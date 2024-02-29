Drea de Matteo Says OnlyFans Saved Her Life

Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Drea de Matteo is thriving off OnlyFans, thank you very much. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, the Sopranos actress said the money she made from the platform after she struggled to get acting work “100 percent” saved her life. “I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us,” she said.

De Matteo said that last year, in addition to her home being in foreclosure, she was hit by a series of challenging circumstances that made it hard to stay afloat. “I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up,” she said. So, in August, when she says she had only $10 to her name, she reluctantly created an OnlyFans account where her fans could subscribe for $15 a month. Her account tagline? “THE SOPORNOS ;-).” She claims that “within five minutes” she made enough money to pay off the debt on her home and start a streetwear brand. “It saved my home of many years that was very important to us,” she said.

In 2004, de Matteo won an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos. After that, she was a series regular on Sons of Anarchy and Shades of Blue. But she told Fox News in September that opportunities in Hollywood seemed to disappear after she came out against the Covid vaccine. “I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago,” she said. She also told the network that although she was initially against creating an OnlyFans account, she felt like she had no choice but to “switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m a savage.”

“Anybody who wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it,” she told the Daily Mail. “I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”

