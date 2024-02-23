Dolly Parton Approves of Beyoncé’s Country Era

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

The weirdos who were disparaging Beyoncé’s upcoming country album are probably really full from having to eat their words. Bey’s country pivot now has the stamp of approval from none other than Dolly Parton, which means that any debate has now been put to bed. The “Jolene” singer shared a post to Instagram congratulating Beyoncé on “Texas Hold ’Em” debuting at the top of Billboard’s Hot Country chart.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!” I think I speak for all of us when I say same, Dolly!

We can only hope that this development prompts commendation from other country legends. We already know that Beyoncé has the Chicks in her back pocket, but I need more. I want to see support from Trisha Yearwood, Shania Twain, and Faith Hill. Most importantly, I’m going to need Reba to sing Beyoncé’s praises. Can I get a yeehaw?

