Dolly Parton Has Nothing But Kind Words for Elle King

Photo: Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

If there’s anything we can expect from Dolly Parton, it’s top-notch boob jokes and unfettered kindness. The latter was on full display in a new interview with Extra in which Parton was asked about a recent incident at the Grand Ole Opry involving artist Elle King. In January, King was criticized for appearing onstage visibly drunk during a Dolly tribute concert and bungling the lyrics to a few of her songs. Some hard-core Dolly fans and attendees of the show — not to mention one of Dolly’s sisters — took issue with her performance, but now Dolly has spoken, and she says it’s high time to forgive and forget.

“Elle is really a great artist,” Parton said when asked about King’s performance. “She’s a great girl, and she’s been going through a lot of hard things lately. And she just had a little too much to drink. So let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, ’cause she felt worse than anybody ever could.”

That’s the Dolly way.

