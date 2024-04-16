Dior Brings Out All the Celebrities

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: BFA/Courtesy of Dior

On Monday, Brooklyn was the epicenter of fashion. (Well, Brooklyn is always the epicenter of fashion, but we digress.) The WNBA draft was underway at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and only 1.5 miles away Dior was showing its pre-fall collection at the Brooklyn Museum.

While the clothing itself featured the brand’s classic tailoring and sharp eveningwear, the runway was surrounded by nearly 20 sculptures of two female hands, designed by artist Claire Fontaine. The hands were there to represent the feminist rallies of the 1970s, a theme of female empowerment central to Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and her work. The Brooklyn Museum was the fitting location given it housed the exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” in 2021, and the brand continued to become the partner of the Brooklyn Artists Ball.

For Chiuri’s first New York show, it was star studded to the brim. Several noteworthy attendees were in the pre-fall looks, like Anya Taylor-Joy, Rosamund Pike, Diane Kruger, Naomi Watts, Alexandra Shipp, Karlie Kloss, Alexandra Daddario, and Rachel Zegler. Other attendees were in Dior looks from other seasons, such as Charlize Theron in a Dior wool top and skirt and Michelle Williams in Dior haute couture. But who caused the biggest stir? Haerin from NewJeans. She was wearing a Dior spring 2024 number and looked fab.

Rosamund Pike

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior

Michelle Williams

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior

Haerin

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior

Naomi Watts

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior

Charlize Theron

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior

Rachel Zegler

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior

Alexandra Daddario

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior

Diane Kruger

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior

Alexandra Shipp

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Dior