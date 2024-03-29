Diddy Went Golfing in Miami Amid Federal Sex-Trafficking Probe

Photo: GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this week, agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’s residences in Miami and Los Angeles as part of a sex-trafficking investigation. The development followed a spate of lawsuits from multiple women, including the singer Cassie, and one man accusing the music mogul of a slew of abusive behaviors such as rape, nonconsensual pornography, sex trafficking, and sexual harassment. Combs, for his part, has long denied allegations of abuse as efforts to destroy his legacy, while his lawyer released a statement dismissing the DHS investigation as a “witch hunt based on meritless accusations.”

So how does a music mogul cope with the stress of being at the center of a federal sex-trafficking investigation? Apparently, by golfing in the 305. According to TMZ, a velour-tracksuit-wearing Combs and his 17-year-old twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, hit up Top Golf in Miami on Thursday night. The outlet reports that the trio appeared in “good spirits” and played at the chain for over two hours. Diddy even flashed a peace sign for the cameras, which is certainly one way to look like you don’t give a fuck while your associates are getting arrested.

Still, Combs may want to consider giving a few: While he has not yet been charged in relation to the raids, a Homeland Security officer told the New York Post on Thursday that the department does believe there is a “disturbing history of sex trafficking” at hand. “This is not random. We didn’t choose his name out of a hat,” the officer said in a statement. Spending what may be your last days of freedom at the tee box is a … choice, I guess. Maybe check on your dysfunctional charter school next? The Cut has reached out to a representative for Combs and will update this post when we hear back.

