaint says, because she witnessed women who passed out or panicked after consuming just one drink.

Christian Combs allegedly arrived at the yacht “heavily intoxicated” on the night of December 28, according to the lawsuit. O’Marcaigh claims he quickly began paying attention to her in a manner that made her uncomfortable, then pressured her to take a tequila shot and insisted she drink more. The lawsuit says that she became afraid and suspected the shots were laced. O’Marcaigh alleges that the situation “escalated” when Christian began groping her legs, breast, vagina, and anus.

The lawsuit points to audio recordings from the alleged assault, which were recorded by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a music producer and videographer who previously filed his own lawsuit against Diddy alleging the rapper sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him. Jones also claims that he has hours of footage of Diddy, his staff, and people close to him engaging in criminal behavior.

The audio shows O’Marcaigh declined to drink more alcohol, told Christian she had to leave, and ordered him to stop touching her, according to the complaint. “His penis was erect, and he grabbed her arms and was trying to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him,” the lawsuit alleges. It also includes photos of bruises on O’Marcaigh’s forearm allegedly caused by Christian grabbing her. She fought him off and was able to get away when someone else walked in the room, according to the suit.

O’Marcaigh alleges that she complained about the incident to the yacht captain the next day, but they did not believe her and did not investigate further. She accuses the captain of retaliating against her for the next several months until she was terminated in May 2023. Since then, O’Marcaigh has experienced anxiety, panic attacks, and severe suicidal ideations as a result of the assault, the lawsuit says. She is seeking unspecified damages.