Dear students,

At New York Magazine, we use the phrase “To Dream & To Do.” This is not just the tagline for our design coverage – as designers, this is your job description.

Each day I am fortunate to explore the world’s most fascinating homes and I’m constantly amazed by the creativity and resourcefulness of interior designers. I have learned that “To Dream & To Do” is not just your job description. It is your credo. Your mandate.

I often find that by checking in with a new generation of young designers, I have a front-row seat to the future. It is you, the fearless design students who most inspire me – there is truly a world of possibilities in front of you. One of the best parts of my job is discovering talented new designers and bringing their work to a wider audience, which is why I am excited about Dream & Design: A Design School Challenge.

Each time I engage with a young designer, I am amazed to see the gizmos, gadgets, tables, chairs, and floor plans you are creating. As different as each person’s work is, there’s always a sense of optimism about the transformative potential of design. It was this belief that inspired Dream & Design.

The goal of Dream & Design is simple: to provide you, the next great designer, with an unlimited canvas to showcase your creative genius. Through both Delta Faucet ® and New York Magazine’s promotional channels, we’ll be able to showcase your designs for the masses, and the grand prize winner’s space will be constructed and used by Delta Faucet in future branding and marketing efforts.

As an aspiring designer, you understand style. Whether you’re playing a voyeur or planning a renovation, inspiration is all around you. This contest is designed to give you the opportunity to shine, to help build your portfolio, and to put your ambition and ingenuity to the test.

So, good luck.

Dream. Do.

-Wendy