Yes, you may be in spring-cleaning mode, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t update your wardrobe for the rapidly approaching wedding season. From black-tie gowns to little black dresses, you’re bound to find a style you’ll love. Scroll below to shop for all the dresses to wear to a wedding this spring.

Affordable Spring Wedding Dresses

ASOS Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress Here are all the dresses that will keep you warm for weddings on those chilly spring days. Choose from the classic wrap dress, florals, velvet, and more styles, all under $175. $45 at ASOS

Black Dresses That Are Anything But Boring

Explosion Ruffle Shift Dress & Necklace Who knew there were so many elegant iterations of the LBD? For those who want to play it safe and sophisticated, look through our roundup of 17 chic black dresses. $395 at Barneys Warehouse

Jumpsuits Galore

Photo: Brown, Indya Ruffled Assymetric Jumpsuit If you want to stand out from the sea of dresses, take a look at our list of jumpsuits that will take you from a town-hall wedding to a black-tie affair. Whether you’re looking for something vintage-inspired, trendy, or modest, there’s a perfect jumpsuit for you. $129 at Mango

Black-tie Dresses for Under $200

Photo: Brown, Indya Wayf Danielle Off the Shoulder Tiered Crepe Dress Who says you need to spend a lot of money just because the dress code is fancy? If you need a black-tie-appropriate dress, but you’re on a budget, check out our roundup for the most affordable options. $172 at Nordstrom

Chic Plus-Size Dresses

ASOS Curve Premium Tulle One Shoulder Maxi Dress Whether the occasion is a garden party, a cocktail party, or a black-tie event, here are 25 plus-size dresses for every style and budget. $103 at ASOS

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.