15 Wedding-Friendly Jumpsuits to Wear Instead of a Dress

During awards season, there’s always one daring soul who breaks from the pack of ball gowns and shows up in a jumpsuit. Remember Céline Dion’s backless white number at the 1999 Oscars, or Emma Stone’s bejeweled Lanvin look at the 2015 Golden Globes? Your next wedding may not involve a red carpet, but it’s the same idea: In the slew of dresses, stand out by wearing something with legs.

A jumpsuit is as fun to wear as a party dress and as versatile as a sleek slip dress. Plus, all the comfort of pants! Scroll down to see the best fancy jumpsuits at every budget.

If You Love a Fitted Jumpsuit

Girls on Film Jumpsuit $45 (was $62, now 27% off) The floral appliqué bodice and spaghetti straps make this feel extra fancy. $45 at Asos

For the City-Hall Wedding

Frilled Long Jumpsuit $45 (was $95, now 53% off) Accompanying your friends to a city-hall wedding? Opt for a shorter length and a looser fit. Wear it with bright, strappy sandals if you plan to hit a fancy restaurant afterward. $45 at Topshop

The Modest One

Jumpsuit Worried about showing too much skin? Here’s an option that will keep you covered, but still feels current. $60 at H&M

Because You Love To Go Strapless

Chelsea28 Strapless Jumpsuit $90 (was $149, now 40% off) Play up the simplicity of the strapless bodice with an elegant necklace or an arty pair of earrings. $90 at Nordstrom

The Asymmetrical One

LPA Asymmetric Jumpsuit There’s something very DVF about that ruffled shoulder. $178 at Revolve

For the Hipster Wedding

Which We Want Ren Jumpsuit It looks vintage and has a ’90s-inspired apron neckline. $92 at Need Supply

For the Black-Tie Wedding

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Beaded Halter Jumpsuit $129 (was $249, now 48% off) This is as sophisticated as a long gown, and twice as comfortable. It’s also on deep discount, so act fast. $129 at Spring

The One to Wear in August

Photo: Brown, Indya Ruffled Assymetric Jumpsuit The asymmetrical trend is everywhere. Pick this one if you like a flowy fabric that won’t feel too clingy in the heat. $129 at Mango

The Retro One

40’s Tea Jumpsuit Bubblegum pink may not be everyone’s favorite hue, but the silhouette is universally flattering. $64 at Asos

For the Beach Wedding

J.Crew Striped Halter Jumpsuit In true effortless J.Crew form, this jumpsuit is made out of 100 percent cotton — perfect for a beach wedding where sand can easily damage more delicate materials. $148 at Nordstrom

The Fashion-Girl Jumpsuit

Style Mafia Huaraz Jumpsuit $145 (was $179, now 19% off) Style Mafia is known for its fashion-forward designs at attainable price points — like this bright-red jumpsuit with exaggerated shoulders and trendy sleeve ties. Everyone will think it’s a designer piece that you splurged for. $145 at Spring

When You Plan on Hitting the Buffet Hard

Keepsake No Limits Jumpsuit $124 (was $199, now 38% off) The big bow at the waist will hide any food babies from the reception. $124 at Revolve

The Showstopper

Which We Want Suvi Jumpsuit This features (a) leg and arm slits, (b) a plunging neckline, and (c) a shimmering metallic material — three ways to make a big impression. $82 at Need Supply

The Jumpsuit That Feels Like Spring

Halterneck Jumpsuit A delicate print that will fit right in for a daytime wedding. $70 at H&M

The Versatile One

Little Moon Arabesque Jumpsuit The Aritzia styling shows just how versatile this can be. Wear it with white boots for a trendy take, or pair it with pumps to keep it classic. $145 at Aritizia

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.